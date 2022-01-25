KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Harlan beat Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye Ten Conference action while Treynor, AHSTW, Nodaway Valley, CAM and Woodbine cruised to victories on Tuesday. 

View the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Glenwood 79 Creston 49 

Glenwood pulled away with a 20-2 fourth quarter, and Madison Camden became the program’s all-time leading scorer. View the full recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

Harlan 63 Denison-Schleswig 45

Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig in the defeat with 13 points while Kira Langenfeld also cracked double figures with 11. 

Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores 

Atlantic 49 Shenandoah 37 

CORNER CONFERENCE

Stanton 59 East Mills 48 

Leah Sandin, Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens had 15 points apiece in Stanton’s comeback win. View the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page. 

Other Corner Conference Scores

Sidney 48 Griswold 20 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Treynor 46 Tri-Center 13 

Jozie Lewis and Alexa Schwartz each tallied 12 points for Treynor while Taylor Kenkel scored six points for Tri-Center. 

AHSTW 54 Missouri Valley 16 

The Lady Vikes had three in double figures: Delaney Goshorn (20 points), Ellie Peterson (15 points) and Saydi Paulsen (10 points).

Ella Myler led Missouri Valley in the defeat with 11 points. 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 26

Maddax DeVault splashed 21 points, Lindsey Davis tallied 18 and Whitney Lamb had a solid night with 12 points. 

Bedford was led by nine points from Vanessa Hill. 

Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 31 

Sadie Cox dropped 21 points for the Tigers while Ryanne Mullen led Southwest Valley with 10 points, and Maggie Haer added eight. 

East Union 50 Wayne 47 

Maddy Wood led Wayne with 14 points. 

Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores 

MISSING: Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 36

Tiela Jensen (24 points) and Paige Klocke (21 points) had superb nights for Glidden-Ralston. Summer Toms added eight points, two rebounds and four steals, and Elizabeth Lloyd did a little bit of everything with four points, five rebounds and two steals. 

Camryn Paup led Paton-Churdan’s efforts with 20 points. 

CAM 69 West Harrison 24

CAM had four in double figures: Kiera Nichols (19), Mallory Behnken (18), Reese Snyder (11) and Bree Bower (10). 

Maclayn Houston led West Harrison’s efforts with 14 points. 

Woodbine 61 Ar-We-Va 24 

Whitney Kuhlman led the Tigers with 12 points. Addison Erickson put in 11 points. Charlie Pryor, Nichole Sherer and Addison Murdock each scored eight. 

Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores

MISSING: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 LeMars 34

Brooklyn Stanley led Bishop Heelan with 17 and Kennedy Meis tallied 14 in the win for the Crusaders. 

Abraham Lincoln 56 Thomas Jefferson 25 

Jeena Carle (17 points, seven rebounds) led AL while Baylie Girres scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists. Emily Pomernackas scored 10 points, posted five steals and passed out three assists. 

Other Missouri River Conference Scores

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Sioux City North 30 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Lamoni 57 Moulton-Udell 22 

Reese Potter led the Demons with 17 points while Abby Martin added 16 points. Audrey Lloyd and Emaleigh Pierschbacher contributed eight points apiece, and Cameron Martin snagged 10 rebounds. 

Twin Cedars 49 Murray 35

Cheyanne Bruns tallied 18 points and Brooke Roby added 10 while Rylee Dunkin and Haylee Stout scoed seven apiece.

Jayda Chew had 16 points, four assists and five steals to lead Murray in the loss while Jalie Baumfalk corralled 11 rebounds. 

Other Bluegrass Conference Tournament Scores

Ankeny Christian Academy 39  Melcher-Dallas 36

Diagonal 46 Mormon Trail 35 

NON-CONFERENCE

North Nodaway 56 Essex 30

Lauren Herndon had 24 points and buried six treys while Saryn Brown scored 12 points. Kelsey Barcus contributed nine. 

Desi Glasgo led Essex with 10 points. 

OABCIG 47 IKM-Manning 37

Macie Doyel recorded 14 points for IKM-Manning in the loss. 

Other Non-Conference Scores  

Panorama 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 41 

Area Missouri 

Worth County 42 Rock Port 41 

Kynah Steele had 18 points to pace Worth County in the win. 

Avery Meyerkorth had 17 for Rock Port and Chaney Vogler scored 12.

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

East Atchison 50 Penney 19 

East Buchanan 46 Trenton 22

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT 

Mid-Buchanan 42 North Andrew 30 

North Platte 51 Plattsburg 37 

CAMERON TOURNAMENT 

Cameron 35 Lawson 25 

Maryville 56 KC Northeast 8 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Ralston 48 Plattsmouth 41 

Platteview 54 Nebraska City 33 

AREA NEBRASKA 

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

Auburn 51 Falls City 35 

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Freeman 24

Malcolm 57 Johnson County Central 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Southern 28

Sterling 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 45

 

