(KMAland) -- Harlan stopped undefeated St. Albert, AHSTW downed T-C, Lindsey Davis reached 1,000 points, East Union grabbed their first win, Glidden-Ralston stayed hot & more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from Friday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 59 Shenandoah 42
Jenna Hopp had 15 points, Kate Hughes posted 14 and McKenna Koehler pitched in 11 for Glenwood in the victory.
Lynnae Green had a monster performance for Shenandoah with 26 points and 18 rebounds.
Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 31
Brooke Larsen had 18 points and Gracie Hays added 11 for Lewis Central in the dominant win.
Clarinda’s Kylie Meier had a team-high six points.
Harlan 49 St. Albert 33
Aubrey Schwieso had 17 points, and Erica Rust added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Harlan, which used a 17-0 to end the first half.
Lena Rosloniec had 16 points for St. Albert in their first loss of the season.
Creston 57 Denison-Schleswig 49 (OT)
Doryn Paup poured in 23 points for Creston in the overtime victory. Nevaeh Randall added 18 points for the Panthers.
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with 14 points.
Atlantic 35 Kuemper Catholic 24
Paytn Harter had 15 points and Aubrey Guyer put in 10 to lead Atlantic in the low-scoring win.
Elsa Tiefenthaler led the way for Kuemper Catholic with eight points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 54 Sidney 51
Natalie Goodman led four East Mills players with 16 points while Miah Urban added 14 and Emily Williams and Aspen Crouse posted 12 apiece.
Avery Dowling hit three 3-pointers and had 17 points for Sidney. Kaden Payne pitched in 13, and Aunika Hayes finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cowgirls.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Nick Stavas.
Essex 50 Griswold 39
Brooke Burns had 24 points, four steals and three assists to lead Essex.B
McKenna Wiechman posted 15 points and Abby Gohlinghorst had 14 for Griswold in the defeat.
Stanton 66 Hamburg 18
Hannah Olson scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and five steals, and Leah Sandin added 16 points and seven steals. Jenna Stephens pitched in 10 points and five assists for the Viqueens.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 30 Tri-Center 24
Delaney Goshorn scored nine points with six rebounds and three steals, and Saydi Paulsen added seven points. Ellie Peterson pitched in six points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Taylor Kenkel hit a trio of 3s and scored nine points for Tri-Center.
IKM-Manning 56 Audubon 24
No stats reported.
Logan-Magnolia 54 Riverside 26
Macanna Guritz scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds while Greylan Hornbeck and Mya Moss posted 11 points each for Logan-Magnolia. Moss also pitched in nine rebounds and four assists, Hornbeck picked up six assists and four rebonds, and Ava Goldsmith had seven steals.
Becca Cody led Riverside with five points.
Underwood 41 Treynor 38
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 23
Tegan Streit and Jaxy Knight had 11 points apiece for Mount Ayr in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Ethan Hewett.
Nodaway Valley 79 Lenox 41
Izzy Eisbach went for a career-high 30 points while Lindsey Davis had 24 points to reach 1,000 for her career in the Nodaway Valley victory.
Sadie Cox had 14 points for Lenox.
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 24
Carolyn Amfahr scored 18 points, Brynnly German added 15 and Sophia Shannon went for 11 to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
Annika Evertsen had eight points for Central Decatur.
East Union 47 Southeast Warren 40
Noelle McKnight had 27 points on five made 3-pointers to lift East Union to the win.
Alivia Ruble had 17 points and Lexi Clendenen pitched in 13 for Southeast Warren.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 53 Boyer Valley 49
Maggie Ragaller had 17 points for Ar-We-Va in the victory. Kora Obrecht and Delaney Schurke each had nine points for the Rockets.
Sylvia Sullivan had 14 points for Boyer Valley. Jessica O’Day added 11 and Lauren Malone put in 10 for the Bulldogs.
Glidden-Ralston 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 53
Tiela Janssen had 34 points and Paige Klocke pitched in 25 for Glidden-Ralston.
Breeley Clayburg had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals while Lydia Hofbauer added 13 points and eight steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Paton-Churdan 19
Quinn Grubbs and Jaelynn Petersen had 18 points each, and Makenzie Riley posted 12 for Exira/EHK in the win.
Emma Stream topped Paton-Churdan with 17 points.
Woodbine 85 West Harrison 15
Addison Erickson poured in 21 points while Amanda Newton pitched in 16 and Charlie Pryor (12 points, 6 assists) and Nichole Sherer (11 points, 6 steals) added double figure scoring performances for Woodbine.
Maclayn Houston had 10 points for West Harrison.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 64 Sioux City West 48
Sarah Brown and Zoe Wittkop had 12 points each while Madi Huls, Jaelyn Marienau and Metta Skov all had 11 points for LeMars.
Kiah Davis led Sioux City West with 16 points. Vera Grom went for 15 and Hannah Burge had 11 for the Wolverines.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 52 Diagonal 37
No stats reported.
Seymour 36 Lamoni 28
No stats reported.
Melcher-Dallas 64 Orient-Macksburg 39
No stats reported.
Mormon Trail 60 Moulton-Udell 24
Lexis Smith had eight points and five rebounds, and Rachel Ogden grabbed 13 boards for Moulton-Udell in the loss.
Murray 51 Moravia 44
Murray’s Morgan Keller had 22 points while Jayda Chew went for 13 and Jaden Lynn had 12.
Moravia’s Keelie Anderson put in 22 points. Lauren Long added eight.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 54 Red Oak 22
No stats reported.
Thomas Jefferson 35 Nebraska City 22
Samara Alcaraz had 14 points while Taryn Gant finished with 12 for Thomas Jefferson.
Tarryn Godsey led Nebraska City with nine points.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Harrisburg 40
Brooklyn Stanley had 18 points for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win. Jada Newberg chipped in 10 for the Crusaders.
AREA MISSOURI
Northeast Nodaway 44 Rock Port 33
Baylie Busby had 13 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Northeast Nodaway in the victory.
Mound City 59 Union Star 39
Elizabeth Laukemper had 17 points and Kadee Crider finished with 14 for Mound City in the victory.
Platte Valley 61 South Holt 25
Brylie Angle led Platte Valley with 15 points and Aubrey Mattson posted 13 in the win.
Zoey Prussman had 15 points for South Holt in the defeat.
Nodaway Valley 87 Osborn-Stewartsville 26
Savannah Marriott went for 31 points to lead Nodaway Valley. Paige Hanson had 13 and Paidyn Linville posted 12.
North Nodaway at DeKalb
No score reported.
Savannah at Cameron
No score reported.
Stanberry 26 St. Joseph Christian 19
Lindsey Hailey led the way for Stanberry with 12 points.
King City 57 Albany 27
Taryn Hunter and Zoe Tunks had 17 points each for King City in the win. Clare Staley and Tacee Catlett added nine apiece.
A Crawford had 10 points for Albany in the loss.
North Andrew 60 Pattonsburg 22
Brylie Brincks had 13 points, Madison Lillard added 12 and Cassidy Brittain put in 11 to lead the way for North Andrew.
Worth County 46 North Harrison 30
Liz Brown had 13 points and Ali Brown put in 10 to lead Worth County in the win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elkhorn 60 Plattsmoth 33
No stats reported.
Auburn 51 Palmyra 28
Olivia Swanson led Auburn with 21 points and Sydney Binder added 12 in the win.
Palmyra’s Rylie Walter had six points.
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Falls City 23
Jenna Box had 20 points and Aspen Meyer pitched in 11 for Lourdes Central Catholic in teh win.
Elyse Poppe and Madison Jones finished with eight points each for the Tigers.
Conestoga 49 Weeping Water 40
Jameson Yost had 15 points while McKaylee Madsen added 12 and Alison Gansemer put in 10 for Conestoga in the win.
Weeping Water’s Kalison Miller had 12 points and Ella Cave finished with 10.
Syracuse 35 Louisville 14
Kaylee Bures had 14 points and Kadyn Sisco went for 10 to lead the way for Syracuse.
Sterling 56 Humboldt-TRS 26
Macy Richardson scored 15 points while Lauren Harms added 13 and Katy Boldt pitched in 12 for the Jets. Ellie Lafferty also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Diller-Odell 31
Jessica Wertenberger had 15 points for Falls City Sacred Heart in the win. Jentry Lechtenberg added nine points.