(KMAland) -- Red Oak beat Clarinda, St. Albert handled Atlantic, Audubon nabbed a big win, Glidden-Ralston edged Ar-We-Va and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 21
Paige Andersen had 17 points while Ellie Magnuson added 15 and Hannah Neemann put in 13 for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Red Oak 69 Clarinda 53
Lexi Johnson had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Red Oak in the win.
Jessalee Neihart scored 19 points and Faith Espinosa had 13 for Clarinda.
H-10: St. Albert 71 Atlantic 53
Allie Petry scored 23 points while MaKenna Shepard added 19 and Pearl Reisz put in 14 for St. Albert.
Haley Rasmussen led Atlantic with 17 points, and Maycie Waters scored 13.
H-10: Lewis Central 65 Kuemper Catholic 53
Catherine Mayhall had 23 points while Kora Thomsen finished with 13 and Brooklyn Gifford chipped in 12 for Kuemper.
H-10: Harlan 91 Creston 54
Jocelyn Cheek scored 28 points for Harlan in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 42 Sidney 37
Izzy Weldon scored 20 points for Fremont-Mills in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 65 Essex 30
Marleigh Johnson scored 19 points with six assists while Jenna Stephens had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Abby Burke chipped in 14 points for the Viqueens.
WIC: AHSTW 53 Missouri Valley 9
Kailey Jones scored 14 points and 11 rebounds while Claire Denning had 13 points and seven steals and Claire Harris put in 10 points with six assists for AHSTW.
WIC: Audubon 51 Logan-Magnolia 40
Jaci Christensen put in 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Aleah Hermansen finished with nine points and five assists. Katelyn Nielsen had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Courtney Ohl led Logan-Magnolia had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Mya Moss finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
WIC: Treynor 53 Riverside 5
Alexa Schwartz had 10 points, Mandy Stogdill scored nine and Alyssa Kellar finished with eight for Treynor.
POI: Mount Ayr 61 East Union 42
Rachel Sobotka scored 16 points and Maddie Stewart added 14 for the Raiderettes in the win.
POI: Lenox 56 Wayne 35
TJ Stoaks scored 17 points and five rebounds, and Cassidy Nelson added 17 points and five steals for Lenox. Jordan England chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Emily Jones led Wayne with 19 points and seven boards.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Bedford 28
Carolyn Amfahr had 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Martensdale-St. Marys. Brynnly German added 14, Kylie Keller had 11 and Anna Parrott scored 10.
Kennedy Weed scored 11 for Bedford in the defeat.
POI: Nodaway Valley 75 Southeast Warren 42
Maddax DeVault scored 29 points while Lindsey Davis had 16, Lexi Shike put in 13 and Corinne Bond added 10.
Alivia Ruble led Southeast Warren with nine points.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 55 Ar-We-Va 50
Gretchen Wallace scored 26 points, including nine in the fourth period, for Glidden-Ralston in the victory.
NCCT: Syracuse 55 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Lily Vollertsen led Syracuse with 15 points and eight rebounds.
NE: Millard North 50 Bellevue West 32
Kaylee Kessler scored 12 points while Mya Sohl added 11 and Megan Chambers put in 10 for Millard North.
Taryn Wharton led Bellevue West with 14 points.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 21
Red Oak 69 Clarinda 53
St. Albert 71 Atlantic 53
Lewis Central 65 Kuemper Catholic 53
Harlan 91 Creston 54
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 42 Sidney 37
Stanton 65 Essex 30
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 53 Missouri Valley 9
IKM-Manning 61 Tri-Center 29
Audubon 51 Logan-Magnolia 40
Treynor 53 Riverside 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 61 East Union 42
Lenox 56 Wayne 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Bedford 28
Nodaway Valley 75 Southeast Warren 42
Central Decatur 55 Southwest Valley 48
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 West Harrison 20
Glidden-Ralston 55 Ar-We-Va 50
Paton-Churdan 51 Woodbine 45
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars
Northwest Missouri Tournament
North Nodaway 37 Rock Port 25
Nodaway-Holt 54 Northland Christian 13
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: West Platte 35 Mound City 22
Consolation: Mid-Buchanan 47 Polo 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Syracuse 55 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Semifinal: Louisville 35 Yutan 30
Consolation: Raymond Central 44 Conestoga 31
Area Nebraska
Auburn 36 Superior 32
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Tri County 13
Lewiston at Sterling
Southern 46 Johnson-Brock 24
Millard North 50 Bellevue West 32