(KMAland) -- Allie Petry led St. Albert to a tight win while Denison-Schleswig, Auburn, Syracuse and Lourdes Central Catholic were other area winners in KMAland girls basketball action on Saturday.

H-10: St. Albert 65 Atlantic 64 

Allie Petry scored 31 points and hit the game-winning basket with 7.9 seconds left to lift the Saintes to the win. Lauren Williams chipped in 17 points.

Haley Rasmussen topped Atlantic with 25 points while Tessa Grooms had 12 and Lauren Nicholas finished with 10.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 46 OABCIG 30 

Paige Andersen had 18 points while Hannah Neemann pitched in 13 and Ellie Magnuson added 10 for Denison-Schleswig. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 65 Atlantic 64

Non-Conference  

Indianola 55 Lewis Central 43 — OT

Denison-Schleswig 46 OABCIG 30

Skutt Catholic 58 Sioux City West 27

Centerville 60 Moravia 27

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Milford 50 Falls City 17

Auburn 47 Ashland-Greenwood 30

Oakland-Craig 55 Elmwood-Murdock 52

Johnson County Central at Tri County 

Douglas County West 65 Conestoga 43

Syracuse 24 Wilber-Clatonia 16

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Bishop Neumann 40

