(KMAland) -- Creston got a big night from Doryn Paup, Audubon took down Mo Valley, Woodbine survived CR-B, Shenandoah rolled & tournaments began in Missouri & Nebraska on Monday in KMAland girls hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 60 Red Oak 35
Doryn Paup had a big night for Creston with 34 points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 50 Missouri Valley 42
Audrey Jensen and Sienna Albertsen both scored 15 points and Madison Steckler pitched in 13 for Audubon in the win.
Grace Herman scored 14 points and Ella Myler tallied 13 for Missouri Valley.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Charlie Pryor poured in 20 points, and Danyelle Steinkuehler had nine for Woodbine in the win. Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton both added eight points.
Breeley Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, and Anna Hart had 11 points and three steals.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 57 Griswold 21
Lynnae Green had 16 points and Chloe Denton finished with 10 for Shenandoah in the win. Alexis Schebaum pitched in eight points.
McKenna Wiechman and Madison Rush had six points apiece for Griswold.
Diagonal 47 Essex 34
No stats reported.
Manson-NW Webster 68 Paton-Churdan 24
No stats reported.
South Sioux City 62 Sioux City West 54
No stats reported.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 58 LeMars 33
Sarah Brown had 14 points and Madi Huls posted nine for LeMars in the loss.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Falls City 45 Rock Port 36
Ashleigh Kirkendoll led a balanced performance from Falls City with 10 points.
Avery Meyerkorth led the way for Rock Port with 12 points. Chaney Vogler added nine.
St. Joseph Christian 69 South Holt 41
Zoey Prussman scored 17 points and Mylee Prussman put in 10 for South Holt.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
King City 45 Worth County 28
Zoe Tunks finished with 16 points and Taryn Hunter posted 14 for King City in the victory.
Kynah Steele had a team-high eight points for Worth County.
Mound City 50 Stanberry 41
Lindsey Hailey scored 15 points and Amelia Wallace pitched in 12 to lead Stanberry in the win.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Northeast Nodaway 55 Tri-County 32
No stats reported.
South Harrison 66 East Harrison 15
No stats reported.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
Johnson-Brock 46 Freeman 31
No stats reported.
Parkview Christian 49 Sterling 43
No stats reported.
Sacred Heart 49 Diller-Odell 36
No stats reported.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
BDS 61 Southern 27
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
Palmyra 42 Tri County 22
Addie Boyte and Kinsley Havranek had 11 points each for Palmyra in the victory.
Exeter-Milligan 41 Johnson County Central 19
No stats reported.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Lewiston def. Humboldt-TRS
Meridian 57 Pawnee City 15