(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln knocked off St. Albert, Maddax DeVault had a big game in a Nodaway Valley win, Lamoni, Platte Valley and Maryville all won tournament championships and more from KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 57 St. Albert 38
Baylie Girres and Jeena Carle had 18 points each for Abraham Lincoln.
Pearl Reisz finished with 10 points for St. Albert.
Nodaway Valley 75 Earlham 46
Maddax DeVault had 35 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the dominant win. Lindsey Davis added 15 and Annika Nelson put in 14 for the Wolverines.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Sioux City North 63 Kuemper Catholic 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Western Christian 36
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Lamoni 55 Twin Cedars 41
Abby Martin put in 22 points while Reese Potter added eight points and 13 rebounds for Lamoni in the win. Taylor Henson chipped in nine points, and Cameron Martin had six points and nine boards.
Other Bluegrass Conference Tournament Scores
Consolation: Diagonal def. Ankeny Christian
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: East Atchison 46 South Harrison 38
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Championship: Platte Valley 56 North Platte 25
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Championship: Maryille 41 Chillicothe 34
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Palmyra 49 Johnson County Central 41
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Yutan 42 Syracuse 22
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 35 Louisville 25