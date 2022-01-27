(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys held off Lenox, Stanton grabbed a nice win over CAM, Syracuse advanced to the NCC final and more from Thursday in KMAland girls hoops.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Lenox 44
Anna Parrott led Martensdale-St. Marys with 14 points in the win.
Sadie Cox posted 19 points and Zoey Reed had 14 for Lenox.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 39
Alex Flatter had 21 points to lead Sioux City East in the dominant win. Megan Callahan, Kayla Benson and Taylor Drent all added 11 points each.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 68 Red Oak 27
Jaydin Lindsay and Payten Bass had nine points each for Red Oak.
Stanton 45 CAM 34
Leah Sandin finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Jenna Stephens added 14 points and nine boards for Stanton. Abby Burke also had 10 points, and Marleigh Johnson tallied 13 rebounds and five steals.
Panorama 58 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Panorama held off Exira/EHK in a battle between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 1A (Exira/EHK) and 2A. The loss for the Spartans is their first of the season.
OTHER NON-CON SCORES
Sidney 56 Bedford 27
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: East Buchanan 48 East Atchison 40
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Semifinal: Platte Valley 53 Mid-Buchanan 26
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Beatrice 38 Platteview 22
Semifinal: Wahoo 67 Ralston 16
5th Place: Nebraska City 47 Plattsmouth 29
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Syracuse 69 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Semifinal: Yutan 36 Louisville 26
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 54 Palmyra 12
Fairbury 49 Johnson County Central 24
Falls City 40 Weeping Water 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Johnson-Brock 46