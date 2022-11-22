(KMAland) -- In a big night of KMAland girls basketball, Atlantic, AL, Clarinda, East Mills, St. Albert, LC and Cam were among the winners. Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown from Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 49
Paytn Harter scored 20 points while Maddie Richter added 14 points off the bench for Atlantic in the win. Jada Jensen pitched in 13.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 29 Diagonal 26
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 66 Shenandoah 45
Emily Pomernackas led three Abraham Lincoln players in double figures with 16 points. Hutson Rau added 15 and Jeena Carle put in 12. The Lynx had 24 steals as a team led by six from Pomernackas and five from Addi Naughton.
Caroline Rogers and Lynnae Green scored nine points each for Shenandoah.
Clarinda 60 Lenox 55
Addy Wagoner led Clarinda with 14 points while Taylor Cole added 12 and Jerzee Knight finished with 10 in the tight win.
Sadie Cox poured in 30 points with 17 rebounds and five steals, and Zoey Reed finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Lenox.
East Mills 58 Red Oak 16
Aspen Crouse scored 16 points and Emily Williams had 15 for East Mills in the dominant win.
Jaydin Lindsay scored four points for Red Oak.
St. Albert 56 Tri-Center 28
Lily Krohn led a balanced St. Albert attack with 11 points while Missy Evezic put in 10. The Saintes had 12 different players score at least two points apiece.
Taylor Kenkel and Alexis Flaharty had six points each for Tri-Center.
Lewis Central 60 Underwood 39
Kylee Brown dropped in 21 points while Brooke Larsen put in 16 and Lucy Scott had 14 for Lewis Central.
Alizabeth Jacobsen topped Underwood with 10 points.
Treynor 48 Harlan 44
Clara Teigland led the way for Treynor with 11 points while Nora Konz and Kasey Lang added eight each.
Harlan’s Erica Rust had 16 points and Aubrey Schwieso posted 10. Find the complete recap from the game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CAM 58 AHSTW 43
Four CAM players reached double figures with Eva Steffensen and Kiera Nichols putting in 12 points each and Meredith Rich and Reese Snyder added 11 apiece.
Delaney Goshorn put in a game-high 20 points for AHSTW.
Mount Ayr 63 Lamoni 24
Tabatha Henle had 15 points to lead four Mount Ayr players in double figures. Jillian Kniep came off the bench for 14 points, and MaKenna Jones and Lines Barnes pitched in 10 apiece. Tegan Streit also had a strong game with 13 rebounds, six assists, four points and three steals.
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Clarke 52
Brynnly and Campbell German both had 17 points, and Sophia Shannon added 11 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
Wayne 59 Melcher-Dallas 38
Clara O’Brien had 16 points while Emilea Brown put in 14 and Cortney Knutson added 11 to lead Wayne in the victory.
Kianna Jackson topped Melcher-Dallas with 11 points in the defeat.
MVAOCOU 75 Boyer Valley 37
Ava TenEyck scored 19 pointsand added five steals to lead the way for Boyer Valley.
Other Non-Conference
Central Decatur 58 Interstate 35 53
Hinton 57 Sioux City North 47
Spencer 65 LeMars 62
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 48 Stanberry 42
Elizabeth Laukemper had 16 points and Abby Gibson finished with 13 for Mound City in the win.
Amelia Wallace topped Stanberry and led all scorers with 18 points.
Nodaway Valley 46 King City 34
Ava Graham led Nodaway Valley with 17 points and Savanna Marriott put in 12 in the win.
Mercer 55 Worth County 30
Ali Brown scored 13 points to lead Worth County in the defeat.
Other Area Missouri
North Nodaway at North Harrison
Albany at Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley 54 Mid-Buchanan 23