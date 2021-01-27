KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Murray, Rock Port, Worth County, Stanberry, Nebraska City, Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville advanced in KMAland girls tournament action on Wednesday. 

BGT: Moravia 39 Twin Cedars 26 

Rylee Dunkin had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Brooke Roby finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists for Twin Cedars in the loss.

BGT: Murray 38 Mormon Trail 36 

Kinzee Eggers scored a game-winning bucket with three seconds left to lift Murray.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Melcher-Dallas 57 Seymour 33

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Worth County 43 Nodaway-Holt 27

Rock Port 63 West Nodaway 49

King City Tournament

Stanberry 48 Northeast Nodaway 14

King City 34 South Holt 30

DeKalb 45 Maysville 28

Albany 39 Stewartsville-Osborn 22

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Nebraska City 48 Plattsmouth 32

Platteview 66 Ralston 31

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Syracuse 50 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Ashland-Greenwood 59 Douglas County West 49

Louisville 63 Arlington 32

Yutan 48 Fort Calhoun 31

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Whiting 71 Heartland Christian 20

Parkview Christian 36 Cornerstone Christian 26

Omaha Christian Academy vs. College View Academy 

Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

