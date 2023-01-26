(KMAland) -- Sidney, Sioux City East, Red Oak and Stanton rolled to wins, Ankeny Christian and Twin Cedars moved to the Bluegrass Tournament finals and Glenwood edged Underwood on Thursday night.
All that and more can be found in the KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 61 Hamburg 24
Ava Osborn dropped 13 to lead Sidney while Kaden Payne tallied eight points.
Emma Barrett put in 13 to lead Hamburg.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 66 Sioux City North 33
No Stats Reported
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 54 Diagonal 26
No Stats Reported
Semifinal: Twin Cedars 53 Melcher-Dallas 51
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Orient-Macksburg 62 Moulton-Udell 37
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Moravia vs. Murray (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Mormon Trail 48 Lamoni 43
No Stats Reported
NON-CONFERENCE
East Mills 58 Clarinda 54
Emily Williams dropped 17 points to lead East Mills while Aspen Crouse and Miah Urban had 14 and 12, respectively.
Taylor Cole led Clarinda with 19, and Addy Wagoner chipped in 13.
Red Oak 53 Griswold 26
Emma Mundorf led Griswold with seven points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Glenwood 62 Underwood 53
Jenna Hopp dropped 23 points while Kate and Lauren Hughes combined for 25 points in Glenwood’s impressive win. Kate posted 13 while Lauren added 12.
Aliyah Humphrey had 13 for Underwood, Leah Hall scored 12 and Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 10.
Carroll 68 Harlan 45
No Stats Reported
Stanton 68 CAM 34
Jenna Stephens had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Leah Sandin also cracked double figures with 14 points while snagging five steals. Hannah Olson scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, five assists, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Woodbine 68 Fremont-Mills 67
The Tigers won a thriller behind 17 points from Charlie Pryor. Izzy Weldon had 16 to lead Fremont-Mills. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 25
Ava Graham exploded for 26 points while Paige Hanson, Sydney Marriott and Paidyn Linville had 10 apiece for Nodaway Valley.
Brooke Burns had 13 to lead Essex while Brianne Johnson added seven.
Panorama 47 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38
No Stats Reported
LeMars 65 Western Christian 56
No Stats Reported
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: East Buchanan 60 East Atchison 18
No Stats Reported
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 33
No Stats Reported
Other North Platte Tournament Scores
Semifinal: West Platte def. North Platte
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Johnson-Brock 49
No Stats Reported
Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32
No Stats Reported
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 23
Tatum Backemeyer paced Elmwood-Murdock with 16 points. Brooklyn Mans added 13, Laney Frahm scored 11 and Brooke Goudie also cracked double digits with 10 points.
Alysa Myers had seven to lead Palmyra.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Nebraska City 51 Ralston 36
Tarryn Godsey dropped 22 for the Pioneers while Hanna Marth added 15. Isabelle Johnson totaled seven points in the win.