(KMAland) -- Milestone nights for Paige Andersen, Maddax DeVault, Emily Jones and much more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 61 Harlan 57
Paige Andersen scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 career points to lead Denison-Schleswig in the tight win. Hannah Neemann added 13 points and Ellie Magnuson finished with 11.
Jocelyn Cheek topped Harlan with 18 points.
NC: St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 14
Allie Petry had 20 points while Lauren Williams added 10 for St. Albert in the win.
NC: Stanton 55 CAM 41
Marleigh Johnson scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and five assists to lift Stanton. Abby Burke added 11 points, and Kaitlyn Bruce scored 10. Hope Ogletree added eight steals, and Jenna Stephens had nine boards.
POI: Nodaway Valley 84 Bedford 58
Maddax DeVault set a new single-game scoring record for Nodaway Valley and went over 1,000 career points with 40 on the night. Lexi Shike added 12 points of her own.
Kennedy Weed led Bedford with 26 points on five made 3s. Vanessa Hill scored 12 points for the Bulldogs.
POI: Lenox 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Cassidy Nelson scored 23 points for Lenox while TJ Stoaks had 12 points and Kambrie Michel added 10 points and nine rebounds.
POI: Wayne 62 East Union 33
Emily Jones led Wayne with 41 points on her way to surpassing 1,000 career points.
MRC: Sioux City East 64 Sioux City North 22
Kaia Downs scored 14 points, Megan Callahan had 13 and Kayla Benson put in 10 for the Black Raiders.
BGT: Melcher-Dallas 37 Murray 33
Haley Godfrey had 10 points for Melcher-Dallas in the tight win to advance to the Bluegrass Conference Tournament championship.
Jalie Baumfalk led Murray with 11 points on the night.
NFCT: Cornerstone Christian 55 Heartland Christian 37
Sarah Stile had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Heartland Christian in the loss.
NWMOT: North Nodaway 57 West Nodaway 40
Saryn Brown had 17 points and Jacquelyn Cline put in 16 for North Nodaway.
Piper Hunt led West Nodaway with 16.
CAMERON: Maryville 54 Cameron 41
Serena Sundell and Rylee Vierthaler had 19 points each while Emily Cassavaugh added 10 for Maryville.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 61 Harlan 57
Corner Conference
Sidney 63 Essex 26
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 84 Bedford 58
Lenox 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Wayne 62 East Union 33
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Abraham Lincoln 32
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Sioux City West 30
Sioux City East 64 Sioux City North 22
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Moravia 43 Moulton-Udell 28
Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 37 Murray 33
Consolation: Aneny Christian Academy 47 Orient-Macksburg 39
Consolation: Diagonal 25 Twin Cedars 24
Consolation: Mormon Trail 40 Seymour 38
Non-Conference
Underwood 47 Red Oak 33
Glenwood 52 Treynor 35
St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 14
Stanton 55 CAM 41
East Mills 55 Riverside 27
Tri-Center 39 Griswold 31
Chariton 52 Central Decatur 38
Southeast Warren at West Central Valley
Collins-Maxwell 62 Paton-Churdan 55
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Consolation: Cornerstone Christian 55 Heartland Christian 37
Northwest Missouri Tournament
North Nodaway 57 West Nodaway 40
Worth County 55 Northland Christian 16
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 32 King City 19
Semifinal: Albany 30 DeKalb 27
Consolation: South Holt 50 Northeast Nodaway 31
Consolation: Maysville 33 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: North Andrew 46 Plattsburg 36
Semifinal: Platte Valley 57 North Platte 28
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Maryville 54 Cameron 41
Semifinal: Chillicothe 64 Smithville 60
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Wahoo 48 Nebraska City 38
Semifinal: Beatrice 46 Platteview 42 — OT
Consolation: Plattsmouth 42 Ralston 27
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 33
Falls City at Weeping Water
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Johnson-Brock 21