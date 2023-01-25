(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and King City moved to the finals of the King City Tournament on Wednesday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Mound City 48 Braymer 41
No Stats Reported
Other North Platte Tournament Scores
Consolation: Polo vs. Mid-Buchanan (MISSING)
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: King City 49 South Holt 35
No Stats Reported
Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 26 DeKalb 24
Dalanie Auffert’s clutch block on DeKalb’s final shot preserved the win for the Bluejays.
Consolation: Albany 33 Stewartsville-Osborn 30
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Stanberry 50 Maysville 38
Amelia Wallace dropped 33 points in the Bulldogs’ win.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Smithville 47 Maryville 37
No Stats Reported