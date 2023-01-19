(KMAland) -- Atlantic knocked off St. Albert, SW Valley won on the road and Glenwood, Plattsmouth, Falls City and Weeping Water were also winners in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 60 Red Oak 37
Jenna Hopp had 29 points and Kate Hughes put in 13 for Glenwood in the victory.
Lainey DeVries and Jaydin Lindsay had 10 points each for Red Oak.
Atlantic 49 St. Albert 44
Paytn Harter scored 18 points, Maddie Huddleson added 13 and Maddie Richter put in 12 for Atlantic in the win.
Ella Klusman had 14 points and Missy Evezic finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for St. Albert.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Stanton 59 Sidney 41
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin linked here.
Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 48
Find Ryan Matheny’s complete recap linked here.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 69 East Union 44
Ryanne Mullen and Hailey Randall each had 16 points for Southwest Valley in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Hamburg at Rock Port
No score reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Bishop LeBlond 43 Maryville 36
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth def. Ralston
No score reported.
Falls City 36 Conestoga 35
No stats reported.
Humboldt-TRS 39 Johnson County Central 38
Harley Lubben led Johnson County Central with 10 points.
Weeping Water 31 Omaha Brownell Talbot 21
No stats reported.
Lewiston 61 Lourdes Central Catholic 60
No stats reported.