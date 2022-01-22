(KMAland) -- Sioux City East upset Glenwood while Southeast Warren, Auburn, Falls City and Lourdes Central Catholic were among other KMAland girls basketball winners.
NC: North Bend Central 53 Harlan 30
Claire Schmitz had 10 points for Harlan in the defeat.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 47 Bedford 21
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Moulton-Udell 69 Seymour 58 -- 2 OT
Mormon Trail 46 Moravia 12
Murray 48 Orient-Macksburg 28
Non-Conference
Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 49
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Spencer 50
Area Nebraska
Auburn 51 Omaha Mercy 40
Falls City 30 Johnson County Central 24
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Weeping Water
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 36 Fort Calhoun 35
Logan View 45 Conestoga 34