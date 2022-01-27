KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys held off Lenox, Stanton grabbed a nice win over CAM, Syracuse advanced to the NCC final and more from Thursday in KMAland girls hoops.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Lenox 44 

Anna Parrott led Martensdale-St. Marys with 14 points in the win.

Sadie Cox posted 19 points and Zoey Reed had 14 for Lenox.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 39 

Alex Flatter had 21 points to lead Sioux City East in the dominant win. Megan Callahan, Kayla Benson and Taylor Drent all added 11 points each.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Consolation: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)

NON-CONFERENCE

Underwood 68 Red Oak 27 

Jaydin Lindsay and Payten Bass had nine points each for Red Oak.

Stanton 45 CAM 34 

Leah Sandin finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Jenna Stephens added 14 points and nine boards for Stanton. Abby Burke also had 10 points, and Marleigh Johnson tallied 13 rebounds and five steals.

Panorama 58 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 

Panorama held off Exira/EHK in a battle between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 1A (Exira/EHK) and 2A. The loss for the Spartans is their first of the season.

OTHER NON-CON SCORES 

Sidney 56 Bedford 27

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: East Buchanan 48 East Atchison 40

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 53 Mid-Buchanan 26

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Beatrice 38 Platteview 22

Semifinal: Wahoo 67 Ralston 16

5th Place: Nebraska City 47 Plattsmouth 29

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Syracuse 69 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Semifinal: Yutan 36 Louisville 26

AREA NEBRASKA 

Elmwood-Murdock 54 Palmyra 12

Fairbury 49 Johnson County Central 24

Falls City 40 Weeping Water 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Johnson-Brock 46

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.