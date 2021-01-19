KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- A key win for Denison-Schleswig, Stanton and Sidney win in the Corner Tournament, Audubon upsets Treynor and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Creston 57 Shenandoah 18 

Kelsey Fields led Creston with 17 points on the evening.

Keelee Razee had a team-high six points for Shenandoah. 

NC: Glenwood 70 Indianola 57 

Elle Scarborough led four players in double figures for Glenwood with 21 points. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Lewis Central 48 

Hannah Neemann and Ellie Magnuson scored 16 points each, and Cambri Broderson put in 11 for the Monarchs.

CCT: Stanton 62 Essex 34 

Jenna Stephens scored 21 points while Hope Ogletree had 17 points and six steals and Marleigh Johnson put in 13 points for Stanton.

CCT: Sidney 57 Griswold 33 

The Cowgirls pulled away with a 15-6 fourth period to pick up the Corner Conference Tournament win.

McKenna Wiechman had nine points while Josie Mundorf and Kalainee Teaney finished with eight each for Griswold.

WIC: Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 16 

Aliyah Humphrey scored 18 points and had six steals while Leah Hall put in 11 points for Underwood in the win.

POI: Lenox 46 Mount Ayr 35 

McKinna Hogan scored 15 points for Lenox in the victory. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Nodaway Valley 79 Southwest Valley 42 

Macy Kuhns had 18 points, Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis scored 17 apiece and Lexi Shike put in 10 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley with 11 points. Makayla Houck finished with 10.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 48 East Union 38 

Kylie Keller led the Blue Devils with 12 points and eight rebounds while Brynnly German pitched in 10 points.

Noelle McKnight scored 17 points and Kaylin Lack put in 11 for East Union.

RVC: Glidden-Ralston 58 Woodbine 45 

Gretchen Wallace exploded for 32 points while Tiela Janssen tallied 15 for Glidden-Ralston. 

MO: Maryville 66 Penney 30  

Serena Sundell had 25 points, Anastyn Pettlon added 18 and Ava Dumke finished with 17 to lead Maryville.

NE: Conestoga 62 Palmyra 47 

Lindee Watson scored 18 points for Conestoga in the win. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 57 Shenandoah 18

Kuemper Catholic 56 Clarinda 29

Atlantic 64 Red Oak 39

Denison-Schleswig 53 Lewis Central 48

Corner Conference Tournament

Stanton 62 Essex 34 

Sidney 57 Griswold 33

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 25

Audubon 42 Treynor 39

Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 43 Bedford 39

Lenox 46 Mount Ayr 35

Nodaway Valley 79 Southwest Valley 42

Southeast Warren 55 Wayne 51

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 East Union 38

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Paton-Churdan 47

Ar-We-Va 64 West Harrison 34

Glidden-Ralston 58 Woodbine 45

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 LeMars 35

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 50 Orient-Macksburg 24

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni 

Moravia 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas 

Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 40

Non-Conference

Glenwood 70 Indianola 57

Heartland Christian College View Academy

Area Missouri

DeKalb 50 East Atchison 46

North Nodaway 63 Rock Port 59 — OT

Mound City 47 Northeast Nodaway 33

Nodaway-Holt 41 West Nodaway 17

Stewartsville-Osborn 42 South Holt 32

Stanberry 52 North Andrew 41

Albany 30 Worth County 29

Maryville 66 Penney 30 

Area Nebraska

Platteview 53 Nebraska City 47

Syracuse 58 Plattsmouth 28

Conestoga 62 Palmyra 47

Louisville 56 Douglas County West 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Auburn 27

Weeping Water 48 Johnson County Central 31

Ashland-Greenwood 54 Yutan 34

Bishop LeBlond 41 Falls City 39

Johnson-Brock 42 Lewiston 37

