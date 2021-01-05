(KMAland) -- Kelsey Fields broke a school record, Harlan handled LC, Emily Williams poured in 34, SWV got their first win, Exira/EHK edged CAM and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball here.
H-10: Creston 71 Clarinda 28
Kelsey Fields poured in 28 points for Creston to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Jessalee Neihart had 10 points and Amelia Hesse and Chloe Straight scored eight apiece for Clarinda.
H-10: St. Albert 74 Red Oak 33
Lauren Williams had 21 points and Allie Petry finished with 19 for St. Albert in the win.
Chloe DeVries led Red Oak with 11 points.
H-10: Harlan 52 Lewis Central 30
Claire Schmitz had 12 points and Brecken Van Baale had 11 for Harlan in the victory.
McKenna Pettepier led Lewis Central with 13 points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 38
Hannah Neemann had 21 points, Paige Andersen finished with 17 and Ellie Magnuson pitched in 13 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
CORNER: East Mills 67 Essex 43
Emily Williams had a big night with 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine steals for East Mills. Miah Urban added eight points, nine assists and seven steals.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24
Teagan Ewalt scored 10 points and Izzy Weldon finished with nine for Fremont-Mills in a balanced performance.
WIC: Audubon 60 Riverside 28
Aleah Hermansen scored 22 points while Jaci Christensen added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Sienna Albertson put in 10 points of her own.
WIC: Treynor 58 Tri-Center 38
Clara Teigland had 17 points and Alyssa Kellar added 10 for Treynor in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Underwood 58 AHSTW 52
Kendra Kuck scored 18 points and Aliyah Humphrey put in 12 for Underwood in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Southwest Valley 55 Bedford 52
Maggie Haer and Marah Larsen scored 12 points each for Southwest Valley in a comeback from 12 points down. Norah Lund added nine, and Makayla Houck and Halle Pearson scored eight apiece.
POI: Nodaway Valley 64 Mount Ayr 44
Maddax DeVault (19 points), Lexi Shike (16 points) and Lindsey Davis (12 points) all scored in double figures. Annika Nelson pitched in eight for the Wolverines.
Alexa Anderson scored 10 points for Mount Ayr.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Southeast Warren 41
Brynnly German scored 13 points with eight rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys. Anna Parrott added 12 points and six boards.
Josie Hartman and Alivia Ruble had 14 points apiece for Southeast Warren.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Gretchen Wallace had 19 points and eight rebounds for Glidden-Ralston.
Mia Leighty led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 19 points of her own.
RVC: Boyer Valley 71 West Harrison 38
Jaci Peterson had 16 points, Talia Burkhart added 14 and Katelyn Neilsen had 10 for Boyer Valley.
Haley Koch scored 19 and Emily McIntosh had 15 to lead West Harrison.
BLUE: Murray 31 Mormon Trail 29
Kinzee Eggers had 10 points and Jayda Chew finished with eight for Murray.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 52 Ankeny Christian 24
Jessica King had 17 points, seven steals and six rebounds for Moulton-Udell. Abbie Probasco added 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
MO: Maryville 63 Savannah 26
Serena Sundell had 29 points, and Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler scored 15 each for the Spoofhounds.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 71 Clarinda 28
St. Albert 74 Red Oak 33
Harlan 52 Lewis Central 30
Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 38
Corner Conference
East Mills 67 Essex 43
Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 60 Riverside 28
Treynor 58 Tri-Center 38
Underwood 58 AHSTW 52
IKM-Manning 68 Missouri Valley 12
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 55 Bedford 52
Nodaway Valley 64 Mount Ayr 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Southeast Warren 41
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Boyer Valley 71 West Harrison 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 CAM 57
Ar-We-Va 46 Woodbine 41
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Murray 31 Mormon Trail 29
Moulton-Udell 52 Ankeny Christian 24
Non-Conference
West Bend-Mallard 39 Paton-Churdan 34
Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58
Area Missouri
Rock Port 59 Mound City 34
West Nodaway at North Nodaway
South Holt 61 Nodaway-Holt 57
Platte Valley 63 DeKalb 35
Stanberry 52 Worth County 16
Maryville 63 Savannah 26
Area Nebraska
Falls City at Nebraska City
Louisville 63 Plattsmouth 30
Sterling 64 Palmyra 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Elkhorn North 75 Ashland-Greenwood 45
Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock