(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and King City moved to the finals of the King City Tournament on Wednesday night. 

Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. 

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Mound City 48 Braymer 41

No Stats Reported 

Other North Platte Tournament Scores 

Consolation: Polo vs. Mid-Buchanan (MISSING)

KING CITY TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: King City 49 South Holt 35

No Stats Reported 

Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 26 DeKalb 24

Dalanie Auffert’s clutch block on DeKalb’s final shot preserved the win for the Bluejays. 

Consolation: Albany 33 Stewartsville-Osborn 30 

No Stats Reported 

Consolation: Stanberry 50 Maysville 38

Amelia Wallace dropped 33 points in the Bulldogs’ win. 

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

Smithville 47  Maryville 37 

No Stats Reported 

