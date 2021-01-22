(KMAland) -- Big wins for Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, Mount Ayr, Platte Valley, Syracuse and more on Friday in girls KMAland basketball action.
H-10: Lewis Central 47 Shenandoah 15
Grace Ruzicka had 13 points while McKenna Pettepier added 10 for Lewis Central in the win.
Ava Wolf topped Shenandoah with 12 points and eight rebounds.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 52 St. Albert 41
Ellie Magnuson finished with 18 points, Paige Andersen finished with 14 and Hannah Neemann had 12 for Denison-Schleswig.
Lauren Williams scored 13 points for St. Albert.
CCT: Fremont-Mills 47 Sidney 30 (3rd Place)
CCT: Stanton 51 East Mills 34 (Championship)
WIC: Underwood 50 Audubon 36
Kendra Kuck had 15 points to lead Underwood. Aliyah Humphrey chipped in 12, and Macy VanFossan had 10.
Audubon’s Jaci Christensen had 14 points while Aleah Hermansen pitched in 12.
WIC: AHSTW 72 IKM-Manning 53
Kailey Jones scored 26 points with 21 rebounds while Claire Harris added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for AHSTW. Claire Denning had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Macie Doyel had 14 points while Alexa Ahrenholtz added 13 and Bianca Cadwell put in 12 for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Treynor 43 Logan-Magnolia 33
Clara Teigland scored 10 points with four steals and three blocks for Treynor. Mandy Stogdill added eight points for the Cardinals.
Emilie Thompson led Lo-Ma with 16 points.
WIC: Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 16
Presley Pogge had 13 points while Madison Ausdemore added nine for Tri-Center. Cassidy Cunningham chipped in eight points.
Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with six points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 88 Central Decatur 48
Lindsey Davis scored a career-high 31 points while Maddax DeVault broke the school’s all-time 3-point makes record on her way to scoring 26 for Nodaway Valley.
Hallee Hamilton had 12 points while River Hamaker scored 10.
POI: Mount Ayr 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Channler Henle scored 21 points and Rachel Sobotka added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Mount Ayr.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 30
Macy Emgarten poured in 22 points and Quinn Grubbs scored 21 for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Maggie Rasmussen pitched in 10.
BLUE: Murray 46 Diagonal 32
Jalie Baumfalk had 14 point and six rebounds, and Kinzee Eggers and Hannah Paschke added nine points apiece for Murray.
Kerrigan Mobley put in 10 points to lead Diagonal.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 52 Orient-Macksburg 45
Brooke Roby had 29 points and 10 rebounds while Cheyanne Bruns put in 13 points for Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin chipped in nine points and 10 assists.
MO: Platte Valley 61 East Atchison 36
Maggie Collins scored 17 points while sister Malia Collins added 13 for Platte Valley. Jaclyn Pappert put in 10.
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 13 points.
MO: Nodaway-Holt 46 Rock Port 33
Kloe Jenkins had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Shaina Culp finished with 15 points and 10 boards for Nodaway-Holt. Kayelyn Edmondson scored 14 points.
Alivia Baucom had 17 points and five rebounds for Rock Port.
NE: Auburn 58 Nebraska City 41
Melody Billings had 12 points for Auburn in the victory.
Nebraska City’s Lexi Hoover had 10 points.
NE: Syracuse 52 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Lily Vollertsen had 18 points and eight rebounds while Jessie Moss added 13 points and eight boards for Syracuse. Halle Wilhelm pitched in 12 points.
Kiara Libel scored 15 points Ashland-Greenwood. Camryn Ray had 11.
NE: Yutan 48 Palmyra 24
Maura Tichota had 13 points for Yutan in the victory.
NE: Johnson-Brock 47 Friend 21
Jordan Koehler finished with 17 points and Audrey Sanfort added 10 for Johnson-Brock.
NE: Conestoga 42 Fort Calhoun 39
Matilyn Stecker put in 12 points for Conestoga in the win.
