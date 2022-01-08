Exira-EHK Spartans logo

(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK and Elmwood-Murdock stayed unbeaten and Heelan, SBL, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga and Johnson-Brock were also winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. 

NC: Davis County 62 Central Decatur 48 

Kylee Rockhold led Central Decatur with 11 points in the defeat. 

NC: Duchesne Academy 52 Louisville 47 

Ella Johnson and Ella Aaberg had 11 points each for Louisville in the loss. Jaylin Gaston pitched in eight points and eight rebounds. 

NE: Elmwood-Murdock 36 North Central 19 

Tatum Backemeyer led a balanced Elmwood-Murdock scoring attack with 10 points. Brenna Schmidt added eight, and Lexi Bacon finished with seven for the Knights.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 52 LeMars 33

Non-Conference 

East Sac County 62 Kuemper Catholic 49

Davis County 62 Central Decatur 48

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 ACGC 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Cherokee 56

Centerville 66 Moravia 18

Area Nebraska  

Duchesne Academy 52 Louisville 47

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Fort Calhoun 34

Conestoga 44 Humboldt-TRS 28

Johnson-Brock 53 Weeping Water 45

Broken Bow 53 Auburn 48

Elmwood-Murdock 36 North Central 19

