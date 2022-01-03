(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley won late over Clarinda, East Union knocked off Lamoni, East Atchison won a 275 Conference battle and more from KMAland girls basketball on the first Monday of the new year.
NC: Southwest Valley 50 Clarinda 49
Maggie Haer made two free throws with 4.8 left to lift Southwest Valley to the win. Haer led all scorers with 21 points while Norah Lund had 17 in the win.
WIC: Treynor 53 AHSTW 20 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Mount Ayr 60 Seymour 24
Maddie Stewart had 15 points and eight steals, and Tegan Streit added nine points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds for Mount Ayr.
NC: Lenox 63 Griswold 24
Jynessa Cox hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Lenox in the win. Marcey Bailey added 11 points, Zoey Reed pitched in 10 points with five steals and Kambrie Michel tallied 10 points of her own. Sadie Cox also had nine points and 11 rebounds.
NC: East Union 50 Lamoni 41
Reese Potter led Lamoni with 11 points and 20 rebounds while Cameron Martin added 11 points and 10 boards of her own for the Demons. Taylor Henson pitched in nine points.
NC: MMCRU 65 Sioux City East 49
Kayla Benson had 17 points while Taylor Drent and Megan Callahan added 10 each for Sioux City East.
NC: Sioux Center 56 LeMars 47
Maggie Allen had 14 points and Madi Huls tabbed 12 for LeMars in the loss.
BGC: Murray 55 Melcher-Dallas 34
Hannah Paschke led Murray with 15 points and six rebounds, and Jayda Chew pitched in 14 points and four assists in the win.
MO: East Atchison 52 Nodaway Valley 38
Jasey Smith led East Atchison with 17 points while Tommie Martin posted 13 and Keena Merriweather added 11.
Ava Graham led Nodaway Valley with 10 points in the loss.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 53 AHSTW 20
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 55 Melcher-Dallas 34
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 50 Clarinda 49
Lenox 63 Griswold 24
Underwood 61 Thomas Jefferson 29
East Union 50 Lamoni 41
Mount Ayr 60 Seymour 24
ACGC 46 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Storm Lake St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 14
Sioux Center 56 LeMars 47
MMCRU 65 Sioux City East 49
Area Missouri
East Atchison 52 Nodaway Valley 38
South Holt 47 South Holt 45
Area Nebraska
Platteview 64 Plattsmouth 37
Falls City 49 Ashland-Greenwood 46
Douglas County West 53 Conestoga 31
Milford at Auburn