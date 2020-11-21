(KMAland) -- Stanton started the year with a win while Creston showed strong in a loss on the opening night of the 2020-21 basketball season.
NC: Stanton 47 Diagonal 22
Leah Sandin, Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens scored 15 points each to lead Stanton. Johnson (8) and Sandin (5) combined on 13 steals, and Brooklyn Silva pulled in 10 rebounds.
NC: Des Moines Christian 56 Creston 52
Creston went toe-to-toe with 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian thanks to a 23-point output from Sam Dunphy. Doryn Paup and Morgan Driskell chipped in eight points apiece in the defeat.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Madrid 27
Anna Parrott scored 20 points and snagged nine boards in the win. Carolyn Amfahr had 13 points and freshmen Brynnly German stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Des Moines Christian 56 Creston 52
Stanton 47 Diagonal 22
Earlham 57 Central Decatur 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Madrid 27
Unity Christian 52 Bishop Heelan Catholic 42
Pleasantville 41 Twin Cedars 27