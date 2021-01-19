(KMAland) -- A key win for Denison-Schleswig, Stanton and Sidney win in the Corner Tournament, Audubon upsets Treynor and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Creston 57 Shenandoah 18
Kelsey Fields led Creston with 17 points on the evening.
Keelee Razee had a team-high six points for Shenandoah.
NC: Glenwood 70 Indianola 57
Elle Scarborough led four players in double figures for Glenwood with 21 points. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Lewis Central 48
Hannah Neemann and Ellie Magnuson scored 16 points each, and Cambri Broderson put in 11 for the Monarchs.
CCT: Stanton 62 Essex 34
Jenna Stephens scored 21 points while Hope Ogletree had 17 points and six steals and Marleigh Johnson put in 13 points for Stanton.
CCT: Sidney 57 Griswold 33
The Cowgirls pulled away with a 15-6 fourth period to pick up the Corner Conference Tournament win.
McKenna Wiechman had nine points while Josie Mundorf and Kalainee Teaney finished with eight each for Griswold.
WIC: Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 16
Aliyah Humphrey scored 18 points and had six steals while Leah Hall put in 11 points for Underwood in the win.
POI: Lenox 46 Mount Ayr 35
McKinna Hogan scored 15 points for Lenox in the victory. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Nodaway Valley 79 Southwest Valley 42
Macy Kuhns had 18 points, Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis scored 17 apiece and Lexi Shike put in 10 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley with 11 points. Makayla Houck finished with 10.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 48 East Union 38
Kylie Keller led the Blue Devils with 12 points and eight rebounds while Brynnly German pitched in 10 points.
Noelle McKnight scored 17 points and Kaylin Lack put in 11 for East Union.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 58 Woodbine 45
Gretchen Wallace exploded for 32 points while Tiela Janssen tallied 15 for Glidden-Ralston.
MO: Maryville 66 Penney 30
Serena Sundell had 25 points, Anastyn Pettlon added 18 and Ava Dumke finished with 17 to lead Maryville.
NE: Conestoga 62 Palmyra 47
Lindee Watson scored 18 points for Conestoga in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 57 Shenandoah 18
Kuemper Catholic 56 Clarinda 29
Atlantic 64 Red Oak 39
Denison-Schleswig 53 Lewis Central 48
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 62 Essex 34
Sidney 57 Griswold 33
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 25
Audubon 42 Treynor 39
Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 43 Bedford 39
Lenox 46 Mount Ayr 35
Nodaway Valley 79 Southwest Valley 42
Southeast Warren 55 Wayne 51
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 East Union 38
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Paton-Churdan 47
Ar-We-Va 64 West Harrison 34
Glidden-Ralston 58 Woodbine 45
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 LeMars 35
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 50 Orient-Macksburg 24
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Moravia 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 40
Non-Conference
Glenwood 70 Indianola 57
Heartland Christian College View Academy
Area Missouri
DeKalb 50 East Atchison 46
North Nodaway 63 Rock Port 59 — OT
Mound City 47 Northeast Nodaway 33
Nodaway-Holt 41 West Nodaway 17
Stewartsville-Osborn 42 South Holt 32
Stanberry 52 North Andrew 41
Albany 30 Worth County 29
Maryville 66 Penney 30
Area Nebraska
Platteview 53 Nebraska City 47
Syracuse 58 Plattsmouth 28
Conestoga 62 Palmyra 47
Louisville 56 Douglas County West 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Auburn 27
Weeping Water 48 Johnson County Central 31
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Yutan 34
Bishop LeBlond 41 Falls City 39
Johnson-Brock 42 Lewiston 37