(KMAland) -- Murray, Rock Port, Worth County, Stanberry, Nebraska City, Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville advanced in KMAland girls tournament action on Wednesday.
BGT: Moravia 39 Twin Cedars 26
Rylee Dunkin had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Brooke Roby finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists for Twin Cedars in the loss.
BGT: Murray 38 Mormon Trail 36
Kinzee Eggers scored a game-winning bucket with three seconds left to lift Murray.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Moravia 39 Twin Cedars 26
Melcher-Dallas 57 Seymour 33
Murray 38 Mormon Trail 36
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Worth County 43 Nodaway-Holt 27
Rock Port 63 West Nodaway 49
King City Tournament
Stanberry 48 Northeast Nodaway 14
King City 34 South Holt 30
DeKalb 45 Maysville 28
Albany 39 Stewartsville-Osborn 22
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City 48 Plattsmouth 32
Platteview 66 Ralston 31
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Syracuse 50 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Ashland-Greenwood 59 Douglas County West 49
Louisville 63 Arlington 32
Yutan 48 Fort Calhoun 31
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Whiting 71 Heartland Christian 20
Parkview Christian 36 Cornerstone Christian 26
Omaha Christian Academy vs. College View Academy
Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Brownell-Talbot