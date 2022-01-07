(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, TJ and Stanberry all won in overtime while Harlan, East Mills, South Holt and Lourdes were also tight winners in KMAland girls hoops on Friday.
H-10: Glenwood 67 Shenandoah 52
Abby Hughes put in 19 points, Madison Camden added 13 and Brynlee Arnold pitched in 10 for Glenwood in the win.
Ava Wolf had 16 points and seven rebounds for Shenandoah.
H-10: Lewis Central 46 Clarinda 26 (On KMAX-Stream)
H-10: Atlantic 57 Kuemper Catholic 24
Jada Jensen had 17 points and Paytn Harter pitched in 16 for Atlantic in the win.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 55 Creston 54 — 2 OT
Kira Langenfeld scored 18 points and Cambri Brodersen pitched in 12 for Denison-Schleswig in the tight win.
H-10: Harlan 59 St. Albert 56
Raegen Wicks scored 19 points and Caitlin Leinen pitched in 15 for Harlan in the victory.
St. Albert’s Pearl Reisz scored 21 points. Lena Rosloniec pitched in 12 and Ella Klusman finished with 10 points and five steals for the Saintes.
CORNER: East Mills 47 Sidney 45 (On KMA 960)
CORNER: Essex 51 Griswold 35
Hailee Barrett led Essex to the win with 10 points. Desi Glasgow pitched in nine points, and Riley Jensen and Olivia Baker had eight apiece.
McKenna Wiechmann finished with 18 points for Griswold in the loss.
WIC: Audubon 58 IKM-Manning 40
Audrey Jensen hit six 3s and scored 21 points, and Aleah Hermansen finished with 11 points and 11 steals for the Wheelers. Kate Tessman added 10 for Audubon.
Bianca Cadwell topped IKM-Manning with 13 points.
WIC: Treynor 40 Underwood 33 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 16
Riverside’s Elly Henderson had eight points and 11 steals in the tough loss.
WIC: AHSTW 42 Tri-Center 24
Delaney Goshorn scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds while Ellie Peterson pitched in 11 points and eight boards.
Quincey Schneckloth topped Tri-Center with 10 points and five rebounds.
POI: Mount Ayr 36 Bedford 26
Jill Kniep and Maddie Stewart led Mount Ayr with seven points each.
POI: Nodaway Valley 51 Lenox 39
Maddax DeVault had 18 points and Madison Fry put in 15 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Sadie Cox posted 14 points and Zoey Reed had 12 for Lenox.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Central Decatur 39
Carolyn Amfahr and Sophia Shannon led the way for Martnesdale-St. Marys with 14 points each while Brynnly German pitched in 11 points with five rebounds.
Kylee Rockhold topped Central Decatur with 14 points. Lauren Martin tallied 11 points of her own for the Cardinals.
POI: Southeast Warren 36 East Union 33
Kaylee Bauer hit a game-winning 3-pointer for Southeast Warren just before the buzzer.
RVC: Woodbine 85 West Harrison 22
Addison Erickson dropped in 25 points while Charlie Pryor had 18 for Woodbine in the victory.
NC: Thomas Jefferson 36 Nebraska City 35 — OT
Lexi Smith led Thomas Jefferson in the win with 12 points. Taryn Gant hit a shot at the horn to clinch the win.
Tarryn Godsey led the way for Nebraska City with 10 points.
MRC: LeMars 61 Sioux City West 53 — OT
Zoe Wittkop had 13 second-half points, and Maggie Allen, Madi Huls and Jaelyn Marienau all scored 12 for LeMars in the win.
BGC: Lamoni 58 Seymour 15
Abby Martin had 16 points to lead three Lamoni players in double figures. Reese Potter added in 15 and Cameron Martin put in 12 for the Demons.
MO: East Atchison 62 Rock Port 22
Natalie Hedlund had a big night for East Atchison with 31 points.
Rock Port’s Chaney Vogler had eight in the defeat.
MO: North Harrison 34 Worth County 26
Autumn Cousatte had seven points for Worth County in the defeat.
MO: Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 52 — OT
Lexi Craig lifted Stanberry to the win with 16 points.
NE: Conestoga 38 Weeping Water 30
Ali Gansemer led Conestoga in the win with nine points.
Emily Ridge posted 12 points for Weeping Water.
