(KMAland) -- Addison Erickson and Maddax DeVault led Woodbine and Nodaway Valley to wins while Southeast Warren also picked up a W in KMAland girls hoops on Monday.
GIRLS: Woodbine 53 AHSTW 22
Addison Erickson put in 18 points to lead Woodbine in the season-opening win.
Delaney Goshorn topped AHSTW with 12 points.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 75 ACGC 40
Maddax DeVault led five players in double figures with 20 points to lift Nodaway Valley. Lindsey Davis and Whitney Lamb added 13 points each, Annika Nelson put in 12 and Bella Hogan chipped in 10 for the Wolverines.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 33
GIRLS: Cherokee 67 Sioux City West 46
GIRLS: Spencer 59 LeMars 37