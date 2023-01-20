(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma & CR-Bayard pulled upsets, LC took down Shen, Zoey Reed & Sadie Cox were brilliant in a Lenox win, Diagonal beat Murray, Hedlund scored 34, Sterling snagged a win & more from KMAland girls basketball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 54 Shenandoah 31
Brooke Larsen had 22 points for Lewis Central in the win.
Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton led the way for the Fillies with 13 points. Lynnae Green added eight points.
St. Albert 65 Denison-Schleswig 34
Missy Evezic had 14 points and 11 rebounds for St. Albert while Landry Miller, Lena Rosloniec and Landry Miller each had nine points for the Saintes.
Kiana Schulz finished with 13 points for Denison-Schleswig.
Kuemper Catholic 70 Creston 44
Ela Tiefenthaler had 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Kuemper Catholic. Frannie Glynn pitched in 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Cate Mayhall had 17 points. Lauren Boell totaled 10 points.
Doryn Paup had 33 points for Creston.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: East Mills 49 Sidney 16 (On KMAX-Stream)
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Championship: Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 19 (KMAX-Stream)
Marleigh Johnson had 11 points and Jenna Stephens finished with 10 for Stanton in winning their fourth straight Corner Tournament. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 53 Audubon 35
Delaney Goshorn posted 16 points and seven rebounds, and Ellie Petersen had a strong night with 15 points, five boards and three blocks. Graycen Partlow pitched in 13 points.
Audubon’s Madison Steckler hit a trio of 3s and scored a game-high 22 points.
Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 36
Alexis Flaharty had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Taylor Kenkel posted 12 points for Tri-Center.
Mabel Langel had seven points for IKM-Manning.
Logan-Magnolia 42 Treynor 35
Mya Moss had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Ava Goldsmith dropped in 14 for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Treynor’s Alexa Schwartz scored 12 points. Clara Teigland and Nora Konz both had eight points for the Cardinals.
Riverside 43 Missouri Valley 39 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wayne 52 Bedford 42
Clara O’Brien had 19 points and Devyn Davis added nine for Wayne in the win.
Bridgett Murphy had a team-high 16 points for Bedford. Lexi Perkins added in 12 points and 17 rebounds, and Kendra Sleep scored six points with 14 boards.
Lenox 74 Southeast Warren 56
Zoey Reed and Sadie Cox had 31 points each, and Cadence Douglas added 12 for Lenox in the win. Cox added 16 rebounds and five steals while Reed had four steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Southeast Warren’s Alivia finished with 29 points and Jessica Lillig added 17.
Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 44
Lindsey Davis had 19 points and Izzy Eisbach pitched in 16 for Nodaway Valley. Jorja Holliday tallied 10.
Aniston Jones posted 14 points and Harrisen Bevan tallied 10 for Central Decatur.
Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Mount Ayr 44
Brynnly German had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Campbell German put in 13 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Breya Nickle had 16 points and Tegan Streit pitched in 10 for Mount Ayr.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Paton-Churdan 61 West Harrison 53
Becca Anderson had 29 points and Emma Stream went for 15 to lead Paton-Churdan in the win.
Maclayn Houston dropped in another 37 points for the Hawkeyes.
Glidden-Ralston 53 Boyer Valley 51
Paige Klocke scored 27 points for Glidden-Ralston in the win.
Lauren Malone had 19 points and Jess O’Day picked up 10 for Boyer Valley.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 39
Makenzie Riley had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Quinn Grubbs added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Exira/EHK. Shay Burmeister totaled 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Spartans.
Kiera Nichols had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Meredith Rich hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for CAM.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Woodbine 45
Malia Clayburg had 16 points and five rebounds while Breeley Clayburg pitched in nine points and six boards for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the upset victory. Anna Hart tallied nine points, and Aubrey Hofbauer had six points, including the game-winning 3-pointer.
Charlie Pryor and Addison Erickson each scored 13 points for Woodbine in their first loss of the season.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 62 Abraham Lincoln 49
Emily Pomernackas scored 12 points and Megan Elam had 10 for Abraham Lincoln. Addie Naughton and Jeena Carle pitched in nine points each for the Lynx in the loss.
Sioux City East 94 Thomas Jefferson 22
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sioux City North 25
Brooklyn Stanley led Heelan with 17 points in the win.
Sydney Rexius topped Sioux City North with 10 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City West 44
Payton Hardy had 25 points and Payton Schermerhorn added 12 for Sergeant Bluff-LUton in the win.
Kiah Davis led Sioux City West with 12 points. Hannah Burke pitched in 10.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 55 Moravia 48
Addison Wadle dropped in 25 points and Gabby Overgaard scored 15 for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Keelie Anderson had 26 points for Moravia in the defeat.
Diagonal 42 Murray 36
Diagonal got 13 points from Taylor Lumbard while Anna Newton added 11 and Lauren Burton put in 10.
Keirsten Klein totaled 11 for Murray.
Twin Cedars 49 Orient-Macksburg 39
Cheyanne Bruns had 14 points and Kisha Reed had 10 for Twin Cedars in the win.
Emma Boswell topped Orient-Macksburg with 13 points. Logan Carson added 10.
Mormon Trail 46 Lamoni 42
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 61 Osborn/Stewartsville 20
Natalie Hedlund had a big night with 34 points for East Atchison.
Northeast Nodaway 44 Mound City 23
No stats reported.
South Holt 55 Union Star 51
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 49 DeKalb 40
Paidyn Linville had 15 points and Paige Hanson posted 12 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Platte Valley 51 North Nodaway 10
No stats reported.
King City 36 Stanberry 27
Amelia Wallace had 11 points and Trista Lager added nine for Stanberry in the defeat.
North Andrew 47 North Harrison 16
No stats reported.
Pattonsburg 51 Worth County 38
Ali Brown scored 12 points for Worth County.
St. Joseph Christian 64 Albany 25
No stats reported.
Maryville 37 Savannah 22
Rylee Vierthaler had 13 points for Maryville in the victory. Addison Weldon added 11 for the Spoofhounds.
AREA NEBRASKA
Auburn 52 Nebraska City 31
Olivia Swanson had 16 points for Auburn in the win.
Tarryn Godsey had 10 points for Nebraska City.
Lourdes Central Catholic 39 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Aspen Meyer reached 1,000 career points, finishing with 15 points, for Lourdes Central Catholic. Jenna Box pitched in 11 for the Knights.
Yutan 62 Palmyra 34
Libbie Ball and Kinsley Havranek had seven points each for Palmyra.
Weeping Water 53 Louisville 28
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Syracuse 24
Emma Keith had 10 points, and Marley Glock added seven off the bench for the Bluejays.
Kadyn Sisco scored nine points for Syracuse in the defeat.
Johnson-Brock 69 Friend 18
No stats reported.
Sterling 48 Southern 18
Macy Richardson had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assist sand four steals to lead the way for Sterling in the win. Gracyn Dalbow and Lauren Harms each had nine points for the Jets.