(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and AHSTW came from behind to get wins while Treynor stayed unbeaten in the WIC with a monster win Thursday night.
H10: Harlan 59 Red Oak 24
Claire Schmitz had 15. Jocelyn Cheek added 11. Chloe DeVries led Red Oak with eight. Abbey Jones and Lexi Johnson had six apiece.
NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Sidney 24
Erison Vonderschmidt outscored Sidney with 26 points. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
NC: AHSTW 61 Stanton 55
AHSTW came back to edge Stanton. Kailey Jones had 23 points and 13 rebounds. She eclipsed 600 career rebounds. Claire Denning posted 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Claire Harris stuffed the state sheet with 16 points, seven steals and five assists. Marleigh Johnson led Stanton with 21 points. Jenna Stephens added 14.
WIC: Treynor 48 Logan-Magnolia 41
Alexa Schwartz dropped 14 for Treynor to help the Cardinals stay unbeaten in the WIC. Clara Teigland added 12 and Mandy Stogdill had 11. Logan-Magnolia was led by 10 from Emilie Thompson.
NC: Audubon 53 Ar-We-Va 30
Jaci Christensen led the Wheelers with 21 points and 12 boards. Aleah Hermansen scored 12 points and passed out seven assists. Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 10 points.
NC: Murray 54 East Union 45
Kinzee Eggers led Murray with 16 points. Teryn Shields added 13. East Union's efforts were paced by 15 points from Kaylin Lack and 11 from Noelle McKnight.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 59 Red Oak 24
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 64 IKM-Manning 35
Treynor 48 Logan-Magnolia 41
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 41 Diagonal 38
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 51 Fremont-Mills 46 -- OT
AHSTW 61 Stanton 55
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Sidney 24
Audubon 53 Ar-We-Va 30
Murray 54 East Union 45
Gehlen 57 Sioux City North 45
Schuyler County 57 Moulton-Udell 11
Area Missouri
North Nodaway at Gilman City
South Holt 52 West Platte 51
Maryville 62 Lafayette 22
Area Nebraska
Gross Catholic 50 Nebraska City 26
Auburn 49 Omaha Concordia 29
Malcolm 49 Palmyra 29
Sterling 27 Dorchester 21
Johnson-Brock 36 Pawnee City 25
Johnson County Central 27 Wilber-Clatonia 16
Weeping Water 53 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Falls City 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 37