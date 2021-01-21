Abby Martin, Lamoni.jpg
Buy Now

Pictured: Abby Martin, Lamoni

 Photo: Scott Vicker/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Lamoni's Abby Martin had a career night, Southwest Valley won on the road while Glenwood and Harlan took down conference foes Thursday night. 

WIC: Audubon 46 IKM-Manning 31

Aleah Hermansen led Audubon with 17 points. Jaci Christensen corralled 19 rebounds and scored nine points. Kate Tessman posted eight and Katelyn Nielsen added six in the win for Audubon. 

POI: Southwest Valley 51 East Union 37

The Timberwolves notched their first road win of the year. The Timberwolves had four in double figures -- Marah Larsen, Norah Lund, Makayla Houck and Maggie Haer. 

BG: Lamoni 69 Murray 59

Abby Martin dropped 42 for Lamoni in the win. Audrey Lloyd added 10. Kinzee Eggers paced Murray with 20. Megan Keller and Hannah Paschke pitched in 12 and 11 apiece. 

NC: Twin Cedars 37 Tri-County 24

Cheyanne Bruns had 17 points and four steals. Brooke Roby added 12 points and Kisha Reed hauled in 10 rebounds.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 84 Red Oak 33

Harlan 73 Atlantic 60 

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 46 IKM-Manning 31 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 51 East Union 37 

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Sioux City North 26 

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 69 Murray 59

Non-Conference

Lenox 51 Earlham 39 

Southeast Warren 59 Moulton-Udell 17 

Central Decatur at Interstate 35 

CAM 62 ACGC 40 

Whiting 58 West Harrison 51

Twin Cedars 37 Tri-County 24 

Area Nebraska

Crete 63 Nebraska City 35

Ralston 56 Plattsmouth 52

Weeping Water 50 Omaha Brownell Talbot 23 

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.