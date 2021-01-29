Makenna Shepard, Allie Petry, Pearl Reisz, St. Albert.jpg

Makenna Shepard, Allie Petry, Pearl Reisz, St. Albert

(KMAland) -- Red Oak beat Clarinda, St. Albert handled Atlantic, Audubon nabbed a big win, Glidden-Ralston edged Ar-We-Va and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 21 

Paige Andersen had 17 points while Ellie Magnuson added 15 and Hannah Neemann put in 13 for Denison-Schleswig.

H-10: Red Oak 69 Clarinda 53 

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak.jpg
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak

Lexi Johnson had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Red Oak in the win. 

Jessalee Neihart scored 19 points and Faith Espinosa had 13 for Clarinda.

H-10: St. Albert 71 Atlantic 53 

Allie Petry scored 23 points while MaKenna Shepard added 19 and Pearl Reisz put in 14 for St. Albert.

Haley Rasmussen led Atlantic with 17 points, and Maycie Waters scored 13.

H-10: Lewis Central 65 Kuemper Catholic 53 

Catherine Mayhall had 23 points while Kora Thomsen finished with 13 and Brooklyn Gifford chipped in 12 for Kuemper.

H-10: Harlan 91 Creston 54 

Jocelyn Cheek scored 28 points for Harlan in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 42 Sidney 37 

Izzy Weldon scored 20 points for Fremont-Mills in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Stanton 65 Essex 30  

Marleigh Johnson scored 19 points with six assists while Jenna Stephens had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Abby Burke chipped in 14 points for the Viqueens.

WIC: AHSTW 53 Missouri Valley 9 

Kailey Jones scored 14 points and 11 rebounds while Claire Denning had 13 points and seven steals and Claire Harris put in 10 points with six assists for AHSTW.

WIC: Audubon 51 Logan-Magnolia 40 

Aleah Hermansen & Jaci Christensen, Audubon.jpg
Aleah Hermansen & Jaci Christensen, Audubon

Jaci Christensen put in 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Aleah Hermansen finished with nine points and five assists. Katelyn Nielsen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Courtney Ohl led Logan-Magnolia had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Mya Moss finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

WIC: Treynor 53 Riverside 5 

Alexa Schwartz, Treynor.jpg
Alexa Schwartz, Treynor

Alexa Schwartz had 10 points, Mandy Stogdill scored nine and Alyssa Kellar finished with eight for Treynor.

POI: Mount Ayr 61 East Union 42 

Rachel Sobotka scored 16 points and Maddie Stewart added 14 for the Raiderettes in the win.

POI: Lenox 56 Wayne 35 

TJ Stoaks, Lenox.jpg
TJ Stoaks, Lenox

TJ Stoaks scored 17 points and five rebounds, and Cassidy Nelson added 17 points and five steals for Lenox. Jordan England chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Emily Jones led Wayne with 19 points and seven boards. 

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Bedford 28 

Carolyn Amfahr had 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Martensdale-St. Marys. Brynnly German added 14, Kylie Keller had 11 and Anna Parrott scored 10.

Kennedy Weed scored 11 for Bedford in the defeat.

POI: Nodaway Valley 75 Southeast Warren 42 

Maddax DeVault scored 29 points while Lindsey Davis had 16, Lexi Shike put in 13 and Corinne Bond added 10.

Alivia Ruble led Southeast Warren with nine points.

RVC: Glidden-Ralston 55 Ar-We-Va 50 

Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston.jpg
Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston

Gretchen Wallace scored 26 points, including nine in the fourth period, for Glidden-Ralston in the victory. 

NCCT: Syracuse 55 Ashland-Greenwood 46

Lily Vollertsen led Syracuse with 15 points and eight rebounds.

NE: Millard North 50 Bellevue West 32 

Kaylee Kessler scored 12 points while Mya Sohl added 11 and Megan Chambers put in 10 for Millard North.

Taryn Wharton led Bellevue West with 14 points.

