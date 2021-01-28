Emily Jones
(KMAland) -- Milestone nights for Paige Andersen, Maddax DeVault, Emily Jones and much more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 61 Harlan 57 

Paige Andersen scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 career points to lead Denison-Schleswig in the tight win. Hannah Neemann added 13 points and Ellie Magnuson finished with 11.

Jocelyn Cheek topped Harlan with 18 points.

NC: St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 14 

Allie Petry had 20 points while Lauren Williams added 10 for St. Albert in the win.

NC: Stanton 55 CAM 41 

Marleigh Johnson scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and five assists to lift Stanton. Abby Burke added 11 points, and Kaitlyn Bruce scored 10. Hope Ogletree added eight steals, and Jenna Stephens had nine boards.

POI: Nodaway Valley 84 Bedford 58 

Maddax DeVault set a new single-game scoring record for Nodaway Valley and went over 1,000 career points with 40 on the night. Lexi Shike added 12 points of her own.

Kennedy Weed led Bedford with 26 points on five made 3s. Vanessa Hill scored 12 points for the Bulldogs.

POI: Lenox 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 28 

Cassidy Nelson scored 23 points for Lenox while TJ Stoaks had 12 points and Kambrie Michel added 10 points and nine rebounds.

POI: Wayne 62 East Union 33 

Emily Jones led Wayne with 41 points on her way to surpassing 1,000 career points.

MRC: Sioux City East 64 Sioux City North 22 

Kaia Downs scored 14 points, Megan Callahan had 13 and Kayla Benson put in 10 for the Black Raiders.

BGT: Melcher-Dallas 37 Murray 33 

Haley Godfrey had 10 points for Melcher-Dallas in the tight win to advance to the Bluegrass Conference Tournament championship. 

Jalie Baumfalk led Murray with 11 points on the night.

NFCT: Cornerstone Christian 55 Heartland Christian 37 

Sarah Stile had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Heartland Christian in the loss.

NWMOT: North Nodaway 57 West Nodaway 40 

Saryn Brown had 17 points and Jacquelyn Cline put in 16 for North Nodaway.

Piper Hunt led West Nodaway with 16. 

CAMERON: Maryville 54 Cameron 41

Serena Sundell and Rylee Vierthaler had 19 points each while Emily Cassavaugh added 10 for Maryville. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 61 Harlan 57

Corner Conference

Sidney 63 Essex 26

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 84 Bedford 58

Lenox 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 28

Wayne 62 East Union 33

Missouri River Conference  

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Abraham Lincoln 32

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Sioux City West 30

Sioux City East 64 Sioux City North 22

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Moravia 43 Moulton-Udell 28

Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 37 Murray 33

Consolation: Aneny Christian Academy 47 Orient-Macksburg 39

Consolation: Diagonal 25 Twin Cedars 24

Consolation: Mormon Trail 40 Seymour 38

Non-Conference  

Underwood 47 Red Oak 33

Glenwood 52 Treynor 35

St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 14

Stanton 55 CAM 41

East Mills 55 Riverside 27

Tri-Center 39 Griswold 31

Chariton 52 Central Decatur 38

Southeast Warren at West Central Valley 

Collins-Maxwell 62 Paton-Churdan 55

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Cornerstone Christian 55 Heartland Christian 37

Northwest Missouri Tournament

North Nodaway 57 West Nodaway 40

Worth County 55 Northland Christian 16

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry 32 King City 19

Semifinal: Albany 30 DeKalb 27

Consolation: South Holt 50 Northeast Nodaway 31

Consolation: Maysville 33 Stewartsville-Osborn 20

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: North Andrew 46 Plattsburg 36

Semifinal: Platte Valley 57 North Platte 28

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Maryville 54 Cameron 41

Semifinal: Chillicothe 64 Smithville 60

Trailblazer Conference Tournament   

Semifinal: Wahoo 48 Nebraska City 38

Semifinal: Beatrice 46 Platteview 42 — OT

Consolation: Plattsmouth 42 Ralston 27

Area Nebraska

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 33

Falls City at Weeping Water 

Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Johnson-Brock 21

