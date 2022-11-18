(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia opened with a win while Creston, Boyer Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys fell in KMAland girls basketball on Friday.
GIRLS: Des Moines Christian 64 Creston 30
Doryn Paup had eight points while Kadley Bailey added five to lead Creston in the loss.
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 59 Boyer Valley 24
Mya Moss scored 19 points to go with 15 rebounds and six assists while Macanna Guritz put in 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Logan-Magnolia to the win. Ava Worley tallied nine points, and Ava Goldsmith pitched in eight.
Boyer Valley’s Jess O’Day had a team-best nine points. Lauren Malone put in eight points.
GIRLS: Solon 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Brynnly German led Martensdale-St. Marys with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.
Other KMAland scores
GIRLS: Earlham 46 Central Decatur 37
GIRLS: Ankeny Christian Ogden