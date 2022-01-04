(KMAland) -- Harlan edged past Lewis Central, Bedford nabbed a POI win, Lamoni bounced back, Elmwood-Murdock picked up a major victory and more in KMAland girls basketball from Tuesday.
H-10: St. Albert 58 Red Oak 11
Ella Klusman had 15 points and six steals and Pearl Reisz posted 14 points and six steals of her own to lead St. Albert. Lily Krohn pitched in 13 points for the Saintes.
Mercedes Ramirez had five points for Red Oak.
H-10: Harlan 43 Lewis Central 40
Hannah Sonderman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half to lift the Cyclones. Claire Schmitz added 12 for the Cyclones.
Lewis Central’s Lucy Scott scored a game-high 19 points in the defeat.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 54 Kuemper Catholic 33
Kira Langenfeld dropped in 20 points and Cambri Brodersen added 12 to lead Denison-Schleswig.
NC: Stanton 57 Audubon 40 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
POI: Bedford 42 Southwest Valley 33
Vanessa Hill scored 17 points on four made 3-pointers and added six steals to lift Bedford to the win. Bridgett Murphy pitched in 11 points and six rebounds of her own.
Norah Lund led Southwest Valley in the defeat with 10 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 30
Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis scored 17 points each to lift Nodaway Valley to the win at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Southeast Warren 35
Sophia Shannon topped the Blue Devils with 18 points while Anna Parrott chipped in 11 in the win.
Josie Hartman had 16 points to become the first player in Southeast Warren 5-on-5 history to reach 1,000 career points. Alivia Ruble added 15 points of her own for the Warhawks.
RVC: CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 25
Mallory Behnken had a big night with 20 points to lead CAM in the win. Eva Steffensen pitched in 11 points, and Marissa Spieker posted nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Woodbine 46 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
NC: Lamoni 60 Grand View Christian 45
Abby Martin had a big night with 29 points, six assists and five steals, and Reese Potter added 12 points and nine rebounds for Lamoni. Cameron Martin pitched in eight points and 11 boards.
MO: Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 21
Ava Graham had 16 points and Sydney Marriott added 12 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Jacquelyn Cline led North Nodaway with 14 points.
MO: North Andrew 55 Albany 15
Madison Lillard posted 11 points and Madison Ecker pitched in 10 for North Andrew in the win.
NE: Louisville 52 Plattsmouth 25
Avery Heilig led Louisville to the win with 22 points.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 34 Sacred Heart 24
D-1 No. 2 Elmwood-Murdock won a defensive struggle with D-2 No. 1 Sacred Heart. Bailey Frahm led the Knights with 16 points while Lexi Bacon added 10 in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 61 Clarinda 29
St. Albert 58 Red Oak 11
Harlan 43 Lewis Central 40
Denison-Schleswig 54 Kuemper Catholic 33
Corner Conference
East Mills 65 Essex 21
Fremont-Mills 45 Griswold 23
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 39 Tri-Center 27
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 42 Southwest Valley 33
Central Decatur 61 Wayne 29
Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 30
Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Southeast Warren 35
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 25
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Boyer Valley 33
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Woodbine 46
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Stanton 57 Audubon 40
Bellevue West 63 Abraham Lincoln 26
Dakota Valley 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59
Skutt Catholic 67 Sioux City West 40
Lamoni 60 Grand View Christian 45
Meskwaki Settlement 49 Melcher-Dallas 18
Area Missouri
Mound City 42 Rock Port 33
Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 21
Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 21
North Andrew 55 Albany 15
Stanberry 53 Worth County 14
Area Nebraska
Falls City 41 Nebraska City 7
Louisville 52 Plattsmouth 25
Syracuse 52 Wilber-Clatonia 12
Elkhorn North 69 Ashland-Greenwood 27
Palmyra at Sterling
Elmwood-Murdock 34 Sacred Heart 24
Lourdes Central Catholic 69 Johnson-Brock 38