KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Lamoni rolled past East Union, Thomas Jefferson got a win and Auburn beat Ashland-Greenwood in KMAland girls basketball Monday night.

NON-CONFERENCE

Lamoni 63 East Union 33

Emaleigh Pierschbacher dropped 23 points to lead Lamoni while Taylor Henson added 16.

Sidney Staver led East Union with 20 points while Kaylie Shade added 10 points.

Other Non-Conference Scores

Thomas Jefferson 59 Buena Vista 20

No Stats Reported

AREA NEBRASKA

Platteview 68 Plattsmouth 38

No Stats Reported

Douglas County West 48 Conestoga 22

No Stats Reported

SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT AT AUBURN

Milford 31 Falls City 28

No Stats Reported

Auburn 40 Ashland-Greenwood 31

No Stats Reported

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.