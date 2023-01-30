(KMAland) -- Sadie Cox had a 20-20 game in a Lenox win, SBL upset SC East, Shenandoah rolled, Stanton edged Mount Ayr, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Auburn & Falls City moved on in the ECNC Tournament and more from KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 80 East Union 46
Sadie Cox led four Lenox players in double figures with 26 points and grabbed 24 rebounds. Zoey Reed pitched in 15 points, and Cadence Douglas and Marcy Bailey had 14 apiece.
Noelle McKnight led East Union with 23 points. Kalyi Shade pitched in 14 for the Eagles.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Boyer Valley 47
Breeley Clayburg scored 28 points, Anna Hart added 12 points, 10 steals, seven assists and six rebounds and Malia Clayburg pitched in eight points and 12 rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win.
Maria Puck had 12 points for Boyer Valley in the loss. Lauren Malone and Jess O’Day added nine apiece.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City East 45
Payton Hardy had 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals while Payton Schermerhorn added 15 points and Alexa Trover posted 11 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Trishelle Miller had 19 points to top Sioux City East. Alex Flattery posted 12 for the Black Raiders.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 45 Orient-Macksburg 29
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 67 Thomas Jefferson 38
Chloe Denton had 22 points and Lynnae Green added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Shenandoah in the dominant win.
Taryn Gant had 15 points and Brandi Jarmon posted 10 for Thomas Jefferson.
Clarinda 40 Savannah 32
No stats reported.
Harlan 43 Winterset 38
Erica Rust and Hannah Sonderman had 12 points each for Harlan in the win.
Clarke 70 Creston 67
Doryn Paup had 28 points for Creston in the tight defeat.
ADM 66 Denison-Schleswig 30
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with 15 points.
East Mills 54 West Harrison 13
Emily Williams led the way for East Mills with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and six assists. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 52 Mount Ayr 50
Jenna Stephens topped Stanton with 25 points and nine rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson tallied 19 points and four assists in the win.
Tegan Streit scored 17 points and added 15 rebounds and six assists while Breya Nickle pitched in 12 points for Mount Ayr.
Nodaway Valley (MO) 55 Sidney 47
Paige Hanson scored 24 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Sydney Marriott added 15 for the Thunder.
Sidney’s Aunika Hayes had a big night with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Grand View Christian 42 AHSTW 29
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Unity Christian 40
Jada Newberg had 20 points for Heelan in the win. Kenley Meis pitched in 17 and Abby Lee had 10 for the Crusaders.
Waukee Northwest 88 Sioux City West 36
Kiah Davis had 16 points and Hannah Burge pitched in 11 for Sioux City West.
BGM 65 Moulton-Udell 19
Lexis Smith had seven points for Moulton-Udell.
Lamoni 51 East Harrison 35
Taylor Henson had 25 points to lead the way for Lamoni.
Tri County 40 Melcher-Dallas 38
Addison Wadle led Melcher-Dallas with 26 points.
Twin Cedars 44 HLV 34
Kisha Reed scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Cheyanne Bruns pitched in 10 points for Twin Cedars in the win. Rylee Dunkin posted nine points, five rebounds and five steals.
AREA MISSOURI
West Platte 61 South Holt 31
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Nebraska City 10
No stats reported.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Johnson County Central 10
Tatum Backemeyer had 19 points for Elmwood-Murdock in the dominant win.
Harley Lubben topped Johnson County Central with five points.
Weeping Water 30 Freeman 27
No stats reported.
Auburn 42 Palmyra 39
Adelynn Maddox had 11 points while Olivia Swanson and Zoe Baltensperger scored 10 each for Auburn. Sydney Binder also scored nine points for the Bulldogs.
Kinsley Havranek scored 12 points for Palmyra. Alysa Myers added 10 in the tight defeat.
Falls City 55 Mead 10
No stats reported.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Humboldt-TRS 64 Friend 36
Diller-Odell 52 Tri County 42
Pawnee City 23 Southern 21