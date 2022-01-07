Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison.jpg

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, TJ and Stanberry all won in overtime while Harlan, East Mills, South Holt and Lourdes were also tight winners in KMAland girls hoops on Friday.

H-10: Glenwood 67 Shenandoah 52 

Abby Hughes, Glenwood.jpg

Abby Hughes, Glenwood

Abby Hughes put in 19 points, Madison Camden added 13 and Brynlee Arnold pitched in 10 for Glenwood in the win.

Ava Wolf had 16 points and seven rebounds for Shenandoah. 

H-10: Lewis Central 46 Clarinda 26 (On KMAX-Stream) 

Find a complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Atlantic 57 Kuemper Catholic 24 

Jada Jensen had 17 points and Paytn Harter pitched in 16 for Atlantic in the win.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 55 Creston 54 — 2 OT 

Kira Langenfeld scored 18 points and Cambri Brodersen pitched in 12 for Denison-Schleswig in the tight win.

H-10: Harlan 59 St. Albert 56 

Caitlyn Leinen & Raegen Wicks, Harlan.jpeg

Caitlyn Leinen & Raegen Wicks, Harlan

Raegen Wicks scored 19 points and Caitlin Leinen pitched in 15 for Harlan in the victory.

St. Albert’s Pearl Reisz scored 21 points. Lena Rosloniec pitched in 12 and Ella Klusman finished with 10 points and five steals for the Saintes.

CORNER: East Mills 47 Sidney 45 (On KMA 960) 

Find a complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Essex 51 Griswold 35 

Hailee Barrett, Essex.jpg

Hailee Barrett, Essex

Hailee Barrett led Essex to the win with 10 points. Desi Glasgow pitched in nine points, and Riley Jensen and Olivia Baker had eight apiece.

McKenna Wiechmann finished with 18 points for Griswold in the loss.

WIC: Audubon 58 IKM-Manning 40 

Audrey Jensen, Audubon.jpg

Audrey Jensen, Audubon

Audrey Jensen hit six 3s and scored 21 points, and Aleah Hermansen finished with 11 points and 11 steals for the Wheelers. Kate Tessman added 10 for Audubon.

Bianca Cadwell topped IKM-Manning with 13 points.

WIC: Treynor 40 Underwood 33 (On KMA-FM 99.1) 

Find a complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 16 

Riverside’s Elly Henderson had eight points and 11 steals in the tough loss.

WIC: AHSTW 42 Tri-Center 24 

Delaney Goshorn scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds while Ellie Peterson pitched in 11 points and eight boards.

Quincey Schneckloth topped Tri-Center with 10 points and five rebounds. 

POI: Mount Ayr 36 Bedford 26 

Jill Kniep and Maddie Stewart led Mount Ayr with seven points each. 

POI: Nodaway Valley 51 Lenox 39 

Maddax DeVault had 18 points and Madison Fry put in 15 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Sadie Cox posted 14 points and Zoey Reed had 12 for Lenox.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Central Decatur 39 

Carolyn Amfahr and Sophia Shannon led the way for Martnesdale-St. Marys with 14 points each while Brynnly German pitched in 11 points with five rebounds. 

Kylee Rockhold topped Central Decatur with 14 points. Lauren Martin tallied 11 points of her own for the Cardinals.

POI: Southeast Warren 36 East Union 33 

Kaylee Bauer hit a game-winning 3-pointer for Southeast Warren just before the buzzer.

RVC: Woodbine 85 West Harrison 22 

Charlie Pryor & Addison Erickson, Woodbine.jpg

Charlie Pryor & Addison Erickson, Woodbine

Addison Erickson dropped in 25 points while Charlie Pryor had 18 for Woodbine in the victory.

NC: Thomas Jefferson 36 Nebraska City 35 — OT 

Lexi Smith led Thomas Jefferson in the win with 12 points. Taryn Gant hit a shot at the horn to clinch the win.

Tarryn Godsey led the way for Nebraska City with 10 points.

MRC: LeMars 61 Sioux City West 53 — OT 

Zoe Wittkop had 13 second-half points, and Maggie Allen, Madi Huls and Jaelyn Marienau all scored 12 for LeMars in the win.

BGC: Lamoni 58 Seymour 15 

Abby Martin had 16 points to lead three Lamoni players in double figures. Reese Potter added in 15 and Cameron Martin put in 12 for the Demons.

MO: East Atchison 62 Rock Port 22 

Natalie Hedlund had a big night for East Atchison with 31 points.

Rock Port’s Chaney Vogler had eight in the defeat. 

MO: North Harrison 34 Worth County 26 

Autumn Cousatte had seven points for Worth County in the defeat. 

MO: Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 52 — OT 

Lexi Craig lifted Stanberry to the win with 16 points. 

NE: Conestoga 38 Weeping Water 30 

Ali Gansemer led Conestoga in the win with nine points.

Emily Ridge posted 12 points for Weeping Water. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 67 Shenandoah 52

Lewis Central 46 Clarinda 26

Atlantic 57 Kuemper Catholic 24

Denison-Schleswig 55 Creston 54 — 2 OT

Harlan 59 St. Albert 56

Corner Conference 

Essex 51 Griswold 35

East Mills 47 Sidney 45

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 58 IKM-Manning 40

Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 16

Treynor 40 Underwood 33

AHSTW 42 Tri-Center 24

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 36 Bedford 26

Nodaway Valley 51 Lenox 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Central Decatur 39

Southeast Warren 36 East Union 33

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 62 Ar-We-Va 45

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 37

Woodbine 85 West Harrison 22

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 61 Sioux City West 53 — OT

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 39 Ankeny Christian Academy 36

Lamoni 58 Seymour 15

Murray 48 Moravia 15

Moulton-Udell 52 Mormon Trail 42

Melcher-Dallas 54 Orient-Macksburg 40

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 36 Nebraska City 35 — OT

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 62 Rock Port 22

DeKalb 47 Mound City 29

South Holt 46 West Platte 44

Platte Valley 58 Northeast Nodaway 15

Nodaway Valley 55 Union Star 42

Pattonsburg 51 North Andrew 30

North Harrison 34 Worth County 26

Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 52 — OT

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn 60 Plattsmouth 14

Syracuse 39 Louisville 27

Conestoga 38 Weeping Water 30

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Falls City 40

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS 

Sacred Heart 62 Diller-Odell 29

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.