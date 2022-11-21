(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Ankeny Christian both picked up KMAland girls basketball wins on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
GIRLS: Woodbine 67 AHSTW 53
Nicole Hoefer led Woodbine with 20 points while Charlie Pryor put in 15 for the Tigers in the victory.
Delaney Goshorn topped AHSTW with 18 points, Ellie Peterson put in 11 and Ella Langer pitched in 10.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 55 ACGC 37
Lindsey Davis had a big game with 27 points while Izzy Eisbach added 15 to lead Nodaaway Valley in the win.
GIRLS: Ankeny Christian 57 Southeast Warren 49
Riese Gjerde led three Ankeny Christian players in double figures with 19 points while Katie Quick added 14 and Chloe Roe had 10.
Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble poured in 28 points in the defeat.
GIRLS: Cherokee 74 Sioux City West 64
Kiah Davis had a strong game for Sioux City West with 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and there steals while Kimber Buhman added 16 with six steals.