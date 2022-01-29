Lamoni Girls BB Champions.jpg
(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln knocked off St. Albert, Maddax DeVault had a big game in a Nodaway Valley win, Lamoni, Platte Valley and Maryville all won tournament championships and more from KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.

NON-CONFERENCE

Abraham Lincoln 57 St. Albert 38 

Baylie Girres and Jeena Carle had 18 points each for Abraham Lincoln.

Pearl Reisz finished with 10 points for St. Albert.

Nodaway Valley 75 Earlham 46 

Maddax DeVault had 35 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the dominant win. Lindsey Davis added 15 and Annika Nelson put in 14 for the Wolverines.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Sioux City North 63 Kuemper Catholic 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Western Christian 36

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Lamoni 55 Twin Cedars 41 

Abby Martin put in 22 points while Reese Potter added eight points and 13 rebounds for Lamoni in the win. Taylor Henson chipped in nine points, and Cameron Martin had six points and nine boards.

Other Bluegrass Conference Tournament Scores 

Consolation: Diagonal def. Ankeny Christian

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

3rd Place: East Atchison 46 South Harrison 38

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Championship: Platte Valley 56 North Platte 25

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

Championship: Maryille 41 Chillicothe 34

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Palmyra 49 Johnson County Central 41

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship: Yutan 42 Syracuse 22

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 35 Louisville 25

