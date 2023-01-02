(KMAland) -- Lamoni rolled past East Union, Thomas Jefferson got a win and Auburn beat Ashland-Greenwood in KMAland girls basketball Monday night.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lamoni 63 East Union 33
Emaleigh Pierschbacher dropped 23 points to lead Lamoni while Taylor Henson added 16.
Sidney Staver led East Union with 20 points while Kaylie Shade added 10 points.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Thomas Jefferson 59 Buena Vista 20
No Stats Reported
AREA NEBRASKA
Platteview 68 Plattsmouth 38
No Stats Reported
Douglas County West 48 Conestoga 22
No Stats Reported
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT AT AUBURN
Milford 31 Falls City 28
No Stats Reported
Auburn 40 Ashland-Greenwood 31
No Stats Reported