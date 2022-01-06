(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills took down Shenandoah, Stanton kept rolling, East Union held off Murray, JCC won in OT and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: Stanton 57 AHSTW 42
Leah Sandin had a big night for Stanton with 20 points and four steals while Jenna Stephens pitched in 15 points and four steals of her own. Marleigh Johnson chipped in 12 points and another four steals.
NC: Woodbine 78 Missouri Valley 19
Charlie Pryor had 16 points and five steals to lead Woodbine in the win. Whitney Kuhlman pitched in 15 points, Addison Erickson and Nicole Hoefer had 13 apiece and Nicole Sherer and Addison Murdock scored seven each.
Ella Myler topped Missouri Valley with eight points.
NC: CAM 61 Southwest Valley 51
Mallory Behnken led CAM with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks while Eva Steffensen had 13 points and four assists. Kiera Nichols came off the bench to score 11 points and grab seven rebounds.
Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with 16 points while Charlee Larsen had 14 in the loss.
NC: East Union 37 Murray 35
Kaylin Lack had 12 points and Noelle McKnight put in 11 for East Union in the win.
Murray’s Jayda Chew had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Hannah Paschke posted nine points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 55 Weeping Water 20
Brenna Schmidt had a big night for Elmwood-Murdock with 25 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 51 Tri-Center 36
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 41 Shenandoah 31
Stanton 57 AHSTW 42
Audubon 54 Ar-We-Va 26
Woodbine 78 Missouri Valley 19
CAM 61 Southwest Valley 51
East Union 37 Murray 35
Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard
Harrisburg 46 Bishop Heelan Catholic 44
Sioux City North def. Siouxland Christian
Twin Cedars 57 Tri-County 29
Schuyler County 69 Moulton-Udell 21
Area Missouri
Lafayette 48 Maryville 44
Area Nebraska
Gross Catholic 43 Nebraska City 21
Elmwood-Murdock 55 Weeping Water 20
Johnson County Central 40 Wilber-Clatonia 39 — OT
Malcolm 56 Palmyra 15
Johnson-Brock 64 Pawnee City 19
Dorchester at Sterling