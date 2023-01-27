(KMAland) -- LC rolled at Kuemper, Harlan won in 2 OTs, Marleigh Johnson reached 1,000 points, SC East held off Glenwood, King City won their home tourney, Sterling grabbed a big win & more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 51 Shenandoah 50
Whitlee Auen had 12 points and Olivia Meyer pitched in 11 for the Monarchs in the win. Maya Slater’s bucket with three seconds completed a nine-point fourth quarter comeback for Denison-Schleswig.
Lynnae Green led Shenandoah with 25 points.
Lewis Central 75 Kuemper Catholic 43
Lucy Scott hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points for Lewis Central in the rout. Brooke Larsen put in 14 points for the Titans.
Kuemper Catholic’s Elsa Tiefenthaler scored 11 points and Cate Mayhall had 10 for Kuemper Catholic.
Harlan 58 Creston 53 — 2 OT
Aubrey Schweiso had a big night with 23 points for Harlan. Erica Rust pitched in 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Ava Monson added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Doryn Paup had 15 points and Ella Turner added 13 for Creston in the loss.
Atlantic 48 St. Albert 35
Jada Jensen had 12 points while Maddie Huddleson and Paytn Harter pitched in 11 each for Atlantic in the win.
St. Albert’s Missy Evezic had 12 points of her own in the defeat.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 86 Essex 31
Marleigh Johnson led the way for Stanton with 23 points, reaching 1,000 for her career. Jenna Stephens (18), Hannah Olson (16) and Lauren Johnson (11) also scored in double figures.
Brooke Burns had 18 points, and Brianne Johnson finished with 10 for Essex.
Fremont-Mills 46 Sidney 33
Teagan Ewalt had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ryleigh Ewalt and Izzy Weldon pitched in 11 points for the Knights in the win.
Kaden Payne had 12 points and eight rebounds for Sidney.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 39
Mya Moss and Marki Bertelsen had 18 points each, and Ava Goldsmith added 13 for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Ellie Peterson scored 16 points and Ella Langer had 10 for AHSTW.
Treynor 63 IKM-Manning 20
Clara Teigland posted 19 points, 12 steals, six rebounds and four assists, and Nora Konz added 17 points and four steals for Treynor in the win. Jozie Lewis added nine points.
IKM-Manning’s Anna Stangl had a team-high five points.
Tri-Center 51 Missouri Valley 28
Taylor Kenkel led Tri-Center with 14 points while Quincey Schneckloth had 12 and Lexi Flaharty had 10.
Grace Herman posted nine points for Missouri Valley.
Underwood 40 Audubon 32
Leah Hall had 15 points and Aliyah Humphrey added 11 for Underwood in the win.
Madison Steckler had 12 points to lead Audubon.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 49 Wayne 38
Sadie Cox led the way for Lenox with 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Izzie Moore had eight points and 13 rebounds, and Clara O’Brien totaled 13 points for Wayne.
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 35
Campbell German scored 18 points, Brynnly German put in 15 and Sophia Shannon added 12 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the rout.
Alexis Perkins had a big night for Bedford with 20 points. Bridgett Murphy added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Nodaway Valley 80 Southeast Warren 36
Lindsey Davis had another big night with 32 points, Izzy Eisbach added 22 and Jorja Holliday put in 11 for Nodaway Valley.
Alivia Ruble topped Southeast Warren with 11 points.
Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 67 East Union 35
Breya Nickle led the way for Mount Ayr with 26 points while Tabby Henle added 15.
Noelle McKnight led East Union with 22 points.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 83 Boyer Valley 42
Eva Steffensen had a game-high 19 points to lead CAM in the dominant win. Meredith Rich was right behind her with 18 and Reese Snyder tallied 11.
Jess O’Day had 10 points for Boyer Valley.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Ar-We-Va 31
Breeley Clayburg scored 22 points with nine rebounds and six steals to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Malia Clayburg pitched in 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Anna Hart added eight points and seven steals.
Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 15 points.
Woodbine 57 Paton-Churdan 18
Amanda Newton had 10 points and Nicole Hoefer added nine for Woodbine in a balanced performance.
Becca Anderson had nine points for Paton-Churdan.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Abraham Lincoln 45
Payton Hardy had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Schmermerhorn pitched in 11 points and six boards for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Emily Pomernackas led Abraham Lincoln with 14 points. Addie Naughton posted 10 for the Lynx.
LeMars 61 Thomas Jefferson 22
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 87 Sioux City West 50
Jada Newberg led Bishop Heelan with 17 points while Brooklyn Stanley had 16 and Lauren LaFleur put in 14. Kenley Meis added in 13 for the Crusaders.
Vera Grom led Sioux City West with 18 points, Kiah Davis put in 15 and Hannah Purge scored 12.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 55
Trishelle Miller led three Sioux City East players in double figures with 17 points. Alex Flattery added 15 and Hudsyn Ranschau had 11 for the Black Raiders.
Jenna Hopp scored 33 points for Glenwood in the defeat. Kate Hughes pitched in 11 for the Rams.
East Mills 53 Riverside 29
Emily Williams had 15 points and Aspen Crouse scored 14 for East Mills. Find the complete recap with Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AREA MISSOURI
Nodaway Valley 65 Worth County 27
Sydney Marriott scored 21 points and Savanna Marriott and Ava Graham added 11 each for Nodaway Valley. Paidyn Linville pitched in 10.
Ali Brown, Rylee Ruckman and Brylee Rush had six points each for Worth County.
Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Savannah
No score reported.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 65 Mound City 39
No stats reported.
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Championship: King City 33 Northeast Nodaway 29
Zoe Tunks had 15 points and Taryn Hunter added 11 for King City in the championship-clinching win.
Baylie Busby scored 16 points for Northeast Nodaway in the defeat.
3rd Place: South Holt 49 DeKalb 32
No stats reported.
5th Place: Stanberry 49 Albany 18
No stats reported.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Maryville 58 Cameron 27
Jalea Price had 20 points and Anastyn Pettlon put in 15 for Maryville in the dominant win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Weeping Water 49 Falls City 38
Alexis Mogensen had 14 points, Kalison Miller finished with 13 points and seven boards and Kallie Brack pitched in 10 points for Weeping Water in the win.
Ashleigh Kirkendall had 16 points to lead the way for Falls City.
Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 51 Southern 25
Halle Rasmussen and Taryn Ottemann finished with 13 points each for Johnson-Brock.
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Tri County 37
Sofia Fulton had 16 points for Lourdes Central Catholic in the victory.
Sterling 54 Lewiston 37
Lauren Harms had 15 points and nine rebounds while Katy Boldt pitched in 14 and Macy Richardson had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Sterling.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Douglas County West 46 Syracuse 35
No stats reported.
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 41 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 22
No stats reported.
Consolation: Raymond Central 49 Conestoga 23
Conestoga’s Ali Gansemer had nine points.
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 39
No stats reported.
Other Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan 47 Arlington 18