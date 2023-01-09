Doryn Paup, Creston

(KMAland) -- Creston got a big night from Doryn Paup, Audubon took down Mo Valley, Woodbine survived CR-B, Shenandoah rolled & tournaments began in Missouri & Nebraska on Monday in KMAland girls hoops.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Creston 60 Red Oak 35 

Doryn Paup had a big night for Creston with 34 points. 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Audubon 50 Missouri Valley 42 

Audrey Jensen and Sienna Albertsen both scored 15 points and Madison Steckler pitched in 13 for Audubon in the win.

Grace Herman scored 14 points and Ella Myler tallied 13 for Missouri Valley.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Woodbine 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 

Charlie Pryor poured in 20 points, and Danyelle Steinkuehler had nine for Woodbine in the win. Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton both added eight points.

Breeley Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, and Anna Hart had 11 points and three steals.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Shenandoah 57 Griswold 21 

Lynnae Green had 16 points and Chloe Denton finished with 10 for Shenandoah in the win. Alexis Schebaum pitched in eight points. 

McKenna Wiechman and Madison Rush had six points apiece for Griswold.

Diagonal 47 Essex 34 

No stats reported.

Manson-NW Webster 68 Paton-Churdan 24 

No stats reported.

South Sioux City 62 Sioux City West 54 

No stats reported.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 58 LeMars 33 

Sarah Brown had 14 points and Madi Huls posted nine for LeMars in the loss.

FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL 

Falls City 45 Rock Port 36 

Ashleigh Kirkendoll led a balanced performance from Falls City with 10 points. 

Avery Meyerkorth led the way for Rock Port with 12 points. Chaney Vogler added nine. 

St. Joseph Christian 69 South Holt 41 

Zoey Prussman scored 17 points and Mylee Prussman put in 10 for South Holt.

STANBERRY INVITATIONAL 

King City 45 Worth County 28 

Zoe Tunks finished with 16 points and Taryn Hunter posted 14 for King City in the victory.

Kynah Steele had a team-high eight points for Worth County. 

Mound City 50 Stanberry 41

Lindsey Hailey scored 15 points and Amelia Wallace pitched in 12 to lead Stanberry in the win. 

SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL 

Northeast Nodaway 55 Tri-County 32

No stats reported.

South Harrison 66 East Harrison 15 

No stats reported.

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION 

Johnson-Brock 46 Freeman 31 

No stats reported.

Parkview Christian 49 Sterling 43 

No stats reported.

Sacred Heart 49 Diller-Odell 36 

No stats reported.

Other MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

BDS 61 Southern 27

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION

Palmyra 42 Tri County 22

Addie Boyte and Kinsley Havranek had 11 points each for Palmyra in the victory.

Exeter-Milligan 41 Johnson County Central 19 

No stats reported.

Other MUDECAS Tournament — B Division

Lewiston def. Humboldt-TRS 

Meridian 57 Pawnee City 15

