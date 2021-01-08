(KMAland) -- Big wins for Harlan, Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur, Paton-Churdan and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Glenwood 63 Shenandoah 17
Jenna Hopp had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Glenwood. Madison Camden added 16, Elle Scarborough picked up 10 points, eight assists and six steals and Coryl Matheny added 11 points, eight boards, seven assists and five steals.
Allie Eveland had seven points and five rebounds for Shenandoah.
H-10: Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 25
McKenna Pettepier scored 14 points and Adrian Okerbloom finished with 10 to lead Lewis Central.
Jessalee Neihart had 11 points for Clarinda.
H-10: Harlan 72 St. Albert 57
Ashley Hall had 22 points and Macie Leinen picked up 13 for Harlan in the win.
Allie Petry led St. Albert with 24 points.
CORNER: East Mills 52 Sidney 49
Emily Williams had 25 points for the Wolverines in the win. Chay Ward scored 24 to lead Sidney. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Griswold 57 Essex 42
McKenna Wiechman had 19 points for Griswold in the victory.
WIC: AHSTW 56 Tri-Center 45
Claire Denning had 22 points, and Kailey Jones finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for AHSTW. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 47 Riverside 22
Ava Goldsmith scored 14 points for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Emme Lake pitched in eight.
Riverside’s Chiara Rains scored eight points.
WIC: Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 16
Aleah Hermansen had 15 points and Jaci Christensen put in 12 for Audubon in the victory.
POI: Nodaway Valley 61 Lenox 54
Maddax DeVault scored 29 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Lexi Shike added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Cassidy Nelson topped Lenox with 17 points, and TJ Stoaks picked up 16 points and 12 rebounds.
POI: Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 30
Maddie Stewart scored 10 points to lead Mount Ayr in the victory.
POI: Central Decatur 53 Martensdale-St. Marys 41
Lyndsey Dale had 14 points, Hallee Hamilton pitched in 13 and Lauren Martin scored 11 for Central Decatur.
Kylie Keller topped Martensdale-St. Marys with 10 points.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 49 CAM 36
Danielle Hoyle poured in 22 points while Tessa Steimel hit five 3s and scored 15 points for Paton-Churdan in the win.
MAC: Bellevue West 43 Abraham Lincoln 38
Taryn Wharton finished with 19 points and Dani Peterson had 14 for Bellevue West.
Kayla Schleifman led Abraham Lincoln with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Baylie Girres finished with 10 points.
BLUE: Murray 48 Moravia 34
Kinzee Eggers had 17 points for Murray in the win.
BLUE: Lamoni 58 Seymour 31
Abby Martin poured in 31 points to lead Lamoni on the night.
MO: East Atchison 72 Rock Port 37
Morgan Parshall had 20 points and Mercedes Parshall put in 19 for East Atchison. Natalie Hedlund chipped in 15.
Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom scored 12.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 63 Shenandoah 17
Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 25
Harlan 72 St. Albert 57
Atlantic 63 Kuemper Catholic 33
Creston 63 Denison-Schleswig 58
Corner Conference
East Mills 52 Sidney 49
Griswold 57 Essex 42
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 56 Tri-Center 45
Logan-Magnolia 47 Riverside 22
Audubon 45 Missouri Valley 16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 30
Nodaway Valley 61 Lenox 54
Central Decatur 53 Martensdale-St. Marys 41
Southeast Warren 44 East Union 27
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Boyer Valley 28
Paton-Churdan 49 CAM 36
Glidden-Ralston 77 West Harrison 49
Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 66 Sioux City West 52
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mormon Trail 63 Moulton-Udell 39
Murray 48 Moravia 34
Lamoni 58 Seymour 31
Mid-America Shootout
Roncalli Catholic 52 Thomas Jefferson 29
Bellevue West 43 Abraham Lincoln 38
Non-Conference
MMCRU 67 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Area Missouri
East Atchison 72 Rock Port 37
DeKalb 42 Mound City 21
Platte Valley 68 Northeast Nodaway 12
Stewartsville-Osborn 51 Nodaway-Holt 32
West Nodaway 44 Union Star 41
North Andrew 51 Pattonsburg 49
Mercer 59 Worth County 32
Stanberry 55 St. Joseph Christian 17
Area Nebraska
Louisville 54 Syracuse 41
Weeping Water 51 Conestoga 37
Auburn 49 Johnson County Central 19
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Diller-Odell 25
Humboldt-TRS at Sterling