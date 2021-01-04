(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Stanton, Treynor, Underwood, Lenox, AL, East Atchison and plenty others picked up wins in a busy Monday night for KMAland girls basketball action.
NC: Clarinda 47 Southwest Valley 42
Makayla Houck had a career-high 17 points for Southwest valley. Maggie Haer added 11 points for the Timberwolves.
CORNER: Stanton 63 Essex 31
Marleigh Johnson had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Abby Burke (16 points) and Jenna Stephens (15 points) also reached double figures.
NC: Lenox 58 Griswold 35
TJ Stoaks had a big night for Lenox with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Cassidy Nelson added 11 points and six steals.
Brenna Rossell scored nine points with five rebounds and three steals for Griswold.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 56 Boyer Valley 41
Emillie Thompson poured in 28 points while Macanna Guritz had five points and 12 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia.
Leah Cooper scored 15 points and Katelyn Neilsen finished with 12 for Boyer Valley.
NC: Sioux City East 44 Yankton 31
Kayla Benson scored 14 points and Megan Callahan had 10 for Sioux City East in the win.
MO: East Atchison 95 West Nodaway 26
Morgan Parshall hit nine of East Atchison’s 20 3-pointers in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 63 Essex 31
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 19
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 39 Murray 35
Non-Conference
Clarinda 47 Southwest Valley 42
Treynor 45 Red Oak 27
Lenox 58 Griswold 35
Underwood 51 Thomas Jefferson 29
Logan-Magnolia 56 Boyer Valley 41
Westwood 69 Woodbine 39
East Union 46 Lamoni 42
Mount Ayr 54 Seymour 16
Storm Lake St. Mary’s 63 Ar-We-Va 43
LeMars 54 Sioux Center 49
Sioux City East 44 Yankton 31
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 95 West Nodaway 26
Platteview def. Plattsmouth
Auburn 42 Omaha Mercy 34