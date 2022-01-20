KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Woodbine took down CRB, East Union edged SWV, Clarinda was a winner and more from the Thursday in KMAland girls hoops.

NC: Carroll 49 Harlan 46 

Reagan Wicks had 22 points and Claire Schmitz put in 10 to lead Harlan in the defeat.

POI: East Union 50 Southwest Valley 48 

Kaylin Lack had 26 points and Noelle McKnight added 10 for East Union in the win.

Charlee Larsen posted 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ryanne Mullen finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.

RVC: Woodbine 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 

Charlie Pryor poured in 24 points to lead Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer added 10 points, and Nicole Sherer had five steals to break the school’s record in career steals.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 56 Tri-Center 45

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 50 Southwest Valley 48

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 39

Woodbine 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 49 Riverside 30

Atlantic 46 Grand View Christian 43

Carroll 49 Harlan 46

Earlham 56 Lenox 46

West Harrison 34 Whiting 21

Area Missouri 

Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 51

Area Nebraska 

Crete 42 Nebraska City 22

Ralston 34 Plattsmouth 34

Falls City 45 Conestoga 41

Weeping Water 43 Brownell-Talbot 18

Humboldt-TRS 37 Johnson County Central 31

Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic 

