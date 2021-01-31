Claire Denning 1k.jpg

(KMAland) -- Claire Denning reached 1,000 career points while Worth County, Platte Valley and Maryville all won Missouri tournaments on Saturday in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Glenwood 84 Kuemper Catholic 37 

Coryl Matheny scored 16 points while Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp put in 14 apiece to lead Glenwood.

NC: Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 32 

Jillian Shanks poured in 22 points for Abraham Lincoln. Emily Pomernackas added 12 points, and Baylie Girres pitched in nine points and 10 rebounds. 

Missy Evezic and Pearl Reisz scored eight points each for St. Albert.

NC: Sioux City East 46 Lewis Central 36 

Kayla Benson had 14 points while Kyley Vondrak pitched in 12 and Alex Flattery had 11 for Sioux City East.

WIC: AHSTW 65 Riverside 19 

Claire Denning scored 22 points and reached 1,000 career points for AHSTW in the win. Claire Harris added 17 points and six steals while Kailey Jones put in 13 points with nine rebounds.

NC: ACGC 55 Southwest Valley 42 

Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with 11 points while Marah Larsen finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

NC: Nodaway Valley 73 Earlham 41 

Maddax DeVault scored 21 points while Lindsey Davis had 19 and Corinne Bond put in 17 to lead Nodaway Valley. 

BGT: Murray 37 Moulton-Udell 28 (3rd Place) 

Teryn Shields had 14 points while Megan Keller added 13 for Murray.

Abbie Probasco put in 10 points for Moulton-Udell.

CT: Maryville 67 Chillicothe 49 (Championship) 

Serena Sundell put in 31 points to lead Maryville on their way to the Cameron Tournament championship. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 84 Kuemper Catholic 37

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 65 Riverside 19

Underwood 66 Tri-Center 34

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 94 West Harrison 34

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 54

Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient

Championship: Moravia 41 Melcher-Dallas 28 

3rd Place: Murray 37 Moulton-Udell 28

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 32

Norwalk 60 Atlantic 48

Roncalli Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Sioux City East 46 Lewis Central 36

Westwood 65 Missouri Valley 25

ACGC 55 Southwest Valley 42

Nodaway Valley 73 Earlham 41

Ridge View 53 Ar-We-Va 32

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Western Christian 32

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation: West Nodaway 64 Northland Christian 29

3rd Place: Nodaway-Holt 45 Rock Port 37

Championship: Worth County 56 North Nodaway 39

King City Tournament

Championship: Stanberry 37 Albany 33

Consolation: South Holt 54 Maysville 23

North Platte Tournament

Championship: Platte Valley 41 North Andrew 25

Cameron Tournament  

Championship: Maryville 67 Chillicothe 49

Trailblazer Conference Tournament  

3rd Place: Platteview 58 Nebraska City 44

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Palmyra 47 Johnson County Central 37

