(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig won a thriller in Shenandoah, Stanberry claimed first at the King City Invitational, Lewis Central edged Kuemper and much more in Friday's KMAland girls basketball slate.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 34
Clarinda held off Red Oak to complete the season sweep. Check out Ethan Hewett's full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Denison-Schleswig 43 Shenandoah 42
Kiana Schulz buried a free throw at the end of regulation to hand Denison the nail-biting win. Her game-winning free throw brought her game total to 13 points. Kira Langenfeld added 12 in the victory.
Ava Wolf double-doubled for the Fillies with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Brooklen Black added eight points.
Lewis Central 48 Kuemper Catholic 32
Lucy Scott led the Titans in scoring with 12 points, and Brooke Larsen stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Kuemper was led by 11 points and eight rebounds from Catherine Mayhall.
St. Albert 48 Atlantic 27
Pearl Reisz celebrated senior night with 17 points. Missy Evezic added 10 points, grabbed 10 boards and blocked five shots.
Patyn Harter paced the Trojans with 13 points.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Harlan 74 Creston 39
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 61 Essex 27
Jenna Stephens scored 17 for the Viqueens while Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke scored 14 each. Leah Sandin chipped in nine.
Other Corner Conference Scores
Sidney 50 Fremont-Mills 32
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 52 IKM-Manning 17
Alexa Schwartz and Clara Teigland led Treynor with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Jozie Lewis added eight in the win.
Taylor Ferneding scored a team-high 7 points for IKM-Manning
AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 39
AHSTW pulled off the upset in Western Iowa Conference play. Carson Schubert has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Tri-Center 59 Missouri Valley 39
Taylor Kenkel and Alexis Flaharty had 11 points each while Brooke Daughenbaugh added nine.
Grace Herman led Missouri Valley with 15 points and Ella Myler chipped in seven.
Other Western Iowa Conference Scores
Underwood 41 Audubon 39
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 55 East Union 36
Maddie Stewart dropped 19 points and Jill Kniep posted 13 in the win for the Raiderettes.
Nodaway Valley 65 Southeast Warren 35
Maddax DeVault had another big night with 23 points while Lindsey Davis chipped in 17.
Josie Hartman led Southeast Warren with 13 points. Alivia Ruble and Annabelle Kennedy added eight each.
Central Decatur 51 Southwest Valley 34
Norah Lund led Southwest Vlaley in the loss with 14 points while Charlee Larsen pitched in nine points.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Bedford 16
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 61 Boyer Valley 41
Mallory Behnken dropped 22 points to lead a CAM offense that had three shooters crack double digits. Eva Steffensen tallied 12 points and Marissa Spieker contributed 10.
Talia Burkhart led Boyer Valley with 12 points.
Woodbine 95 Paton-Churdan 23
Addison Erickson scored 21 points while Nicole Hoefer fell just shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine boards. Nicole Sherer added 11 points and four assists. Addison Murdock and DJ Steinkuhler came off the bench to post 10 points each.
Glidden-Ralston 55 West Harrison 32
Paige Klocke led Glidden-Ralston with 22 points. Tiela Janssen and Vannessa Koehler also reached double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 15
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 17
Jaelyn Marineau scored 13 points for LeMars in the win. Sarah Brown and Metta Skove had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
OTHER MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE SCORES
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Abraham Lincoln 37
Sioux City West 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Lamoni 65 Ankeny Christian 51
Abby Martin led Lamoni with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Cameron Martin added 12 points. Reese Potter and Taylor Henson scored 10 each.
Consolation: Mormon Trail 57 Murray 55
Mia Shanks (20 points), Ella Hysell (14 points) and Annika Shanks (10 points) led Mormon Trail to victory. Jayda Chew led Murray with 19 points. Jaden Lynna added 16 and Hannah Paschke score 10.
Other Bluegrass Tournament Scores
Semifinal: Twin Cedars 45 Diagonal 43
Area Missouri
MISSING: Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)
KING CITY INVITATIONAL
Championship: Stanberry 55 DeKalb 37
Lexi Craig shined with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 steals while Amelia Wallace tallied 13 points.
Other King City Invitational Scores
Consolation: Maysville 37 South Holt 33
North Platte Invitational
Consolation: North Andrew 34 West Platte 31
Consolation: Plattsburg 39 Mound City 34
Cameron Tournament
MISSING: Maryville vs. Cameron
Other Nebraska
Superior 48 Auburn 47
MISSING: Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County
Johnson-Brock 48 Southern 42 – OT
Sterling 50 Lewiston 40