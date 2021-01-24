(KMAland) -- Glenwood picked up an impressive out-of-state win, Southeast Warren and Nodaway Valley won in the POI, Lourdes beat Weeping Water and more from KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NC: Glenwood 70 North Bend Central 58
Madison Camden poured in 21 points and passed out five assists while Abby Hughes and Coryl Matheny added 12 points apiece for Glenwood in the win.
NC: Bishop Neumann 63 Harlan 46
Macie Leinen had 13 points and Caitlyn Leinen chipped in 11 for Harlan in the defeat.
POI: Southeast Warren 51 Bedford 43
Alivia Ruble had 18 points and 15 rebounds while Josie Hartman added 15 and 11 for Southeast Warren.
Kelly Weed scored 16 points to lead Bedford.
POI: Nodaway Valley 84 East Union 35
Maddax DeVault scored 22 points, Lindsey Davis added 16 and Lexi Shike had 13 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Mikenna Cass scored 13 points while Grace Nixon pitched in 11 for East Union.
NC: Johnston 67 Sioux City East 54
Megan Callahan scored 19 points while Kayla Benson put in 12 for Sioux City East in the defeat.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 57 Orient-Macksburg 41
Abbie Probasco scored 18 points, Jessica King added 14 points and eight boards and Karsyn Sebolt added 11 points for Moulton-Udell.
OTHER: Heartland Christian 47 Boys Town 41
Savannah Horan had 16 points while Sarah Stile put in 12 with 11 rebounds and five assists for Heartland Christian.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 51 Bedford 43
Nodaway Valley 84 East Union 35
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 57 Orient-Macksburg 41
Prep Nebraska Classic (at D.J. Sokol Arena)
Bishop Neumann 63 Harlan 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Lewis Central 37
Glenwood 70 North Bend Central 58
Non-Conference
Urbandale 64 Atlantic 55
Johnston 67 Sioux City East 54
Spencer 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48
Grand View Christian 62 Lamoni 45
Area Missouri
Albany 54 West Nodaway 31
Area Nebraska
Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Weeping Water 37
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View 60 Conestoga 46
Fort Calhoun 37 Raymond Central 33
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Heartland Christian 47 Boys Town 41