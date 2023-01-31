(KMAland) -- Stanton clinched an outright Corner title, Nodaway Valley grabbed at least a share of the POI, Diagonal’s Lumbard achieved 1,000-1,000 status, East Union’s Noelle McKnight hit 1,000 points & more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 57 Red Oak 20
Aubrey Guyer led three Atlantic players in double figures with 21 points. Paytn Harter pitched in 17 and Jada Jensen had 11.
Kaysie Kells had six points for Red Oak.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 59 Griswold 15
Emily Williams had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four steals for East Mills in the win. Miah Urban had 15 points and Aspen Crouse had 12.
McKenna Wiechman had 10 points and five rebounds for the Tigers.
Sidney 71 Essex 42
Avery Dowling scored 15 points to lead a trio of Sidney players in double figures. Aunika Hayes added 11 points and Kaden Payne had 10.
Brooke Burns scored 19 points for Essex.
Stanton 53 Fremont-Mills 48
Jenna Stephens scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Stanton in the win, which clinched an outright regular season championship. Hannah Olson added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Leah Sandin pitched in 12 points. Marleigh Johnson tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Izzy Weldon led Fremont-Mills with 14 points in the defeat. Teagan Ewalt added nine.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 48 Audubon 21
Mya Moss dropped in 21 points for Logan-Magnolia in the victory.
Kade Sporrer led Audubon with nine points.
IKM-Manning 53 Missouri Valley 22
Abby Nielheisel (14 points) and Mabel Langel (13) scored in double figures for IKM-Manning in the win. Morgan Hanson added 12 rebounds and five points for the Wolves.
Grace Herman scored six points to lead the Missouri Valley offense.
Treynor 59 Riverside 15
Clara Teigland led the charge for Treynor with 31 points while Alexa Schwartz added 11.
Madison Kelley led Riverside with seven points.
Underwood 49 Tri-Center 24
Alizabeth Jacobsen had 18 points and Aliyah Humphrey put in 11 for Underwood in another WIC win.
Alexis Flaharty scored eight points to lead Tri-Center.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 52 Bedford 37
Ada Lund led the way for Southwest Valley with 17 points and five steals in the win. Maggie Haer and Mackenzie Fast pitched in nine points each for the Timberwolves.
Cadence Perkins had 12 points for Bedford in the defeat. Bridgett Murphy pitched in 10 points, and Lexi Perkins finished with seven points and 21 rebounds, becoming the school’s single-season record holder for rebounds.
Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 44
Izzy Eisbach had 18 points and Lindsey Davis pitched in 15 for Nodaway Valley in the tight win. The victory clinched at least a share of the POI championship for the Wolverines.
Tabatha Henle had 14 points and Breya Nickle added 12 for Mount Ayr.
Central Decatur 50 Wayne 39
Layni Masters scored 17 points and had six steals for Central Decatur. Harrisen Bevan added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.
Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Southeast Warren 19
Brynnly German had 19 points while Sophia Shannon added 15 and Campbell German pitched in 12.
Alivia Ruble led Southeast Warren with 10 points.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Boyer Valley 18
Quinn Grubbs had 15 points while Jaelynn Petersen and Shay Burmeister added 13 and Hannah Nelson posted 11 for Exira/EHK.
Boyer Valley’s Jess O’Day had six points.
CAM 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Eva Steffensen had 16 points and Meredith Rich tallied 12 for CAM in the win.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Malia Clayburg finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Breeley Clayburg had seven points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.
Woodbine 63 Glidden-Ralston 37
Charlie Pryor scored 20 points with seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks to lead Woodbine. Addison Erickson chipped in 17 points with five steals.
Tiela Janssen had 12 points for Glidden-Ralston.
Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 45
Maggie Ragaller had a big night for Ar-We-Va with 22 points while Jamie Hausman had 12.
West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston scored 28 points.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 48 Sioux City West 44
Hutson Rau had 15 points and Aubrey Sandbothe finished with nine for Abraham Lincoln in the tight win.
Vera Grom had 15 points, Kiah Davis added 14 and Hannah Burge finished with 10 for Sioux City West.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 88 Thomas Jefferson 14
No stats reported.
LeMars 61 Sioux City North 27
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 54 Lamoni 36
Taylor Lumbard had 17 points and reached 1,000 career points to achieve 1,000-1,000 (points-rebounds) status for Diagonal.
Melcher-Dallas 48 Twin Cedars 36
Addison Wadle and Gabby Overgaard both had 11 points while Kianna Jackson added 10 for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Cheyanne Bruns had 15 points for Twin Cedars.
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
No score reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bellevue East 91 Glenwood 60
Jenna Hopp had 28 points and Kate Hughes added 14 for Glenwood in the loss.
Gretna 44 Lewis Central 39
Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 13 points in the defeat.
Spencer 66 Denison-Schleswig 40
Kiana Schulz put in 21 points to lead Denison-Schleswig.
East Union 57 Seymour 42
Noelle McKnight had 19 points to reach 1,000 for her career, and Kayli Shade added 13 to lead East Union in the win.
Gracie Peck topped Seymour with 17 points, and Olivia Power and Taylor Ruby added 12 apiece.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 65 North Nodaway 36
Natalie Hedlund scored 31 points to lead East Atchison in a dominant win. Claire Martin added 10 for the Wolves.
Lauren Herndon led North Nodaway with 10 points.
Platte Valley 67 Rock Port 14
Maleeah Bliley had 15 points, Maggie Collins posted 14 and Christina Turpin added 11 for Platte Valley in the win.
Mound City 59 DeKalb 32
Sydney Meadows scored 15 points while Miranda Reiger added 14 and Elizabeth Laukemper posted 11 for Mound City.
South Holt 57 Stewartsville/Osborn 23
No stats reported.
Northeast Nodaway 59 Union Star 38
No stats reported.
North Andrew 54 St. Joseph Christian 39
Cassidy Brittain led North Andrew with 20 points while Brylie Brincks finished with 12 for North Andrew.
King City 44 Worth County 24
Zoe Tunks had 15 points and Taryn Hunter put in 13 for King City in the win.
Worth County’s Ali Brown finished with 10 points.
Stanberry 40 Pattonsburg 36
Amelia Wallace had 22 points to lead the way for Stanberry.
Albany 42 North Harrison 38
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 41 Nebraska City 34
Averi Winters had 18 points for Plattsmouth in the win.
Tarryn Godsey had 14 points for Nebraska City.
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37
No stats reported.
Raymond Central 43 Conestoga 33
No stats reported.
Yutan 67 Louisville 29
No stats reported.
Syracuse 39 Douglas County West 32
Kadyn Sisco had a big night with 26 points for Syracuse in the win.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Humboldt-TRS 35
Jessica Wertenberger had 25 points to lead Falls City Sacred Heart. DeLanie Witt pitched in 11 for the Irish.
Lourdes Central Catholic 45 Sterling 30
Jenna Box led the Knights to the win with 18 points while Ella Welsh pitched in 10.
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had 16 points.
Johnson-Brock 63 Pawnee City 25
Taryn Ottemann led Johnson-Brock with 17 points while Natalie Knippelmeyer pitched in 11 for Johnson-Brock in the win.
Other Pioneer Conference Tournament
Lewiston 51 Diller-Odell 43