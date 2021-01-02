(KMAland) -- Allie Petry led St. Albert to a tight win while Denison-Schleswig, Auburn, Syracuse and Lourdes Central Catholic were other area winners in KMAland girls basketball action on Saturday.
H-10: St. Albert 65 Atlantic 64
Allie Petry scored 31 points and hit the game-winning basket with 7.9 seconds left to lift the Saintes to the win. Lauren Williams chipped in 17 points.
Haley Rasmussen topped Atlantic with 25 points while Tessa Grooms had 12 and Lauren Nicholas finished with 10.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 46 OABCIG 30
Paige Andersen had 18 points while Hannah Neemann pitched in 13 and Ellie Magnuson added 10 for Denison-Schleswig.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 65 Atlantic 64
Non-Conference
Indianola 55 Lewis Central 43 — OT
Denison-Schleswig 46 OABCIG 30
Skutt Catholic 58 Sioux City West 27
Centerville 60 Moravia 27
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Milford 50 Falls City 17
Auburn 47 Ashland-Greenwood 30
Oakland-Craig 55 Elmwood-Murdock 52
Johnson County Central at Tri County
Douglas County West 65 Conestoga 43
Syracuse 24 Wilber-Clatonia 16
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Bishop Neumann 40