(KMAland) -- Atlantic knocked off St. Albert, SW Valley won on the road and Glenwood, Plattsmouth, Falls City and Weeping Water were also winners in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Glenwood 60 Red Oak 37 

Jenna Hopp had 29 points and Kate Hughes put in 13 for Glenwood in the victory.

Lainey DeVries and Jaydin Lindsay had 10 points each for Red Oak.

Atlantic 49 St. Albert 44 

Paytn Harter scored 18 points, Maddie Huddleson added 13 and Maddie Richter put in 12 for Atlantic in the win.

Ella Klusman had 14 points and Missy Evezic finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for St. Albert. 

CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Stanton 59 Sidney 41

Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 48 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Southwest Valley 69 East Union 44 

Ryanne Mullen and Hailey Randall each had 16 points for Southwest Valley in the win. 

NON-CONFERENCE 

Hamburg at Rock Port 

No score reported.

AREA MISSOURI 

Bishop LeBlond 43 Maryville 36 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Plattsmouth def. Ralston 

No score reported.

Falls City 36 Conestoga 35 

No stats reported.

Humboldt-TRS 39 Johnson County Central 38 

Harley Lubben led Johnson County Central with 10 points. 

Weeping Water 31 Omaha Brownell Talbot 21 

No stats reported.

Lewiston 61 Lourdes Central Catholic 60 

No stats reported.

