(KMAland) -- Shenandoah held on for a win in Council Bluffs while St. Albert, Riverside, East Mills, Stanton and Lenox cruised to dominant victories on Monday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
CORNER CONFERENCE SCORES
Stanton 61 Griswold 23
Leah Sandin had another big night with 20 points and four steals to lead the Viqueens. Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens chipped in 13 points each while Johnson also posted six rebounds, four steals and four assists. Abby Burke added 11 points.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wayne 61 Southwest Valley 55
The Falcons put three in double figures, led by Clara O’Brien’s 19 points. Toxey Freeman and Maddy Wood added 18 each to help Coach Stacy Snyder pick up her 300th career win.
Maggie Haer had a wonderful game with 26 points while Norah Lund dropped 18 points. Ryanne Mullen also reached double figures with 11 points.
Lenox 69 East Union 37
Sadie Cox led Lenox’s well-rounded night with 21 points while Jynessa Cox tallied 18 points and Zoey Reed scored 12. Cadence Douglas added nine.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Central Decatur 58 Mount Ayr 40
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 60 Boyer Valley 54
Paige Klocke recorded a double-double with 27 points and 16 rebounds while Tiela Janssen recorded 20 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Leah Cooper led Boyer Valley with 16 points, Talia Burkhart added 15 and Kristen Nielsen scored 12.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Exira-EHK 68 Paton-Churdan 27
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Sioux City East had three scorers in double figures: Taylor Drent (16 points, 10 rebounds), Alex Flattery (13 points) and Kayla Benson (11 points). Megan Callahan added nine points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 58 Orient-Macksburg 31
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 53 Thomas Jefferson 46
Ava Wolf had a monster night for the Fillies with 20 points and 20 rebounds while TJ's Samara Alcaraz tallied 17 points.
St. Albert 60 Logan-Magnolia 33
Lena Rosloniec paced St. Albert with 15 points and seven boards while Mizzy Evezic had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Mya Moss led Logan-Magnolia with 12 points.
Winterset 70 Harlan 40
Claire Leinen led Harlan with 11 points while Brynn Klaassen added seven points. Aubrey Schwieso, Raegen Wicks and Claire Schmitz tallied six apiece in the defeat.
Riverside 51 Whiting 14
It was a good night for the Heiny twins as Morgan dropped 13 and Maddie tallied 10 points in the win.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Creston 68 Clarke 42
East Mills 63 West Harrison 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Grand View Christian 26
Twin Cedars 42 HLV 37
Melcher-Dallas 35 Tri-County 21
Moulton-Udell 49 Novinger (MO) 32
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Humboldt-TRS 47 Friend 32
Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Tri County 19
Lewiston 52 Pawnee City 25