(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won a Page County battle, Underwood picked up a big win, Boyer Valley stayed hot, LC took down Urbandale and more from the Monday night in KMAland girls basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 49 Clarinda 22
Brooklen Black led a balanced offensive performance for Shenandoah with 14 points. Macey Finlay added 11 and Ava Wolf had 10.
Amelia Hesse posted 10 points for Clarinda.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 58 Riverside 32
Aleah Hermansen hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Audubon in the win. Jaci Christensen pitched in 13 points for the Wheelers.
Lydia Erickson led Riverside with 12 points in the defeat.
Underwood 47 Logan-Magnolia 35
Mya Moss had 19 points and Macanna Guritz added 10 for Logan-Magnolia in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 59 West Harrison 30
Ava TenEyck had 14 points while Leah Cooper added 11 and Mariah Falkena put in 10 for the Bulldogs.
Maclayn Houston had 16 points and Isabelle Foland finished with 10 for West Harrison.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 67 Sioux City West 43
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Seymour vs. Moravia at Twin Cedars (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Red Oak 27
Payten Bass had eight points for Red Oak in the loss.
St. Albert 52 Thomas Jefferson 31
Pearl Reisz had 15 points and Lena Rosloniec pitched in 11 for St. Albert in the win.
Thomas Jefferson’s Grace Strong finished with 13 points.
Nodaway Valley 64 Essex 28
Ava Graham led four Nodaway Valley players in double figures with 17 points. Sydney Marriott added 13, Paige Hanson finished with 12 and Piper Hunt put in 11.
Brianne Johnson led Essex with six points.
ACGC 69 Southwest Valley 31
Maggie Haer scored 12 points and Norah Lund added 10 for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
Grand View Christian 54 Glidden-Ralston 46
Paige Klocke had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tiela Janssen finished with 19 points and six assists for Glidden-Ralston.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Spirit Lake 68 Kuemper Catholic 35
Lewis Central 44 Urbandale 36
Fremont-Mills 57 Bedford 37
Tri-Center 51 Griswold 18
Westwood 84 Missouri Valley 13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 Ogden 20
Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 17
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Lathrop 45 Gallatin 28
South Harrison 60 Lafayette County 56 — 2 OT
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 60 Mound City 21
Polo 48 West Platte 27
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
King City 38 Maysville 34
DeKalb 52 Northeast Nodaway 27
Stewartsville/Osborn 54 South Holt 48
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Chillicothe 50 Lawson 29
Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast (MISSING)
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Syracuse 57 Arlington 14
Ashland-Greenwood 49 Douglas County West 42
Louisville 47 Raymond Central 32
Yutan 38 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28