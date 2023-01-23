(KMAland) -- Atlantic pulled away from Creston, Mount Ayr won a nail-biter with Centerville and Natalie Hedlund had another remarkable night on Monday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 49 Creston 33
Jada Jensen dropped 19 points to lead Atlantic while Maddie Huddleson and Aubrey Guyer accounted for 12 points apiece.
Doryn Paup had 11 for Creston, and Ella Turner scored eight.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 56 IKM-Manning 31
Alizabeth Jacobsen (17 points) and Delaney Ambrose (12) highlighted the Eagles' victory while Aliyah Humphrey tacked on six.
Mabel Langel had 11 for IKM-Manning while Morgan Hansen added eight.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 72 East Union 33
No Stats Reported
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 West Harrison 25
Quinn Grubbs dropped 21 for the Spartans, and Shay Burmeister totaled 18. Hannah Nelson scored 11, and Mackenzie Riley and Harlee Fahn posted seven points.
Woodbine 67 Paton-Churdan 33
Addison Erickson had 17 to lead Woodbine while Nicole Hoefer and Amanda Newton pitched in 15 and 12, respectively.
Becca Anderson had 16 for Paton-Churdan, and Emma Stream chipped in 11.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 70 Sioux City West 57
Trishelle Miller dropped 25 points for Sioux City East while Alex Flattery (21) and Hudsyn Ranschau (14) also had stellar games.
Sioux City West had three in double figures: Kiah Davis (16), Vera Grom (15), Kimber Buhman (13). Hannah Burge added eight in the loss.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Orient-Macksburg 48 Seymour 37
No Stats Reported
Diagonal 52 Murray 39
No Stats Reported
Twin Cedars 40 Lamoni 37
Rylee Dunkin had 17 points behind five 3-pointers. Kisha Reed had six points and grabbed 19 rebounds and Cheyanne Bruns fell just shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Cirsten Durian scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.
Melcher-Dallas 44 Mormon Trail 39
Addison Wadle had 18 points and five rebounds to pace Melcher-Dallas while Paetyn Anderson and Kianna Jackson had seven apiece. Jackson added four rebounds and four assists while Anderson grabbed eight rebounds. Kasyn Reed also had eight rebounds.
Mia Shanks highlighted Mormon Trail's output with 15 points while Ella Hysell totaled 12 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 58 Thomas Jefferson 32
Lilly Krohn and Missy Evezic had 11 each to lead St. Albert. The Saintes had 12 different players get in the scorebook. Landry Miller wasn't one of them, but she passed out seven assists to spread the wealth.
Taryn Grant had eight to lead Thomas Jefferson.
Fremont-Mills 59 Bedford 32
Ryleigh Ewalt had 12 points while Izzy Weldon scored nine and Ella Thornton added eight.
Boyer Valley 46 Audubon 37
Lauren Malone (15 points) and Jess O'Day (14 points, 10 rebounds) led Boyer Valley in the win. Sylvia Sullivan contributed nine points and 17 rebounds.
Sienna Albertsen dropped 17 for Audubon while Audrey Jensen tacked on seven.
Earlham 57 Lenox 27
Zoey Reed had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Lenox in the loss while Sadie Cox recorded five points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mount Ayr 42 Centerville 40
Breya Nickle had 16 points, five rebounds and assists for the Raiderettes. Her final two points came from the free-throw line with 2.4 seconds left to give her team the lead. Jill Kniep had eight points. Tegan Streit scored six points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists. Tabatha Henle had five points, five assists and two steals for Mount Ayr.
Ridge View 59 Ar-We-Va 33
Kora Obrecht paced Ar-We-Va with nine points and five rebounds.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ogden 27
Malia Clayburg had a monster game with 25 points and 11 rebounds while Breeley Clayburg almost had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Anna Hart added four points and managed 10 steals, and Lydia Hofbauer did a bit of everything with three points, three rebounds, four steals and five assists.
Grand View Christian 63 Glidden-Ralston 40
Kassidy Wenck had 12 points to lead Glidden-Ralston while Paige Klocke had 11 and Tiela Janssen posted eight.
AREA MISSOURI
Savannah at Plattsburg (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
East Atchison 66 Gallatin 53
Natalie Hedlund had a monster game with 36 points and Claire Martin had 16.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Platte Valley 58 Mound City 28
No Stats Reported
Other North Platte Tournament Scores
West Platte def. Polo
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
King City 26 Osborn-Stewartsville 21
No Stats Reported
South Holt 54 Albany 26
No Stats Reported
Northeast Nodaway 44 Maysville 13
No Stats Reported
DeKalb 42 Stanberry 35
No Stats Reported
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Platteview 60 Plattsmouth 40
No Stats Reported
Beatrice 55 Nebraska City 12
No Stats Reported
Other Trailblazer Conference Tournament Scores
Malcolm 67 Ralston 17
AREA NEBRASKA
Freeman 29 Johnson County Central 19
Saige Rother had six to lead the Thunderbirds while Ava Klein and Harley Lubben had five points apiece.