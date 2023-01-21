(KMAland) -- Clarinda handled Red Oak, Moravia, Lamoni and Melcher-Dallas moved on in the Bluegrass Tournament, Jenna Hopp broke the Glenwood scoring record and more from KMAaland girls basketball on Saturday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 18
Addison Wagoner had 12 points while Taylor Cole put in eight for Clarinda in the dominant win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Moravia 36 Seymour 29
No stats reported.
Lamoni 39 Orient-Macksburg 34
Taylor Henson had 20 points and Kelly Lloyd added 10 for Lamoni in the tight win.
Emma Boswell had 16 points for Orient-Macksburg.
Melcher-Dallas 50 Moulton-Udell 21
Gabby Overgaard had 14 points, Addison Wadle added 12 and Kasyn Reed put in 10 for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Rachel Ogden had seven points for Moulton-Udell.
NON-CONFERENCE
North Bend Central 56 Glenwood 48
Jenna Hopp scored 34 points for Glenwood to become the school’s all-time leading scorers, surpassing former teammate Madison Camden, who set the record a year ago.
Lewis Central 36 Westside 23
Brooke Larsen had 18 points for Lewis Central in the win at DJ Sokol Arena.
Oakland-Craig 48 Harlan 42
Aubrey Schweiso had 14 points and Erica Rust added 10 for Harlan in the loss.
Tri-Center 60 Griswold 25
Taylor Kenkel scored 20 points, Cassidy Cunningham had 13 and Lexi Flaharty put in 12 for Tri-Center in the win at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha.
Emma Mundorf led Griswold with seven points.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 61 Fillmore Central 30
No stats reported.
Falls City 52 Johnson County Central 14
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Conestoga 45 Louisville 34
No stats reported.
Other Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Fort Calhoun 48 (OT)