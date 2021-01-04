KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Stanton, Treynor, Underwood, Lenox, AL, East Atchison and plenty others picked up wins in a busy Monday night for KMAland girls basketball action.

NC: Clarinda 47 Southwest Valley 42 

Makayla Houck had a career-high 17 points for Southwest valley. Maggie Haer added 11 points for the Timberwolves. 

CORNER: Stanton 63 Essex 31 

Marleigh Johnson had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Abby Burke (16 points) and Jenna Stephens (15 points) also reached double figures.

NC: Lenox 58 Griswold 35

TJ Stoaks had a big night for Lenox with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Cassidy Nelson added 11 points and six steals.

Brenna Rossell scored nine points with five rebounds and three steals for Griswold.

NC: Logan-Magnolia 56 Boyer Valley 41 

Emillie Thompson poured in 28 points while Macanna Guritz had five points and 12 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia.

Leah Cooper scored 15 points and Katelyn Neilsen finished with 12 for Boyer Valley.

NC: Sioux City East 44 Yankton 31 

Kayla Benson scored 14 points and Megan Callahan had 10 for Sioux City East in the win.

MO: East Atchison 95 West Nodaway 26 

Morgan Parshall hit nine of East Atchison’s 20 3-pointers in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Stanton 63 Essex 31

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 19

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 39 Murray 35

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 47 Southwest Valley 42

Treynor 45 Red Oak 27

Lenox 58 Griswold 35

Underwood 51 Thomas Jefferson 29

Logan-Magnolia 56 Boyer Valley 41

Westwood 69 Woodbine 39

East Union 46 Lamoni 42

Mount Ayr 54 Seymour 16

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 63 Ar-We-Va 43

LeMars 54 Sioux Center 49

Sioux City East 44 Yankton 31

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 95 West Nodaway 26

Platteview def. Plattsmouth

Auburn 42 Omaha Mercy 34

