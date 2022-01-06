Fremont-Mills Knights Logo

(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills took down Shenandoah, Stanton kept rolling, East Union held off Murray, JCC won in OT and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.

NC: Stanton 57 AHSTW 42 

Leah Sandin had a big night for Stanton with 20 points and four steals while Jenna Stephens pitched in 15 points and four steals of her own. Marleigh Johnson chipped in 12 points and another four steals.

NC: Woodbine 78 Missouri Valley 19 

Charlie Pryor had 16 points and five steals to lead Woodbine in the win. Whitney Kuhlman pitched in 15 points, Addison Erickson and Nicole Hoefer had 13 apiece and Nicole Sherer and Addison Murdock scored seven each.

Ella Myler topped Missouri Valley with eight points.

NC: CAM 61 Southwest Valley 51 

Mallory Behnken led CAM with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks while Eva Steffensen had 13 points and four assists. Kiera Nichols came off the bench to score 11 points and grab seven rebounds. 

Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with 16 points while Charlee Larsen had 14 in the loss.

NC: East Union 37 Murray 35 

Kaylin Lack had 12 points and Noelle McKnight put in 11 for East Union in the win.

Murray’s Jayda Chew had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Hannah Paschke posted nine points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs. 

NE: Elmwood-Murdock 55 Weeping Water 20 

Brenna Schmidt had a big night for Elmwood-Murdock with 25 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 51 Tri-Center 36

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 41 Shenandoah 31

Stanton 57 AHSTW 42

Audubon 54 Ar-We-Va 26

Woodbine 78 Missouri Valley 19

CAM 61 Southwest Valley 51

East Union 37 Murray 35

Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard 

Harrisburg 46 Bishop Heelan Catholic 44

Sioux City North def. Siouxland Christian 

Twin Cedars 57 Tri-County 29

Schuyler County 69 Moulton-Udell 21

Area Missouri 

Lafayette 48 Maryville 44

Area Nebraska 

Gross Catholic 43 Nebraska City 21

Elmwood-Murdock 55 Weeping Water 20

Johnson County Central 40 Wilber-Clatonia 39 — OT

Malcolm 56 Palmyra 15

Johnson-Brock 64 Pawnee City 19

Dorchester at Sterling

