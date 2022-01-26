(KMAland) -- Maryville, Stanberry and North Andrew were winners in tournament hoops action on Wednesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
Hamilton Tournament
Semifinal: Lathrop 50 South Harrison 46 (G)
Consolation Semifinal: Gallatin vs. Lafayette County, 7:00 PM (G)
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 46 King City 24 (G)
Semifinal: DeKalb 45 Stewartsville-Osborn 41 (G)
Consolation Semifinal: Maysville 47 Albany 26 (G)
Consolation Semifinal: South Holt 54 Northeast Nodaway 38 (G)
North Platte Invitational
Consolation Semifinal: North Andrew 47 Mound City 25
Consolation Semifinal: West Platte 40 Plattsburg 35
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Maryville 54 Smithville 50
Anastyn Pettlon dropped 21 points, Rylee Vierthaler finished with 15 points and Ava Dumke had nine points for Maryville in the win.
Other Cameron Tournament Scores
MISSING: Chillicothe vs. Cameron