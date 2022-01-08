(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK and Elmwood-Murdock stayed unbeaten and Heelan, SBL, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga and Johnson-Brock were also winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NC: Davis County 62 Central Decatur 48
Kylee Rockhold led Central Decatur with 11 points in the defeat.
NC: Duchesne Academy 52 Louisville 47
Ella Johnson and Ella Aaberg had 11 points each for Louisville in the loss. Jaylin Gaston pitched in eight points and eight rebounds.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 36 North Central 19
Tatum Backemeyer led a balanced Elmwood-Murdock scoring attack with 10 points. Brenna Schmidt added eight, and Lexi Bacon finished with seven for the Knights.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 52 LeMars 33
Non-Conference
East Sac County 62 Kuemper Catholic 49
Davis County 62 Central Decatur 48
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 ACGC 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Cherokee 56
Centerville 66 Moravia 18
Area Nebraska
Duchesne Academy 52 Louisville 47
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Fort Calhoun 34
Conestoga 44 Humboldt-TRS 28
Johnson-Brock 53 Weeping Water 45
Broken Bow 53 Auburn 48
Elmwood-Murdock 36 North Central 19