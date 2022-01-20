(KMAland) -- Woodbine took down CRB, East Union edged SWV, Clarinda was a winner and more from the Thursday in KMAland girls hoops.
NC: Carroll 49 Harlan 46
Reagan Wicks had 22 points and Claire Schmitz put in 10 to lead Harlan in the defeat.
POI: East Union 50 Southwest Valley 48
Kaylin Lack had 26 points and Noelle McKnight added 10 for East Union in the win.
Charlee Larsen posted 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ryanne Mullen finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.
RVC: Woodbine 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Charlie Pryor poured in 24 points to lead Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer added 10 points, and Nicole Sherer had five steals to break the school’s record in career steals.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 56 Tri-Center 45
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 50 Southwest Valley 48
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 39
Woodbine 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Non-Conference
Clarinda 49 Riverside 30
Atlantic 46 Grand View Christian 43
Carroll 49 Harlan 46
Earlham 56 Lenox 46
West Harrison 34 Whiting 21
Area Missouri
Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 51
Area Nebraska
Crete 42 Nebraska City 22
Ralston 34 Plattsmouth 34
Falls City 45 Conestoga 41
Weeping Water 43 Brownell-Talbot 18
Humboldt-TRS 37 Johnson County Central 31
Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic