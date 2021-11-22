Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley.jpg

(KMAland) -- Addison Erickson and Maddax DeVault led Woodbine and Nodaway Valley to wins while Southeast Warren also picked up a W in KMAland girls hoops on Monday.

GIRLS: Woodbine 53 AHSTW 22 

Addison Erickson put in 18 points to lead Woodbine in the season-opening win.

Delaney Goshorn topped AHSTW with 12 points. 

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 75 ACGC 40 

Maddax DeVault led five players in double figures with 20 points to lift Nodaway Valley. Lindsey Davis and Whitney Lamb added 13 points each, Annika Nelson put in 12 and Bella Hogan chipped in 10 for the Wolverines. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Woodbine 53 AHSTW 22

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 75 ACGC 40

GIRLS: Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 33

GIRLS: Cherokee 67 Sioux City West 46

GIRLS: Spencer 59 LeMars 37

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.