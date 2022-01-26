Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville, Stanberry and North Andrew were winners in tournament hoops action on Wednesday. 

Check out the full rundown below. 

Hamilton Tournament 

Semifinal: Lathrop 50 South Harrison 46 (G)

Consolation Semifinal: Gallatin vs. Lafayette County, 7:00 PM (G)

King City Tournament  

Semifinal: Stanberry 46 King City 24 (G)

Semifinal: DeKalb 45 Stewartsville-Osborn 41 (G)

Consolation Semifinal: Maysville 47 Albany 26 (G)

Consolation Semifinal: South Holt 54 Northeast Nodaway 38 (G)

North Platte Invitational

Consolation Semifinal: North Andrew 47 Mound City 25 

Consolation Semifinal: West Platte 40 Plattsburg 35

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

Maryville 54 Smithville 50 

Anastyn Pettlon dropped 21 points, Rylee Vierthaler finished with 15 points and Ava Dumke had nine points for Maryville in the win. 

Other Cameron Tournament Scores

MISSING: Chillicothe vs. Cameron

