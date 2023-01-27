Marleigh Johnson, Stanton.jpg

Marleigh Johnson, Stanton

(KMAland) -- LC rolled at Kuemper, Harlan won in 2 OTs, Marleigh Johnson reached 1,000 points, SC East held off Glenwood, King City won their home tourney, Sterling grabbed a big win & more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Denison-Schleswig 51 Shenandoah 50 

Whitlee Auen had 12 points and Olivia Meyer pitched in 11 for the Monarchs in the win. Maya Slater’s bucket with three seconds completed a nine-point fourth quarter comeback for Denison-Schleswig.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah with 25 points. 

Lewis Central 75 Kuemper Catholic 43 

Lucy Scott hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points for Lewis Central in the rout. Brooke Larsen put in 14 points for the Titans.

Kuemper Catholic’s Elsa Tiefenthaler scored 11 points and Cate Mayhall had 10 for Kuemper Catholic.

Harlan 58 Creston 53 — 2 OT 

Ava Monson, Harlan.jpg

Ava Monson, Harlan

Aubrey Schweiso had a big night with 23 points for Harlan. Erica Rust pitched in 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Ava Monson added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Doryn Paup had 15 points and Ella Turner added 13 for Creston in the loss.

Atlantic 48 St. Albert 35 

Paytn Harter, Jada Jensen, Madison Huddleson, Atlantic.jpeg

Paytn Harter, Jada Jensen, Madison Huddleson, Atlantic

Jada Jensen had 12 points while Maddie Huddleson and Paytn Harter pitched in 11 each for Atlantic in the win.

St. Albert’s Missy Evezic had 12 points of her own in the defeat. 

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Stanton 86 Essex 31 

Marleigh Johnson led the way for Stanton with 23 points, reaching 1,000 for her career. Jenna Stephens (18), Hannah Olson (16) and Lauren Johnson (11) also scored in double figures.

Brooke Burns had 18 points, and Brianne Johnson finished with 10 for Essex.

Fremont-Mills 46 Sidney 33 

Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills.jpeg

Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills

Teagan Ewalt had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ryleigh Ewalt and Izzy Weldon pitched in 11 points for the Knights in the win.

Kaden Payne had 12 points and eight rebounds for Sidney.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 39 

Mya Moss and Marki Bertelsen had 18 points each, and Ava Goldsmith added 13 for Logan-Magnolia in the win. 

Ellie Peterson scored 16 points and Ella Langer had 10 for AHSTW.

Treynor 63 IKM-Manning 20 

Clara Teigland & Nora Konz, Treynor.jpeg

Clara Teigland & Nora Konz, Treynor

Clara Teigland posted 19 points, 12 steals, six rebounds and four assists, and Nora Konz added 17 points and four steals for Treynor in the win. Jozie Lewis added nine points.

IKM-Manning’s Anna Stangl had a team-high five points. 

Tri-Center 51 Missouri Valley 28 

Taylor Kenkel led Tri-Center with 14 points while Quincey Schneckloth had 12 and Lexi Flaharty had 10.

Grace Herman posted nine points for Missouri Valley.

Underwood 40 Audubon 32 

Leah Hall had 15 points and Aliyah Humphrey added 11 for Underwood in the win.

Madison Steckler had 12 points to lead Audubon.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Lenox 49 Wayne 38 

Sadie Cox, Lenox.jpeg

Sadie Cox, Lenox

Sadie Cox led the way for Lenox with 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Izzie Moore had eight points and 13 rebounds, and Clara O’Brien totaled 13 points for Wayne. 

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 35 

Campbell German scored 18 points, Brynnly German put in 15 and Sophia Shannon added 12 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the rout. 

Alexis Perkins had a big night for Bedford with 20 points. Bridgett Murphy added 11 points for the Bulldogs. 

Nodaway Valley 80 Southeast Warren 36 

Lindsey Davis had another big night with 32 points, Izzy Eisbach added 22 and Jorja Holliday put in 11 for Nodaway Valley.

Alivia Ruble topped Southeast Warren with 11 points.

Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Mount Ayr 67 East Union 35 

Breya Nickle led the way for Mount Ayr with 26 points while Tabby Henle added 15.

Noelle McKnight led East Union with 22 points. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

CAM 83 Boyer Valley 42 

Eva Steffensen had a game-high 19 points to lead CAM in the dominant win. Meredith Rich was right behind her with 18 and Reese Snyder tallied 11.

Jess O’Day had 10 points for Boyer Valley.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Ar-We-Va 31 

Breeley Clayburg scored 22 points with nine rebounds and six steals to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Malia Clayburg pitched in 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Anna Hart added eight points and seven steals.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 15 points. 

Woodbine 57 Paton-Churdan 18 

Amanda Newton had 10 points and Nicole Hoefer added nine for Woodbine in a balanced performance. 

Becca Anderson had nine points for Paton-Churdan. 

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Abraham Lincoln 45 

Payton Hardy, SBL.jpg

Payton Hardy, SBL

Payton Hardy had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Schmermerhorn pitched in 11 points and six boards for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Emily Pomernackas led Abraham Lincoln with 14 points. Addie Naughton posted 10 for the Lynx.

LeMars 61 Thomas Jefferson 22 

No stats reported.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 87 Sioux City West 50 

Jada Newberg led Bishop Heelan with 17 points while Brooklyn Stanley had 16 and Lauren LaFleur put in 14. Kenley Meis added in 13 for the Crusaders.

Vera Grom led Sioux City West with 18 points, Kiah Davis put in 15 and Hannah Purge scored 12.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 55 

Trishelle Miller led three Sioux City East players in double figures with 17 points. Alex Flattery added 15 and Hudsyn Ranschau had 11 for the Black Raiders.

Jenna Hopp scored 33 points for Glenwood in the defeat. Kate Hughes pitched in 11 for the Rams.

East Mills 53 Riverside 29 

Emily Williams had 15 points and Aspen Crouse scored 14 for East Mills. Find the complete recap with Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

AREA MISSOURI 

Nodaway Valley 65 Worth County 27 

Paige Hanson & Sydney Marriott, Nodaway Valley.jpg

Paige Hanson & Sydney Marriott, Nodaway Valley

Sydney Marriott scored 21 points and Savanna Marriott and Ava Graham added 11 each for Nodaway Valley. Paidyn Linville pitched in 10. 

Ali Brown, Rylee Ruckman and Brylee Rush had six points each for Worth County. 

Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Savannah 

No score reported.

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT 

5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 65 Mound City 39 

No stats reported.

KING CITY TOURNAMENT 

Championship: King City 33 Northeast Nodaway 29 

Zoe Tunks had 15 points and Taryn Hunter added 11 for King City in the championship-clinching win.

Baylie Busby scored 16 points for Northeast Nodaway in the defeat. 

3rd Place: South Holt 49 DeKalb 32 

No stats reported. 

5th Place: Stanberry 49 Albany 18 

No stats reported.

CAMERON TOURNAMENT 

Maryville 58 Cameron 27 

Jalea Price had 20 points and Anastyn Pettlon put in 15 for Maryville in the dominant win. 

AREA NEBRASKA

Weeping Water 49 Falls City 38 

Alexis Mogensen had 14 points, Kalison Miller finished with 13 points and seven boards and Kallie Brack pitched in 10 points for Weeping Water in the win.

Ashleigh Kirkendall had 16 points to lead the way for Falls City.

Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32 

No stats reported.

Johnson-Brock 51 Southern 25

Halle Rasmussen and Taryn Ottemann finished with 13 points each for Johnson-Brock.

Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Tri County 37 

Sofia Fulton had 16 points for Lourdes Central Catholic in the victory.

Sterling 54 Lewiston 37 

Lauren Harms, Katy Boldt, Macy Richardson, Sterling.jpg

Lauren Harms, Katy Boldt, Macy Richardson, Sterling

Lauren Harms had 15 points and nine rebounds while Katy Boldt pitched in 14 and Macy Richardson had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Sterling.

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Douglas County West 46 Syracuse 35 

No stats reported.

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 41 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 22 

No stats reported.

Consolation: Raymond Central 49 Conestoga 23 

Conestoga’s Ali Gansemer had nine points.

Consolation: Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 39 

No stats reported.

Other Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Yutan 47 Arlington 18

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.