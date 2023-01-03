(KMAland) -- LC was impressive in a win over Harlan, SW Valley edged Bedford, Glidden-Ralston shocked CAM, Natalie Hedlund broke a school record & more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 62 Clarinda 29
Doryn Paup poured in 32 points for Creston in the win. View the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
St. Albert 63 Red Oak 21
Grace Manz and Ella Klusman scored nine points each to lead a balanced St. Albert performance. Missy Evezic added eight points and six blocks, and Lily Krohn posted five points with five of the Saintes’ 26 steals.
Lainey DeVries had six points for Red Oak.
Lewis Central 53 Harlan 26
Lucy Scott hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points while Brooke Larsen added 10 for Lewis Central in the dominant win.
Aubrey Schwieso totaled 14 points for Harlan.
Kuemper Catholic 52 Denison-Schleswig 33
Cate Mayhall, Aubrey Heuton and Lauren Boell all had 10 points for Kuemepr Catholic in the win.
Kiana Schulz topped Denison-Schleswig with 12 points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 56 Essex 28
Emily Williams had 14 points and six steals and Natalie Goodman put in 11 points for East Mills in the win.
Brianne Johnson led Essex with 12 points.
Fremont-Mills 73 Griswold 11
Ella Thornton finished with 17 points while Ryleigh Ewalt posted 14 and Teagan Ewalt had 13 for Fremont-Mills in the win. Izzy Weldon added 10 steals and seven assists, and Ryleigh Ewalt posted seven steals.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 35 Riverside 31
Taylor Kenkel had 13 points for Tri-Center in the tight win.
Sophia Taylor posted 12 points for Riverside.
Treynor 46 AHSTW 23
Treynor used a strong defensive performance to pick up the Western Iowa Conference win. View the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 52 Bedford 47
Ryanne Mullen, Maggie Haer and Ada Lund all had 11 points for Southwest Valley in the win.
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Southeast Warren 34
Campbell German led three players in double figures with 20 points for Martnesdale-St. Marys. Brynnly German added 12 and Carolyn Amfahr had 10.
Alivia Ruble had 13 points for Southeast Warren.
Central Decatur 57 Wayne 24
Layni Masters had 26 points for Central Decatur in the victory.
Clara O’Brien had 12 points to lead Wayne.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 42 CAM 41
Tiela Janssen had 18 points for Glidden-Ralston in the upset win.
CAM’s Kiera Nichols had 13 points while Reese Snyder pitched in 10.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 58 Moulton-Udell 15
Madison Barber scored five points for Moulton-Udell.
Murray 39 Melcher-Dallas 37
Jayda Chew hit the game-winner with 1.9 seconds to go to lift Murray to the win. Chew finished with 13 points while Keirsten Klein had 11 and Morgan Keller posted 10 for the Mustangs.
Kasyn Reed led Melcher-Dallas with 13 points, and Keelie Anderson had 12.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 68 Union Star 38
Natalie Hedlund broke the single-game scoring record for East Atchison with 39 points.
Rock Port 39 North Nodaway 28
Avery Meyerkorth had 12 points and six steals for Rock Port in the win. Ella Meyerkorth chipped in nine points.
South Holt 65 Mound City 57
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 47 Northeast Nodaway 31
Ava Graham scored 19 points for Nodaway Valley. Savanna Marriott pitched in 12 for the Thunder.
Baylie Busby had 19 points for Northeast Nodaway.
Platte Valley 50 Osborn-Stewartsville 7
Brylie Angle had 12 points, Maggie Collins added 11 and Maleah Bliley put in 10 for Platte Valley in the win.
Worth County 27 Stanberry 24
Ali Brown led Worth County with nine points in the low-scoring win for the Tigers.
Amelia Wallace had 13 points for Stanberry.
King City 54 North Harrison 19
No stats reported.
North Andrew 47 Albany 32
Madison Lillard had 14 points and Riley Walker put in 12 to lead North Andrew in the win.
Addisyn Crawford and Abby Troncin posted nine points apiece for Albany.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 50 Nebraska City 14
Madi Jones led Falls City with 12 points while Ava Armburster put in 10.
Tarryn Godsey led the way for Nebraska in the loss with 13 points.
Plattsmouth 31 Louisville 16
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 40 Elmwood-Murdock 31
No stats reported.
Sterling 42 Palmyra 27
Macy Richardson dropped in 21 points to lead the way for Sterling in the win.
Kinsley Havranek led Palmyra with seven points.
Wilber-Clatonia 56 Syracuse 19
No stats reported.
Lourdes Central Catholic 43 Johnson-Brock 35
Jenna Box led Lourdes Central Catholic with 14 points while Aspen Meyer added 11 and Sofia Fulton put in 10.
Brooklyn Behrends led Johnson-Brock with 12 points.