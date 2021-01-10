(KMAland) -- Glenwood lost a classic battle with Fremont, Treynor and Underwood won at the MAC, Nodaway Valley rolled on and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls hoops.
MAC: Fremont 77 Glenwood 73
Glenwood took their first loss fo the season to Class No. 3 Fremont of Nebraska. Madison Camden had four 3-pointers and scored 15 points while Emma Hughes had 13. Coryl Matheny pitched in 12 points and seven boards, and Elle Scarborough had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Fremont’s Taylor McCabe — an Iowa recruit — had 37 points.
MAC: Skutt Catholic 63 Lewis Central 34
Cece Behrens and Peyton McCabe scored 21 points each for Skutt Catholic in the victory.
McKenna Pettepier had 13 points for Lewis Central.
MAC: Treynor 34 St. Albert 29
Clara Teigland had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Treynor in the low-scoring slugfest.
Allie Petry finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for St. Albert.
MAC: Underwood 55 Fremont-Mills 47
Kendra Kuck had 24 points and seven rebounds for Underwood in the victory.
Izzy Weldon led Fremont-Mills and all scorers with 26 points. Kaelynn Driskell pitched in 13 points.
NC: Nodaway Valley 68 Clarke 31
Maddax DeVault scored 25 points and Lindsey Davis had 24 for Nodaway Valley in the rout.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 ACGC 48
Macy Emgarten scored 17 points for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mid-America Shootout
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 55 East Sac County 45
Nodaway Valley 68 Clarke 31
Central Decatur 56 Davis County 47
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 ACGC 48
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Yankton 30
Estherville-Lincoln Central 55 Sioux City East 49
Area Missouri
Stewartsville-Osborn 40 North Nodaway 21
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water 51 Johnson-Brock 38
Mullen 44 Louisville 27
Humboldt-TRS 59 Conestoga 55
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Fort Calhoun 20