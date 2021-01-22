Clara Teigland & Mandy Stogdill, Treynor.jpg
Clara Teigland & Mandy Stogdill, Treynor

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, Mount Ayr, Platte Valley, Syracuse and more on Friday in girls KMAland basketball action.

H-10: Lewis Central 47 Shenandoah 15

Grace Ruzicka & McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central.jpg
Grace Ruzicka & McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central

Grace Ruzicka had 13 points while McKenna Pettepier added 10 for Lewis Central in the win.

Ava Wolf topped Shenandoah with 12 points and eight rebounds.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 52 St. Albert 41 

Paige Andersen, Ellie Magnuson, Hannah Neemann, D-S
Paige Andersen, Ellie Magnuson, Hannah Neemann, D-S

Ellie Magnuson finished with 18 points, Paige Andersen finished with 14 and Hannah Neemann had 12 for Denison-Schleswig.

Lauren Williams scored 13 points for St. Albert. 

CCT: Fremont-Mills 47 Sidney 30 (3rd Place)

CCT: Stanton 51 East Mills 34 (Championship) 

View complete recaps at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Underwood 50 Audubon 36

Kendra Kuck, Underwood.jpg
Kendra Kuck, Underwood

Kendra Kuck had 15 points to lead Underwood. Aliyah Humphrey chipped in 12, and Macy VanFossan had 10.

Audubon’s Jaci Christensen had 14 points while Aleah Hermansen pitched in 12.

WIC: AHSTW 72 IKM-Manning 53 

Kailey Jones scored 26 points with 21 rebounds while Claire Harris added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for AHSTW. Claire Denning had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Macie Doyel had 14 points while Alexa Ahrenholtz added 13 and Bianca Cadwell put in 12 for IKM-Manning. 

WIC: Treynor 43 Logan-Magnolia 33 

Clara Teigland scored 10 points with four steals and three blocks for Treynor. Mandy Stogdill added eight points for the Cardinals.

Emilie Thompson led Lo-Ma with 16 points.

WIC: Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 16 

Presley Pogge, Tri-Center.jpg
Presley Pogge, Tri-Center

Presley Pogge had 13 points while Madison Ausdemore added nine for Tri-Center. Cassidy Cunningham chipped in eight points.

Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with six points.

POI: Nodaway Valley 88 Central Decatur 48 

Lindsey Davis scored a career-high 31 points while Maddax DeVault broke the school’s all-time 3-point makes record on her way to scoring 26 for Nodaway Valley.

Hallee Hamilton had 12 points while River Hamaker scored 10.

POI: Mount Ayr 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 57 

Channler Henle & Rachel Sobotka, Mount Ayr.jpg
Channler Henle & Rachel Sobotka, Mount Ayr

Channler Henle scored 21 points and Rachel Sobotka added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Mount Ayr.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 30 

Macy Emgarten poured in 22 points and Quinn Grubbs scored 21 for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Maggie Rasmussen pitched in 10.

BLUE: Murray 46 Diagonal 32 

Jalie Baumfalk had 14 point and six rebounds, and Kinzee Eggers and Hannah Paschke added nine points apiece for Murray.

Kerrigan Mobley put in 10 points to lead Diagonal. 

BLUE: Twin Cedars 52 Orient-Macksburg 45 

Brooke Roby had 29 points and 10 rebounds while Cheyanne Bruns put in 13 points for Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin chipped in nine points and 10 assists.

MO: Platte Valley 61 East Atchison 36 

Maggie Collins scored 17 points while sister Malia Collins added 13 for Platte Valley. Jaclyn Pappert put in 10.

Claire Martin led East Atchison with 13 points.

MO: Nodaway-Holt 46 Rock Port 33 

Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway-Holt.jpg
Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway-Holt

Kloe Jenkins had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Shaina Culp finished with 15 points and 10 boards for Nodaway-Holt. Kayelyn Edmondson scored 14 points.

Alivia Baucom had 17 points and five rebounds for Rock Port.

NE: Auburn 58 Nebraska City 41 

Melody Billings had 12 points for Auburn in the victory.

Nebraska City’s Lexi Hoover had 10 points.

NE: Syracuse 52 Ashland-Greenwood 46 

Lily Vollertsen had 18 points and eight rebounds while Jessie Moss added 13 points and eight boards for Syracuse. Halle Wilhelm pitched in 12 points.

Kiara Libel scored 15 points Ashland-Greenwood. Camryn Ray had 11.

NE: Yutan 48 Palmyra 24 

Maura Tichota, Yutan.jpg
Maura Tichota, Yutan

Maura Tichota had 13 points for Yutan in the victory.

NE: Johnson-Brock 47 Friend 21

Jordan Koehler, Johnson-Brock.jpg
Jordan Koehler, Johnson-Brock

Jordan Koehler finished with 17 points and Audrey Sanfort added 10 for Johnson-Brock.

NE: Conestoga 42 Fort Calhoun 39 

Matilyn Stecker, Conestoga.jpg
Matilyn Stecker, Conestoga

Matilyn Stecker put in 12 points for Conestoga in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 47 Shenandoah 15

Denison-Schleswig 52 St. Albert 41

Creston 66 Kuemper Catholic 48

Corner Conference Tournament (at Tabor) – On KMA 960

3rd Place: Fremont-Mills 47 Sidney 30

Championship: Stanton 51 East Mills 34

Western Conference

Underwood 50 Audubon 36

AHSTW 72 IKM-Manning 53

Treynor 43 Logan-Magnolia 33

Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 88 Central Decatur 48

Mount Ayr 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 57

Lenox 47 Southeast Warren 31

Wayne 54 Bedford 45

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 30

CAM 76 Ar-We-Va 44

Paton-Churdan 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Missouri River Conference

LeMars 52 Abraham Lincoln 42

Sioux City East 40 Thomas Jefferson 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City West 51

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia 

Lamoni 56 Mormon Trail 28

Murray 46 Diagonal 32

Twin Cedars 52 Orient-Macksburg 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 41 Seymour 38

Area Missouri

Platte Valley 61 East Atchison 36

Nodaway-Holt 46 Rock Port 33

Stewartsville-Osborn 59 West Nodaway 12

Mound City at Humboldt-TRS 

Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway 

Stanberry 37 King City 21

Area Nebraska

Auburn 58 Nebraska City 41

Johnson County Central at Falls City

Yutan 48 Palmyra 24

Milford 58 Elmwood-Murdock 35

Syracuse 52 Ashland-Greenwood 46

Conestoga 42 Fort Calhoun 39

Johnson-Brock 47 Friend 21

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Lewiston 34

Falls City Sacred Heart at Pawnee City

