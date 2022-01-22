KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Sioux City East upset Glenwood while Southeast Warren, Auburn, Falls City and Lourdes Central Catholic were among other KMAland girls basketball winners. 

NC: North Bend Central 53 Harlan 30 

Claire Schmitz had 10 points for Harlan in the defeat. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 47 Bedford 21

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Moulton-Udell 69 Seymour 58 -- 2 OT

Mormon Trail 46 Moravia 12

Murray 48 Orient-Macksburg 28

Non-Conference 

Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 49

North Bend Central 53 Harlan 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Spencer 50

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 51 Omaha Mercy 40

Falls City 30 Johnson County Central 24

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Weeping Water

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Arlington 36 Fort Calhoun 35

Logan View 45 Conestoga 34

