High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Stanton started the year with a win while Creston showed strong in a loss on the opening night of the 2020-21 basketball season. 

NC: Stanton 47 Diagonal 22 

Leah Sandin, Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens scored 15 points each to lead Stanton. Johnson (8) and Sandin (5) combined on 13 steals, and Brooklyn Silva pulled in 10 rebounds.

NC: Des Moines Christian 56 Creston 52

Creston went toe-to-toe with 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian thanks to a 23-point output from Sam Dunphy. Doryn Paup and Morgan Driskell chipped in eight points apiece in the defeat. 

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Madrid 27 

Anna Parrott scored 20 points and snagged nine boards in the win. Carolyn Amfahr had 13 points and freshmen Brynnly German stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and six steals. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Des Moines Christian 56 Creston 52 

Stanton 47 Diagonal 22

Earlham 57 Central Decatur 52 

Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Madrid 27

Unity Christian 52 Bishop Heelan Catholic 42 

Pleasantville 41 Twin Cedars 27 

