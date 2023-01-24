(KMAland) -- East Mills snagged a big upset of Stanton, Underwood kept on rolling with a big win over Lo-Ma, Sterling edged Lourdes Central Catholic and more from a big night of KMAland girls basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 44 Shenandoah 32
Jada Jensen scored 13 points, Aubrey Guyer added 11 and Paytn Harter pitched in 10 for Atlantic in the win on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Lynnae Green led Shenandoah with 15 points. Chloe Denton pitched in 12.
Glenwood 52 Creston 43
Jenna Hopp had 24 points for Glenwood in the victory. Danika Arnold added 10 for the Rams.
Doryn Paup had 20 points for Creston in the defeat.
Harlan 63 Denison-Schleswig 38
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with 16 points while Olivia Meyer added 15.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 56 Griswold 36
Ava Osborn tallied 16 points, Emily Hutt and Avery Dowling had nine each and Kaden Payne posted eight for Sidney in the win.
McKenna Wiechman led Griswold with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Gohlinghorst finished with 11 points.
East Mills 47 Stanton 44
Emily Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead East Mills in the upset victory. Miah Urban added 11 points, six assists and six steals, Natalie Goodman put in nine points and Mia Goodman posted eight points.
Hannah Olson and Jenna Stephens had 12 points each, and Marleigh Johnson finished with 12 for Stanton. Stephens grabbed 12 rebounds, and Johnson pitched in six boards and five assists.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 45
Elli Peterson had 16 points while Saydi Paulsen added 13, Delaney Goshorn posted 12 and Ella Langer tallied 11 for AHSTW.
Grace Herman had 29 points for Missouri Valley in the defeat. Emma Gute had 14 points for the Big Reds.
Treynor 65 Tri-Center 26
Clara Teigland had 13 points and Nora Konz put in 10 for Treynor in the win.
Cassidy Cunningham had nine points for Tri-Center.
Underwood 47 Logan-Magnolia 30
Alizabeth Jacobsen had 18 points and Delaney Ambrose finished with 11 for Underwood in the win.
Mya Moss led Logan-Magnolia with eight points.
Audubon 45 Riverside 32
No stats reported.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 70 Bedford 19
Lindsey Davis (29 points) and Izzy Eisbach (18) combined for 47 points to lead Nodaway Valley.
Kendra Sleep topped Bedford with four points.
Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 50
Zoey Reed had 27 points to lead Lenox while Sadie Cox pitched in 12 points, 23 rebounds, five steals and four blocks and Cadence Douglas scored nine points.
Ada Lund led Southwest Valley with 15 points. Maggie Haer tallied 12 and Mackenzie Fast had 11.
Central Decatur 60 Southeast Warren 41
Layni Masters had 15 points and Harrisen Bevan added in 10 for Central Decatur in the win. Makenna Perkins added nine for the Cardinals.
Alivia Ruble had 14 points for Southeast Warren. Lexi Clendenen posted 13.
Wayne 61 East Union 30
Devyn Davis had 19 points and Clara O’Brien pitched in 17 for Wayne in the dominant win.
Noelle McKnight had 11 points to lead East Union. Kayli Shade pitched in 10 and Hayden Waigad had nine.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 68 Ar-We-Va 30
Charlie Pryor hit five 3-pointers and scored 30 points for Woodbine. Nicole Sherer and Amanda Newton finished with nine points each for the Tigers.
CAM 66 West Harrison 21
Meredith Rich had 21 points, Eva Steffensen added 15 and Reese Snyder finished with 13 for CAM in the victory.
Maclayn Houston had a team-best 13 points for West Harrison.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 46 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Quinn Grubbs led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 25 points while Shay Burmeister added 13.
Malia Clayburg (12 points) and Breeley Clayburg (11 points) both scored in double figures for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Glidden-Ralston 59 Paton-Churdan 42
Paige Klocke had 28 points and Tiela Janssen posted 18 for Glidden-Ralston in the win.
Emma Stream led Paton-Churdan with 21 points. Becca Anderson pitched in 14.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 70 Thomas Jefferson 25
Jeena Carle led the way for Abraham Lincoln with 21 points. Megan Elam added 15 and Emily Pomernackas put in 14.
Taryn Gant had 16 points for Thomas Jefferson.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 LeMars 50
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Sioux City North 32
Payton Schermerhorn had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Payton Hardy added eight points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Warriors.
Sydney Rexius had 12 points for Sioux City North.
NON-CONFERENCE
North Nodaway 49 Essex 30
No stats reported.
OABCIG 46 IKM-Manning 34
Morgan Hanson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for IKM-Manning.
Panorama 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Brynnly German had 10 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the defeat.
AREA MISSOURI
Worth County 52 Rock Port 43
Kynah Steele and Ali Brown scored 16 points each for Worth County in the win.
Rock Port’s Avery Meyerkorth finished with a game-best 17 points. Addison Maifeld had 10 points.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
North Andrew 59 Braymer 53
Cassidy Brittain had 20 points and Brylie Brincks finished with 16 for North Andrew in the victory. Madison Lillard totaled 10 of her own.
Other North Platte Tournament
Mid-Buchanan 44 North Platte 42
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Maryville 49 Lawson 31
Anastyn Pettlon had 20 points for Maryville while Jalea Price and Rylee Vierthaler had 11 apiece for the Spoofhounds. Vierthaler’s total helped her surpass 1,000 points for her career.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 35 Auburn 34
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Freeman 28
Tatum Backemeyer had 14 points to lead Elmwood-Murdock to the win.
Palmyra 36 Wilber-Clatonia 24
Grace Green led the way for Palmyra with 10 points.
Sterling 52 Lourdes Central Catholic 50
Macy Richardson had a big night for Sterling with 28 points while Katy Boldt added nine.
Aspen Meyer totaled 23 points and Jenna Box added 10 for Lourdes Central Catholic.
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Southern 23
Jessica Wertenberger had 18 points while Olivia Eickhoff had 14 for Falls City Sacred Heart in the win.