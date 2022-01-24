Shenandoah Logo

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won a Page County battle, Underwood picked up a big win, Boyer Valley stayed hot, LC took down Urbandale and more from the Monday night in KMAland girls basketball.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Shenandoah 49 Clarinda 22 

Brooklen Black led a balanced offensive performance for Shenandoah with 14 points. Macey Finlay added 11 and Ava Wolf had 10.

Amelia Hesse posted 10 points for Clarinda.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Audubon 58 Riverside 32  

Aleah Hermansen hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Audubon in the win. Jaci Christensen pitched in 13 points for the Wheelers.

Lydia Erickson led Riverside with 12 points in the defeat.

Underwood 47 Logan-Magnolia 35 

Mya Moss had 19 points and Macanna Guritz added 10 for Logan-Magnolia in the loss.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Boyer Valley 59 West Harrison 30 

Ava TenEyck had 14 points while Leah Cooper added 11 and Mariah Falkena put in 10 for the Bulldogs. 

Maclayn Houston had 16 points and Isabelle Foland finished with 10 for West Harrison.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Sioux City East 67 Sioux City West 43

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Seymour vs. Moravia at Twin Cedars (MISSING)

NON-CONFERENCE

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Red Oak 27 

Payten Bass had eight points for Red Oak in the loss.

St. Albert 52 Thomas Jefferson 31 

Pearl Reisz had 15 points and Lena Rosloniec pitched in 11 for St. Albert in the win.

Thomas Jefferson’s Grace Strong finished with 13 points.

Nodaway Valley 64 Essex 28

Ava Graham led four Nodaway Valley players in double figures with 17 points. Sydney Marriott added 13, Paige Hanson finished with 12 and Piper Hunt put in 11.

Brianne Johnson led Essex with six points.

ACGC 69 Southwest Valley 31 

Maggie Haer scored 12 points and Norah Lund added 10 for Southwest Valley in the defeat. 

Grand View Christian 54 Glidden-Ralston 46 

Paige Klocke had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tiela Janssen finished with 19 points and six assists for Glidden-Ralston.

Other Non-Conference Scores

Spirit Lake 68 Kuemper Catholic 35

Lewis Central 44 Urbandale 36

Fremont-Mills 57 Bedford 37

Tri-Center 51 Griswold 18

Westwood 84 Missouri Valley 13

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 Ogden 20

Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 17

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

Lathrop 45 Gallatin 28

South Harrison 60 Lafayette County 56 — 2 OT

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL

Platte Valley 60 Mound City 21

Polo 48 West Platte 27

KING CITY TOURNAMENT

King City 38 Maysville 34

DeKalb 52 Northeast Nodaway 27

Stewartsville/Osborn 54 South Holt 48

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

Chillicothe 50 Lawson 29

Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast (MISSING)

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Syracuse 57 Arlington 14

Ashland-Greenwood 49 Douglas County West 42

Louisville 47 Raymond Central 32

Yutan 38 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28

