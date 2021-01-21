(KMAland) -- Lamoni's Abby Martin had a career night, Southwest Valley won on the road while Glenwood and Harlan took down conference foes Thursday night.
WIC: Audubon 46 IKM-Manning 31
Aleah Hermansen led Audubon with 17 points. Jaci Christensen corralled 19 rebounds and scored nine points. Kate Tessman posted eight and Katelyn Nielsen added six in the win for Audubon.
POI: Southwest Valley 51 East Union 37
The Timberwolves notched their first road win of the year. The Timberwolves had four in double figures -- Marah Larsen, Norah Lund, Makayla Houck and Maggie Haer.
BG: Lamoni 69 Murray 59
Abby Martin dropped 42 for Lamoni in the win. Audrey Lloyd added 10. Kinzee Eggers paced Murray with 20. Megan Keller and Hannah Paschke pitched in 12 and 11 apiece.
NC: Twin Cedars 37 Tri-County 24
Cheyanne Bruns had 17 points and four steals. Brooke Roby added 12 points and Kisha Reed hauled in 10 rebounds.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 84 Red Oak 33
Harlan 73 Atlantic 60
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 46 IKM-Manning 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 51 East Union 37
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Sioux City North 26
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 69 Murray 59
Non-Conference
Lenox 51 Earlham 39
Southeast Warren 59 Moulton-Udell 17
Central Decatur at Interstate 35
CAM 62 ACGC 40
Whiting 58 West Harrison 51
Twin Cedars 37 Tri-County 24
Area Nebraska
Crete 63 Nebraska City 35
Ralston 56 Plattsmouth 52
Weeping Water 50 Omaha Brownell Talbot 23
Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS