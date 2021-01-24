Madison Camden & Jenna Hopp, Glenwood Rams
 Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(KMAland) -- Glenwood picked up an impressive out-of-state win, Southeast Warren and Nodaway Valley won in the POI, Lourdes beat Weeping Water and more from KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.

NC: Glenwood 70 North Bend Central 58 

Madison Camden poured in 21 points and passed out five assists while Abby Hughes and Coryl Matheny added 12 points apiece for Glenwood in the win.

NC: Bishop Neumann 63 Harlan 46 

Macie Leinen had 13 points and Caitlyn Leinen chipped in 11 for Harlan in the defeat.

POI: Southeast Warren 51 Bedford 43 

Alivia Ruble had 18 points and 15 rebounds while Josie Hartman added 15 and 11 for Southeast Warren.

Kelly Weed scored 16 points to lead Bedford.

POI: Nodaway Valley 84 East Union 35 

Maddax DeVault scored 22 points, Lindsey Davis added 16 and Lexi Shike had 13 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Mikenna Cass scored 13 points while Grace Nixon pitched in 11 for East Union.

NC: Johnston 67 Sioux City East 54 

Megan Callahan scored 19 points while Kayla Benson put in 12 for Sioux City East in the defeat.

BLUE: Moulton-Udell 57 Orient-Macksburg 41 

Abbie Probasco scored 18 points, Jessica King added 14 points and eight boards and Karsyn Sebolt added 11 points for Moulton-Udell.

OTHER: Heartland Christian 47 Boys Town 41 

Savannah Horan had 16 points while Sarah Stile put in 12 with 11 rebounds and five assists for Heartland Christian.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southeast Warren 51 Bedford 43

Nodaway Valley 84 East Union 35

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell 57 Orient-Macksburg 41

Prep Nebraska Classic (at D.J. Sokol Arena)

Bishop Neumann 63 Harlan 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Lewis Central 37

Glenwood 70 North Bend Central 58

Non-Conference

Urbandale 64 Atlantic 55

Johnston 67 Sioux City East 54

Spencer 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48

Grand View Christian 62 Lamoni 45

Area Missouri

Albany 54 West Nodaway 31

Area Nebraska

Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Weeping Water 37

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Logan View 60 Conestoga 46

Fort Calhoun 37 Raymond Central 33

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Heartland Christian 47 Boys Town 41

