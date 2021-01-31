(KMAland) -- Claire Denning reached 1,000 career points while Worth County, Platte Valley and Maryville all won Missouri tournaments on Saturday in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Glenwood 84 Kuemper Catholic 37
Coryl Matheny scored 16 points while Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp put in 14 apiece to lead Glenwood.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 32
Jillian Shanks poured in 22 points for Abraham Lincoln. Emily Pomernackas added 12 points, and Baylie Girres pitched in nine points and 10 rebounds.
Missy Evezic and Pearl Reisz scored eight points each for St. Albert.
NC: Sioux City East 46 Lewis Central 36
Kayla Benson had 14 points while Kyley Vondrak pitched in 12 and Alex Flattery had 11 for Sioux City East.
WIC: AHSTW 65 Riverside 19
Claire Denning scored 22 points and reached 1,000 career points for AHSTW in the win. Claire Harris added 17 points and six steals while Kailey Jones put in 13 points with nine rebounds.
NC: ACGC 55 Southwest Valley 42
Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with 11 points while Marah Larsen finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
NC: Nodaway Valley 73 Earlham 41
Maddax DeVault scored 21 points while Lindsey Davis had 19 and Corinne Bond put in 17 to lead Nodaway Valley.
BGT: Murray 37 Moulton-Udell 28 (3rd Place)
Teryn Shields had 14 points while Megan Keller added 13 for Murray.
Abbie Probasco put in 10 points for Moulton-Udell.
CT: Maryville 67 Chillicothe 49 (Championship)
Serena Sundell put in 31 points to lead Maryville on their way to the Cameron Tournament championship.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 84 Kuemper Catholic 37
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 65 Riverside 19
Underwood 66 Tri-Center 34
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 94 West Harrison 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 54
Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient
Championship: Moravia 41 Melcher-Dallas 28
3rd Place: Murray 37 Moulton-Udell 28
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 32
Norwalk 60 Atlantic 48
Roncalli Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Sioux City East 46 Lewis Central 36
Westwood 65 Missouri Valley 25
ACGC 55 Southwest Valley 42
Nodaway Valley 73 Earlham 41
Ridge View 53 Ar-We-Va 32
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Western Christian 32
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation: West Nodaway 64 Northland Christian 29
3rd Place: Nodaway-Holt 45 Rock Port 37
Championship: Worth County 56 North Nodaway 39
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 37 Albany 33
Consolation: South Holt 54 Maysville 23
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley 41 North Andrew 25
Cameron Tournament
Championship: Maryville 67 Chillicothe 49
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Platteview 58 Nebraska City 44
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmyra 47 Johnson County Central 37