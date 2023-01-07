(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Exira/EHK, AL, SC West, Johnson-Brock and Ashland-Greenwood picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 62 East Sac County 36
Cate Mayhall scored 16 points and Frannie Glynn added 10 for Kuemper Catholic in the win.
Davis County 63 Central Decatur 42
Harrisen Bevan had 17 points and Aniston Jones went for 11 to lead Central Decatur.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 ACGC 37
Shay Burmeister poured in 26 points while Jaelynn Petersen added 18 and Quinn Grubbs totaled 15.
Abraham Lincoln 54 Elkhorn 43
Emily Pomernackas had 12 points while Abbie Naughton and Teagan Mailey pitched in 10 apiece for Abraham Lincoln.
Sioux City West 76 Western Christian 73 — OT
Kimber Buhman had 23 points, Kiah Davis added 20 and Addie Fletcher pitched in 13 for Sioux City West in the thrilling win. Hannah Burge tallied 11 for the Wolverines.
Dakota Valley 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
No stats reported.
Centerville 63 Moravia 13
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson-Brock 40 Weeping Water 31
Brooklyn Behrends had 15 points and Taryn Ottemann pitched in 14 for Johnson-Brock in the win.
Kalison Miller and Brooklyn McAdams scored 10 points each for Weeping Water.
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Fort Calhoun 26
No stats reported.
Humboldt-TRS 32 Conestoga 30
No stats reported.
Duchesne Academy 47 Louisville 29
No stats reported.