(KMAland) -- Woodbine grabbed a huge win in a battle of unbeaten at Exira/EHK, Shenandoah edged F-M, Ar-We-Va won at the buzzer, Elmwood-Murdock picked up a nice win & more from KMAland girls basketball on Thursday.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 38 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37
Nicole Hoefer had 12 points and Charlie Pryor put in 11 to lead the way for Woodbine in the low-scoring and key victory.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 45 Fremont-Mills 43
Lynnae Green led the way for Shenandoah with 21 points and 14 rebounds while Chloe Denton pitched in 11 points on the night.
Izzy Weldon scored 13 points for Fremont-Mills.
East Atchison 59 Essex 34
Natalie Hedlund poured in 28 points for East Atchison in the win. Lizzie Schlueter pitched in 10 for the Wolves.
Brooke. Burns had 12 points for Essex.
Lenox 63 Griswold 26
Zoey Reed scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Sadie Cox had 19 and 11 for the Tigers in the win. Marcy Bailey also scored in double figures with 11 points.
McKenna Wiechman led Griswold with eight points.
Stanton 63 AHSTW 52
Jenna Stephens finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Leah Sandin pitched in 14 points and seven steals for Stanton. Marleigh Johnson also filled the boxscore with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
West Harrison 49 Missouri Valley 42
Maclayn Houston scored 20+ points and finished with a double-double for West Harrison in the win.
Ar-We-Va 48 Audubon 47
Maggie Ragaller scored 22 points for Ar-We-Va, which won the game on a buzzer-beating shot. Jamie Hausman pitched in 13 points for the Rockets.
Rylee Brittain had 17 points, Harlow Miller posted 14 and Audrey Jensen had 11 for Audubon.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 IKM-Manning 21
Anna Hart had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Breeley Clayburg went for 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the dominant win.
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with six points.
Nodaway Valley 66 Van Meter 45
Lindsey Davis led the way for Nodaway Valley with 26 points while Izzy Eisbach added 14. Annika Nelson and Jorja Holiday both scored nine points for the Wolverines.
CAM 87 Southwest Valley 36
Eva Steffensen scored 35 points and Kiera Nichols added 20 for CAM in the win. Reese Snyder posted 15 for the Cougars.
Maggie Haer had 13 points for Southwest Valley.
Murray 57 East Union 31
No stats reported.
West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan
No stats reported.
Bellevue West 57 Abraham Lincoln 54
Emily Pomernackas had a big night for Abraham Lincoln with 27 points in the defeat. Jeena Carle added 12 for the Lynx.
Sioux City East 92 Fort Dodge 34
Sioux City East tied a school record with 18 made 3-pointers, including a record nine from Haevyn Ranschau. Trishelle Miller added 28 points, and Hudsyn Ranschau posted 18.
Twin Cedars 38 Tri-County 16
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 44 Lafayette 39
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Auburn 36 Omaha Mercy 33
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Weeping Water 49
Tatum Backemeyer scored 18 points and Brooke Goudie pitched in 14 for Elmwood-Murdock in the win. Laney Frahm and Jordan Vogler added nine apiece.
Kalison Miller had 14 points and Brinkley McAdams added 13 for Weeping Water in the loss.
Wilber-Clatonia 55 Johnson County Central 24
No stats reported.
Elkhorn North 62 Ashland-Greenwood 20
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 59 Pawnee City 10
Taryn Ottemann had 18 points and Brooklyn Behrends put in 13 to lead Johnson-Brock in the victory.
Sterling 46 Dorchester 34
No stats reported.