(KMAland) -- Harlan beat Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye Ten Conference action while Treynor, AHSTW, Nodaway Valley, CAM and Woodbine cruised to victories on Tuesday.
View the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 79 Creston 49
Glenwood pulled away with a 20-2 fourth quarter, and Madison Camden became the program’s all-time leading scorer. View the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Harlan 63 Denison-Schleswig 45
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig in the defeat with 13 points while Kira Langenfeld also cracked double figures with 11.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Atlantic 49 Shenandoah 37
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 59 East Mills 48
Leah Sandin, Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens had 15 points apiece in Stanton’s comeback win. View the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Corner Conference Scores
Sidney 48 Griswold 20
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 46 Tri-Center 13
Jozie Lewis and Alexa Schwartz each tallied 12 points for Treynor while Taylor Kenkel scored six points for Tri-Center.
AHSTW 54 Missouri Valley 16
The Lady Vikes had three in double figures: Delaney Goshorn (20 points), Ellie Peterson (15 points) and Saydi Paulsen (10 points).
Ella Myler led Missouri Valley in the defeat with 11 points.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 26
Maddax DeVault splashed 21 points, Lindsey Davis tallied 18 and Whitney Lamb had a solid night with 12 points.
Bedford was led by nine points from Vanessa Hill.
Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 31
Sadie Cox dropped 21 points for the Tigers while Ryanne Mullen led Southwest Valley with 10 points, and Maggie Haer added eight.
East Union 50 Wayne 47
Maddy Wood led Wayne with 14 points.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
MISSING: Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 36
Tiela Jensen (24 points) and Paige Klocke (21 points) had superb nights for Glidden-Ralston. Summer Toms added eight points, two rebounds and four steals, and Elizabeth Lloyd did a little bit of everything with four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Camryn Paup led Paton-Churdan’s efforts with 20 points.
CAM 69 West Harrison 24
CAM had four in double figures: Kiera Nichols (19), Mallory Behnken (18), Reese Snyder (11) and Bree Bower (10).
Maclayn Houston led West Harrison’s efforts with 14 points.
Woodbine 61 Ar-We-Va 24
Whitney Kuhlman led the Tigers with 12 points. Addison Erickson put in 11 points. Charlie Pryor, Nichole Sherer and Addison Murdock each scored eight.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
MISSING: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 LeMars 34
Brooklyn Stanley led Bishop Heelan with 17 and Kennedy Meis tallied 14 in the win for the Crusaders.
Abraham Lincoln 56 Thomas Jefferson 25
Jeena Carle (17 points, seven rebounds) led AL while Baylie Girres scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists. Emily Pomernackas scored 10 points, posted five steals and passed out three assists.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Sioux City North 30
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Lamoni 57 Moulton-Udell 22
Reese Potter led the Demons with 17 points while Abby Martin added 16 points. Audrey Lloyd and Emaleigh Pierschbacher contributed eight points apiece, and Cameron Martin snagged 10 rebounds.
Twin Cedars 49 Murray 35
Cheyanne Bruns tallied 18 points and Brooke Roby added 10 while Rylee Dunkin and Haylee Stout scoed seven apiece.
Jayda Chew had 16 points, four assists and five steals to lead Murray in the loss while Jalie Baumfalk corralled 11 rebounds.
Other Bluegrass Conference Tournament Scores
Ankeny Christian Academy 39 Melcher-Dallas 36
Diagonal 46 Mormon Trail 35
NON-CONFERENCE
North Nodaway 56 Essex 30
Lauren Herndon had 24 points and buried six treys while Saryn Brown scored 12 points. Kelsey Barcus contributed nine.
Desi Glasgo led Essex with 10 points.
OABCIG 47 IKM-Manning 37
Macie Doyel recorded 14 points for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Panorama 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 41
Area Missouri
Worth County 42 Rock Port 41
Kynah Steele had 18 points to pace Worth County in the win.
Avery Meyerkorth had 17 for Rock Port and Chaney Vogler scored 12.
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
East Atchison 50 Penney 19
East Buchanan 46 Trenton 22
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Mid-Buchanan 42 North Andrew 30
North Platte 51 Plattsburg 37
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Cameron 35 Lawson 25
Maryville 56 KC Northeast 8
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ralston 48 Plattsmouth 41
Platteview 54 Nebraska City 33
AREA NEBRASKA
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)
Auburn 51 Falls City 35
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Freeman 24
Malcolm 57 Johnson County Central 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Southern 28
Sterling 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 45