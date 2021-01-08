Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley.jpg
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Harlan, Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur, Paton-Churdan and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Glenwood 63 Shenandoah 17 

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood.jpg
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Jenna Hopp had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Glenwood. Madison Camden added 16, Elle Scarborough picked up 10 points, eight assists and six steals and Coryl Matheny added 11 points, eight boards, seven assists and five steals.

Allie Eveland had seven points and five rebounds for Shenandoah. 

H-10: Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 25 

McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central .jpg
McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central 

McKenna Pettepier scored 14 points and Adrian Okerbloom finished with 10 to lead Lewis Central. 

Jessalee Neihart had 11 points for Clarinda.

H-10: Harlan 72 St. Albert 57 

Macie Leinen & Ashley Hall, Harlan.jpg

Macie Leinen & Ashley Hall, Harlan

Ashley Hall had 22 points and Macie Leinen picked up 13 for Harlan in the win. 

Allie Petry led St. Albert with 24 points.

CORNER: East Mills 52 Sidney 49 

Emily Williams had 25 points for the Wolverines in the win. Chay Ward scored 24 to lead Sidney. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Griswold 57 Essex 42 

McKenna Wiechman, Griswold.jpg
McKenna Wiechman, Griswold

McKenna Wiechman had 19 points for Griswold in the victory.

WIC: AHSTW 56 Tri-Center 45 

Claire Denning had 22 points, and Kailey Jones finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for AHSTW. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 47 Riverside 22 

Ava Goldsmith, Logan-Magnolia.jpg
Ava Goldsmith, Logan-Magnolia

Ava Goldsmith scored 14 points for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Emme Lake pitched in eight.

Riverside’s Chiara Rains scored eight points.

WIC: Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 16 

Aleah Hermansen had 15 points and Jaci Christensen put in 12 for Audubon in the victory.

POI: Nodaway Valley 61 Lenox 54 

Maddax DeVault scored 29 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Lexi Shike added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Cassidy Nelson topped Lenox with 17 points, and TJ Stoaks picked up 16 points and 12 rebounds. 

POI: Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 30 

Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr.jpg
Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr

Maddie Stewart scored 10 points to lead Mount Ayr in the victory.

POI: Central Decatur 53 Martensdale-St. Marys 41 

Lyndsey Dale had 14 points, Hallee Hamilton pitched in 13 and Lauren Martin scored 11 for Central Decatur.

Kylie Keller topped Martensdale-St. Marys with 10 points.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 49 CAM 36 

Tessa Steimel & Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan.jpg
Tessa Steimel & Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan

Danielle Hoyle poured in 22 points while Tessa Steimel hit five 3s and scored 15 points for Paton-Churdan in the win.

MAC: Bellevue West 43 Abraham Lincoln 38 

Taryn Wharton finished with 19 points and Dani Peterson had 14 for Bellevue West.

Kayla Schleifman led Abraham Lincoln with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Baylie Girres finished with 10 points.

BLUE: Murray 48 Moravia 34 

Kinzee Eggers had 17 points for Murray in the win.

BLUE: Lamoni 58 Seymour 31 

Abby Martin poured in 31 points to lead Lamoni on the night.

MO: East Atchison 72 Rock Port 37 

Morgan Parshall & Mercedes Parshall, East Atchison.jpg
Morgan Parshall & Mercedes Parshall, East Atchison

Morgan Parshall had 20 points and Mercedes Parshall put in 19 for East Atchison. Natalie Hedlund chipped in 15.

Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom scored 12.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 63 Shenandoah 17

Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 25

Harlan 72 St. Albert 57

Atlantic 63 Kuemper Catholic 33

Creston 63 Denison-Schleswig 58

Corner Conference

East Mills 52 Sidney 49

Griswold 57 Essex 42

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 56 Tri-Center 45

Logan-Magnolia 47 Riverside 22

Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 30

Nodaway Valley 61 Lenox 54

Central Decatur 53 Martensdale-St. Marys 41

Southeast Warren 44 East Union 27

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Boyer Valley 28

Paton-Churdan 49 CAM 36

Glidden-Ralston 77 West Harrison 49

Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Missouri River Conference

LeMars 66 Sioux City West 52

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Mormon Trail 63 Moulton-Udell 39

Murray 48 Moravia 34

Lamoni 58 Seymour 31

Mid-America Shootout

Roncalli Catholic 52 Thomas Jefferson 29

Bellevue West 43 Abraham Lincoln 38

Non-Conference

MMCRU 67 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Area Missouri

East Atchison 72 Rock Port 37

DeKalb 42 Mound City 21

Platte Valley 68 Northeast Nodaway 12

Stewartsville-Osborn 51 Nodaway-Holt 32

West Nodaway 44 Union Star 41

North Andrew 51 Pattonsburg 49

Mercer 59 Worth County 32

Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 17

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 54 Syracuse 41

Weeping Water 51 Conestoga 37

Auburn 49 Johnson County Central 19

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Diller-Odell 25

Humboldt-TRS at Sterling

