(KMAland) -- AL won a 2 OT classic with St. Albert, Nodaway Valley grabbed a big road win, Ankeny Christian and Platte Valley finished tournament wins and more from KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Ankeny Christian 57 Twin Cedars 15
No stats reported.
3rd Place: Diagonal 61 Melcher-Dallas 48
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 59 St. Albert 56 — 2 OT
Emily Pomernackas had 21 points and Jeena Carle pitched in 13 for Abraham Lincoln in the wild double overtime win. Leslie Girres' 3-pointer near the second-overtime buzzer was the difference.
Lena Rosloniec had a team-high 15 points for St. Albert. Lily Krohn scored nine points for the Saintes.
Nodaway Valley 60 Earlham 41
Lindsey Davis poured in 33 points while Izzy Eisbach added 15 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Lathrop 59 East Atchison 35
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 10 points.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Platte Valley 44 West Platte 33
Aubrey Mattson, Brylie Angle and Maggie Collins all earned All-Tournament Team for Platte Valley. Collins, who scored 13 points in the championship, was named the tournament MVP. Brylie Angle posted a team-high 14 points.
3rd Place: North Platte 47 North Andrew 31
No stats reported.