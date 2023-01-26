KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Sidney, Sioux City East, Red Oak and Stanton rolled to wins, Ankeny Christian and Twin Cedars moved to the Bluegrass Tournament finals and Glenwood edged Underwood on Thursday night.

All that and more can be found in the KMAland girls basketball rundown below. 

CORNER CONFERENCE

Sidney 61 Hamburg 24 

Ava Osborn dropped 13 to lead Sidney while Kaden Payne tallied eight points. 

Emma Barrett put in 13 to lead Hamburg. 

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Sioux City East 66 Sioux City North 33 

No Stats Reported 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 54 Diagonal 26 

No Stats Reported

Semifinal: Twin Cedars 53 Melcher-Dallas 51 

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Orient-Macksburg 62 Moulton-Udell 37 

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Moravia vs. Murray (MISSING) 

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Mormon Trail 48 Lamoni 43

No Stats Reported 

NON-CONFERENCE

East Mills 58 Clarinda 54

Emily Williams dropped 17 points to lead East Mills while Aspen Crouse and Miah Urban had 14 and 12, respectively. 

Taylor Cole led Clarinda with 19, and Addy Wagoner chipped in 13. 

Red Oak 53 Griswold 26 

Emma Mundorf led Griswold with seven points, seven rebounds and two steals. 

Glenwood 62 Underwood 53 

Jenna Hopp dropped 23 points while Kate and Lauren Hughes combined for 25 points in Glenwood’s impressive win. Kate posted 13 while Lauren added 12. 

Aliyah Humphrey had 13 for Underwood, Leah Hall scored 12 and Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 10.

Carroll 68 Harlan 45 

No Stats Reported 

Stanton 68 CAM 34

Jenna Stephens had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Leah Sandin also cracked double figures with 14 points while snagging five steals. Hannah Olson scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, five assists, 11 rebounds and three blocks. 

Woodbine 68 Fremont-Mills 67 

The Tigers won a thriller behind 17 points from Charlie Pryor. Izzy Weldon had 16 to lead Fremont-Mills. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 25

Ava Graham exploded for 26 points while Paige Hanson, Sydney Marriott and Paidyn Linville had 10 apiece for Nodaway Valley. 

Brooke Burns had 13 to lead Essex while Brianne Johnson added seven. 

Panorama 47 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38

No Stats Reported

LeMars 65  Western Christian 56

No Stats Reported

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: East Buchanan 60 East Atchison 18 

No Stats Reported 

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 33 

No Stats Reported

Other North Platte Tournament Scores

Semifinal: West Platte def. North Platte

AREA NEBRASKA 

Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Johnson-Brock 49 

No Stats Reported

Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32

No Stats Reported 

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 23

Tatum Backemeyer paced Elmwood-Murdock with 16 points. Brooklyn Mans added 13, Laney Frahm scored 11 and Brooke Goudie also cracked double digits with 10 points. 

Alysa Myers had seven to lead Palmyra. 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Nebraska City 51 Ralston 36

Tarryn Godsey dropped 22 for the Pioneers while Hanna Marth added 15. Isabelle Johnson totaled seven points in the win.

